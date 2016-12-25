Marginal REVOLUTION
by Alex Tabarrok
December 25, 2016
Too little, too late. It’s almost 11:00 AM in Brazil.
Christ’s Flight into Egypt. Well done.
Yes if only all refugees could be responding to so coherent and direct a threat and then return home after awhile.
Evidently, no threat in Syria.
This guy still believes most of the refugees are from Syria. Talk about fake news.
There are more than enough Syrian refugees if Western powers wanted to make a, what’s the word, yeah, Christixn gesture. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syrian_refugee_camps
You mean the EU governments that explicitly stripped all mentions of Christian Heritage out of the EU constitution. T
It is funny how some “Christians” lately seem to care more about power than about their neighbours. I don’t Christ waited Caesar’s assent to cure the ill or feed the 4,000.
Also instead of “DRAWING INSPIRATION from the cultural, religious and humanist inheritance of Europe, from which have developed the universal values of the inviolable and inalienable rights of the human person, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law”, do you want a single reference to Christianity or you wanted a reference to all the churches that kept killing one another’s members and their reasons for this pious behavior until they were told to cut it out? You want a reference to
St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre, too?
Well, at least this time, the posted picture is suitable.
Congratulations.
Though the title ‘Peace and Good Will To All’ seems a bit odd, when the picture actually represents refugees fleeing a mass murderer – ‘The Massacre of the Innocents is the biblical account of infanticide by Herod the Great, the Roman-appointed King of the Jews. According to the Gospel of Matthew, Herod ordered the execution of all young male children in the vicinity of Bethlehem, so as to avoid the loss of his throne to a newborn King of the Jews whose birth had been announced to him by the Magi. In typical Matthean style, it is understood as the fulfillment of an Old Testament prophecy: “Then was fulfilled that which was spoken through Jeremiah the prophet, saying, ‘A voice is heard in Ramah, mourning and great weeping, Rachel weeping for her children and refusing to be comforted, because her children are no more.'” The number of infants killed is not stated. The Holy Innocents, although Jewish, have been claimed as martyrs for Christianity.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massacre_of_the_Innocents
Happily it never happened. See Luke.
Still, Merry Christmas; peace and goodwill to all men.
On earth peace to people of good will! Merry Christmas!
God Jul!
glædelig jul, cousin
Peace on earth and good will towards all indeed!
TC and AT and fellow lurkers/commentariat, you’re all a lot of fun. Yes, even you!
Feliz Navidad … And rock on!
Merry Christmas, and an ambiguous raised fist, to all.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/813003030186622976
It must be the harbinger of the fascism to come, right anon? Looking forward to being enlightened some more in the coming year…
Merry Christmas! Thanks for this blog.
+1
+1. and to Sam the Sham’s as well.
Super glad for the blog and all you commenters.
