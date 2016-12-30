Microchips in every American?

What better way to move toward that goal than to start with the category labeled as “disabled”:
Last Thursday, the House passed HR 4919, also known as Kevin and Avonte’s Law, which would allow the US attorney general to award grants to law enforcement for the creation and operation of “locative tracking technology programs.” Though the program’s mission is to find “individuals with forms of dementia or children with developmental disabilities who have wandered from safe environments,” it provides no restriction on the tracking program’s inclusion of other individuals. The bill would also require the attorney general to work with the secretary of health and human services and unnamed health organizations to establish the “best practices” for the use of tracking devices.
…“While this initiative may have noble intentions, ‘small and temporary’ programs in the name of safety and security often evolve into permanent and enlarged bureaucracies that infringe on the American people’s freedoms. That is exactly what we have here. A safety problem exists for people with Alzheimer’s, autism and other mental health issues, so the fix, we are told, is to have the Department of Justice, start a tracking program so we can use some device or method to track these individuals 24/7,” Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said in a floor speech opposing the bill.
…Though the bill specifically mentions those with Alzheimer’s and autism, how long before these tracking programs are extended to those with ADHD and bipolar disorder, among other officially recognized disorders.
Even the dislike of authority is considered a mental disorder known as “Oppositional Defiant Disorder,” which could also warrant microchipping in the future. If these programs expand unchecked, how long will it be before all Americans are told that mass microchipping is necessary so that law enforcement and the government can better “protect” them?
I do hope we know better than this!
Here is the full story, via the excellent Mark Thorson.
Some government official somewhere would put you into the freaks category. How do you feel about that?
Bob – geez I hope that was ironic, if it wasn’t, God help you
I thought you were in favor of macro chips in everyone.
“I do hope we know better than this!”
Who is “we”?
“We” opposed Obamacare, but it didn’t matter. There is little “we” can do when elites with temporary majorities decide what’s good for us.
If you have ever been drunk or high once you should probably be chipped for safety?
“small and temporary’ programs in the name of safety and security often evolve into permanent and enlarged bureaucracies that infringe on the American people’s freedoms”
I am reminded of civil forfeiture which started as a tool to thwart criminal organizations involved in the illegal drug trade. It has now evolved into the arbitrary seizure of the property of any person suspected of criminal activity. The person need not ever be charged with a crime and law enforcement is the direct beneficiary of the seizure and therefore has a perverse incentive to abuse it. The local or Federal government has no burden of proof in the case. Recovering your property is expensive and time consuming.
I believe the next Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in favor of it.
Orwell was wrong by only 20 years, nineteen-eightyfour is here.
Technically, all the devices described in the book are already available, and GPS systems are much more efficient than the fake birds in the forest. If you believe in checks and balances, you are delusional, the State is a beast that doesn’t like to be chained, Snowden being exhibit number one.
Buy guns, use bitcoins, buy yourself another passport, use Tor, keep gold, use agorist deep-web markets, buy smuggled cigs, evade taxes when you can. Resistance to the State is a natural right of the individuals. Fuck the pigs.
Except for the 666 crowd, this story IMO is a yawner. The USA lost their freedoms well over two generations ago with FDR’s New Deal. And if they outlaw cash, as GM Rogoff wants to do (going through his book “Curse of Cash” now) microchipping somebody, as they do already with pets and cell phones to track them, is no big deal. Already there’s little anonymity in the web (I just turned on ‘geolocate’ on this PC, for ease of use by family members here in the USA, so using my IP address you can trace this PC to within a mile of where it is). Using Zillow and other free public databases you can easily find out how much your neighbor is worth, where they used to live, how much they owe on their house, how much money somebody should make in their field, what real estate they have locally or nationally (if you have the time and money, you can even pay money and find out their allegedly secret social security number, past lawsuits, and I suppose even their medical history from insurers).
The USA started to lose its freedom when the Constitution substituted the Articles of the Confederation, saw it raped by the Alien and Sedition Acts, condemned to death by Jackson in his answer to Calhoun ’28 Carolina exposition and finally slaughtered by Lincoln at Fort Sumter. People like TR, Wilson, FDR, Truman and Johnson were only the undertakers.
But today we have the problem of technology, Ray. At the times of FDR they used rolodex and physical Stasi-like archives, today they have computers, GPS, open telecommunication, facial recognition, ubiquous CCTV, satellites, soon DNA…
In the next 30-50 years the decision will be taken, either wins the State, our enemy, or freedom, and a peaceful anarchist society emerges. Technology cuts both ways.
