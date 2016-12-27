Thomas Sowell is stopping his column

Here is his statement, excerpt:
After enjoying a quarter of a century of writing this column for Creators Syndicate, I have decided to stop. Age 86 is well past the usual retirement age, so the question is not why I am quitting, but why I kept at it so long.
It was very fulfilling to be able to share my thoughts on the events unfolding around us, and to receive feedback from readers across the country — even if it was impossible to answer them all.
Being old-fashioned, I liked to know what the facts were before writing. That required not only a lot of research, it also required keeping up with what was being said in the media.
During a stay in Yosemite National Park last May, taking photos with a couple of my buddies, there were four consecutive days without seeing a newspaper or a television news program — and it felt wonderful. With the political news being so awful this year, it felt especially wonderful.
This made me decide to spend less time following politics and more time on my photography, adding more pictures to my website (www.tsowell.com).
For a relevant pointer I thank Charles Jackson.
I hope TC blogs until 86! Happy New Year’s.
And I was about to call out the 2:55pm poster for being uncharitable and spite-driven and making up a strawman.
I don’t know about his blog but the dude takes some damn nice photos..
Thomas Sowell photographs
Great photos. I’ll have to go read his blog now.
From an earlier post of his:
when I was an undergraduate at Harvard, and worked as a photographer for the university news office, in order to help pay the bills.
Seems like a life long passion.
Nice subjects and composition, could stand to take it easy on the contrast and saturation sliders.
He’ll be very much missed. He’s just about the most lucid purveyor of topical commentary there is, and you often find yourself saying, ‘why didn’t I think of that’ in regard to some angle of a public controversy that only he’d noticed in print.
He taught economics, but his scholarly work was in intellectual history – the history of economic thought and, more broadly, social thought. It would be hard to find someone more insightful about the features of post-war controversies (and their antecedents). He could write for academic specialists, but he preferred writing for general audiences. No one’s quite like him and no one can replace him.
He was a credit to his race, Arthur.
Wasn’t his all schtick endless strawmanning of “the Left” rather than taking on the arguments of specific left-leaning thinkers?
A large part of his work was elucidating public controversies and determine what was latent and common in various stances. No one did it better. He likely did irritate leftoids who found their remarks reframed in ways that stripped away the gamesmanship and rhetorical trumpery.
He also wrote work on economic history, on the history of economic thought, on child development, on teacher’s colleges and their issue, &c. His body of work wasn’t scholarly in the manner of (say) Glenn Loury’s (who has a couple dozen papers under his belt in economics journals), but he could and did write at every level.
I grew up in a different era, when blacks and whites were segregated, which meant that blacks didn’t shop at “Walmart” (Walmart didn’t exist then, I’m using Walmart as representative) but at the local, black-owned store. Those black-owned stores are mostly history, as is the racism that prevented blacks form shopping in the same stores as whites. The civil rights act ended the overt racism that prevented blacks from shopping in the sames stores as whites. Sowell believes the civil rights act hurt blacks for that reason: it put black businesses out of business. And I agree, as the civil rights act made it possible for blacks to be part of the same commerce as whites. Are blacks worse off that they don’t have their own segregated black-owned stores or are they better off that they can shop at the same stores as whites?
Sowell believes the civil rights act hurt blacks for that reason:
Sowell has certainly written about the ironies incorporated into the effects of civil rights legislation. That’s perfectly in keeping with his general world view, which sees the trade-offs in any course of action. You’re problem, really, is that you’re too crude to understand his well-ordered and well-rendered points.
The anti-discrimination legislation is usually seen as an unalloyed good, only because the negatives are seldom explored. These laws have trampled the right of free association and have most recently been used to force business owners and Catholic groups to participate in activities that violate their beliefs. Even those who are supposedly helped by the laws are stigmatized as unworthy, and the laws sharpen senses of grievance and stoke unending charges of racism. We can never know what would have happened in the absence of such laws, but is it so unreasonable to assume that prejudice would have diminished over time? Every immigrant group faced prejudice after arriving in the US, but most have succeeded in the end.
BTW, Sowell’s Ethnic America is a very interesting book that details the experiences of immigrant groups.
I think they’re better off when they’re free if they wish to lament the loss of their local businesses, as pretty much the rest of America does, without being sneered at.
You’re a senile old bat if you can’t remember, say, Woolworth’s as the predecessor to Walmart (and younger folks can look up references that they don’t immediately recognize using the intertubes).
The current issue of the Economist has an article noting the decline of gay bars in the West as a result of the normalization of homosexuality (along with social media and rising rents). Are the people who lament the decline also self-hating (which is the vicious subtext of your comment)?
This is a powerful statement:
“It is hard to convey to today’s generation the fear that the paralyzing disease of polio inspired, until vaccines put an abrupt end to its long reign of terror in the 1950s.”
While I don’t share Sowell’s views, but I can certainly share in his feeling that there becomes a point to focus on what’s beautiful in life.
A fantastic quote:
Most people living in officially defined poverty in the 21st century have things like cable television, microwave ovens and air-conditioning. Most Americans did not have such things, as late as the 1980s. People whom the intelligentsia continue to call the “have-nots” today have things that the “haves” did not have, just a generation ago.
So true, and the evil, vile, left would have the world forget this fact, and decry all of the progress that we have wraught or the last 100 years, despite their constant attempts at destroying progress.
Sowell will be missed.
Excellent.
Sowell is a favorite of mine and I enjoy watching him speak with that same joy I feel watching Milton Friedman or Christopher Hitchens. All of thise men spent their lives speaking truth to progressive institutions. Sowell’s public discourse is as much a story of his ideas as it is a story of the virulent hatred of progressives against him. They hate him because he didn’t define himself by black victimhood and so refused to be another unfortunate and mistreated client of the left.
It is a pity that whomever is moderating this board prefers decorum to the raw honesty of racist progressive hatred for what they call [something I can’t say here but you can read in Salon headlines and hear at DNC conventions]. Sowell deserves respect, but he seems to be a man that places high value on honesty and the truth is that the progressives have never had any respect for a Black man that doesn’t need them. Let’s see the truth.
Sowell is one of the people who influenced me most. Honesty, clarity, depth, and without petulance in his writing.