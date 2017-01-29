The ambiguities of dual citizenship

You may have read that the recent Executive Order also applied to those who hold dual citizenship in any of the specified nations. I haven’t yet seen it fully explained how pernicious this is. A lot of countries don’t easily let you renounce their citizenship, they may still claim you, or at the very least they will not issue documentation confirming you are not a dual citizen, no matter what the fact of the matter may be. Very often there is no “fact of the matter” as to who is a dual citizen. Say you were born in Iran, and your parents brought you to the United States or Canada at age two. Let’s say the Trump administration then asks you to prove you are not a dual citizen of Iran. How are you supposed to do this? Leave the country and try to get confirmation in Iran itself, noting you might have to prove you have not broken any laws and have paid all back taxes and fees? Who knows?
Based on Article 41 of the constitution, Iran does not recognize dual citizenship, and if an individual acquires the citizenship of another country, his or her Iranian nationality will be revoked. This, however, requires certain legal procedures that if not pursued will result in the individual’s foreign citizenship not being officially recognized.
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/01/most-claims-about-trumps-visa-executive-order-are-false-or-misleading/
Not that the restrictions on dual citizens apply to those traveling on a passport of the non-US country.
The link you’ve provided explicitly says “Iraqis seeking to enter the U.S. on a British passport, for instance, will be barred”.
This is a truly telling line: “Well, that’s because Christians are the most persecuted religion in the Middle East, by Muslims. If there were a country in which Muslims were persecuted by another majority religion, they would get preference”. I’m sure that statement is just so obvious to the author he never bothered to check if it was true. Muslims (Suni) persecuting Muslims (Shite) or visa versa doesn’t count?
Then we have “Christians are being discriminated by Obama/Kerry” with the absurd conclusion that 10% of the country is Christian, therefore 10% of the refugees should be Christian rather than 0.5%. I will certainly concede that the best estimate of Christian casualties is 9% (which seems to refute that Christians have it worse), so the number of admitted Christian refugees seems low. You still need to show that Christian’s applied and were denied refugee status at a disproportionate rate.
I have better things to do with my Sunday than pick apart polemics, but the religious part was too laughable to pass up.
I doubt there is any getting through to the Perpetually Outraged, but thanks for trying Rich.
Anyone who refers to this situation as a “Muslim Ban” is a lying sack of garbage.
It makes perfect sense when one understands that everything they throw (monkeys flinging feces comes to mind) is false and misleading.
“No man can serve two masters. For either he will hate the one, and love the other: or he will sustain the one, and despise the other.” St. Matthew 6:24.
Technically I agree that Rudy Giuliani is a lying sack of garbage: http://theweek.com/speedreads/676648/giuliani-says-trump-asked-how-muslim-ban-legally, but he 1) is part of the Trump administration, 2) thinks this is a Muslim ban.
Your cited story says that Giuliani said this was not a Muslim ban.
Are you saying it applies to US Citizens who hold a dual citizenship in one of those nations?
It doesn’t, but I’m not sure TC knows that.
Just reading Tyler’s post it certainly seems like he is claiming it would apply to a US citizen with such dual citizenship. His hypothetical seems to be of a US-Iranian dual citizen.
If that is wrong Tyler should say so.
On my phone it says this post has been tweeted 1503 times. If that is right and isn’t just my phone being terrible, Tyler should really clarify or else he will just be making an already confused discourse more confused.
Maybe that was the intent? Tyler knows that liberals desperately wish power again and that it looks like trump overreached.
Whomever in the administration authored the idiotic section 3.c needs to be dismissed. This, by itself, could sink the presidency.
They had everything and they are blowing it.
I have come to the opinion that if the laws of the US, or Canada for that matter, were applied as written the whole country would grind to a halt within days. That seems to be the situation here. Legal immigration into the US is treacherous, expensive, time consuming and ultimately a waste of time. It is far simpler to cross the border and just lay low.
In other words, it is working as designed. Maybe the outrage at the harassment of ‘legal’ immigrants will focus enough political attention to sorting that out.
I doubt it though. Screaming is much more satisfying.
Maybe that’s the point.
Suppose you believe that people from (say) Somalia are more risky to let in than people from Denmark. What’s the mechanism? It could be that their government has some legal/blackmail lever on them, which would disappear if they acquired Swedish passports. Or it could be that they’re more likely to have ISIS sympathies and connections to get AK-47s… in which case the fact that they now have Swedish passports hasn’t changed a damn thing.
A case in point:
https://twitter.com/alanferrier/status/825421563885449217
I don’t the example you used works in the case of a child born in Iran who becomes a US citizen. “The dual-citizenship ban doesn’t apply to U.S. citizens who are also citizens of the seven nations singled out by Trump,” according to WSJ and The Hill.
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/316692-trumps-visa-ban-also-applies-to-dual-citizens-report
I don’t think it’s ideal but what is? I thought at first you meant dual citizenship of the US and another country, which really would have been outrageous and possibly induced me to join the protests of my liberal friends. As it is, this seems more like an unfortunate wrinkle.
Let’s say the Trump administration then asks you to prove you are not a dual citizen of Iran. How are you supposed to do this?
Sign a sworn statement renouncing your Iranian citizenship, send a copy to the nearest Iranian consulate via certified mail and give another copy to the American official examining you.
You honestly think this would work?
If you are a US citizen you are unaffected.
A lot of countries don’t easily let you renounce their citizenship, they may still claim you, or at the very least they will not issue documentation confirming you are not a dual citizen, no matter what the fact of the matter may be.
Who cares?
Ordinarily you are very careful to be ambiguous. This is what happens when you make a bold statement without actually checking the facts.
Don’t dig yourself deeper. Just admit you posted before you verified. It’s a blog – we will forgive you.
Right, if there is any chaos following an Executive Order it is the fault of a random independent observer.
We should not question whether the Executive Branch is executing as a well-oiled machine.
And it would be a total coincidence if a chaos candidate was later judged a chaos President.
>”This is what happens when you make a bold statement without actually checking the facts.”
That’s the Trump Effect.
No matter how bad Trump looks, his unhinged critics end up looking worse.
Meanwhile, outside your bubble:
http://www.baghdadinvest.com/breaking-americans-banned-iraq-retaliation-measures/
Is that really a win in a utilitarian sense? Even a narrowly American utilitarian sense?
I think we would be better off as a nation if fewer Americans had gone to Iraq over the past 15 years.
The Toronto Star is now reporting that dual Canadian-Iranians (say) traveling on Canadian passports will be allowed into the US. This seems to indicate a change from both the text of the order itself and earlier interpretations of it.
One question is why the Trump administration issued such a broad and indeterminate executive order. I can think of three possibilities, none of them good:
(a) Incompetence. In the rush to get the order out, they did not think through all of its ramifications, nor did they spend much time crafting its wording.
(b) A show of force. The goal was to be punitive. Iraqi translators for US Marines and green card holders with 11-month old baby US citizens were intended to get caught up in the mess. Now we know Trump means business.
(c) A tentative experiment in truly arbitrary rule by decree. Indeterminate, vague, and even contradictory orders can be used by lawless regimes to maximize uncertainty, fear, and their own scope for action. The Trump administration may want the rules for entering the United States to be vague, uncertain, and arbitrary.
Whatever you think of the need to reform the American immigration system, none of (a) through (c) should inspire confidence in how Trump intends to implement that reform.
or (d) expression of the latent xenophobia that has been present since the founding of the nation.
Why are there so many people demanding to live in such a xenophobic country?
“Why are there so many people demanding to live in such a xenophobic country?”
Because of the high level of economic freedom which provides a functioning economy. My ancestors came to this country at a time they knew they would be looked down upon and likely discriminated against by the white native-born population, but they preferred that to starvation.
Scott Adams votes for something like (b): It’s an opening position, to soften up both his supporters and opponents, before walking it back to something more reasonable.
The translators who had the misfortune to be in the air at the time will be temporarily (and very visibly) inconvenienced. Feeling queasy about them is what will make his strongest supporters happier about accepting a more moderate policy later.
http://blog.dilbert.com/post/156532225711/the-persuasion-filter-and-immigration
Adams is not poster child for “permanently wedded to a failed analysis.”
What does that even mean? You don’t like something else he wrote, and forgot the sarcasm tag?
I do find it hard to model Trump’s actions. Randomness? Incompetence? Strategy? Gut instincts that turn out to be strategic? Here’s my best guess here, though. First of all, we have to remember that his main audience isn’t *us*, it’s his voters/supporters. Are *they* outraged? Or are they feeling like they’re getting what they were promised? And are they more gratified by Trump going too far and then backtracking than they would be by more cautious actions from the start? I suspect the answers are ‘no’, ‘yes’, and ‘yes’.
That’s part of it. The other part is that Trump repeatedly benefits by baiting his critics into going off half-cocked. They’ve darkly suggested that the 7 countries on the list are suspicious (Iran but not Saudi Arabia? And none of the Muslim countries where Trump has business interests!). And…then it turns out the list of countries receiving special scrutiny is a carryover from the Obama administration. And here Tyler suggests that the order covers U.S. citizens with dual citizenship (which apparently it does not). And the green card holders from those countries — will they be be permanently banned? Separated from the families and lives in the U.S.? Apparently not:
A senior White House official later sought to clarify the situation, saying green card holders who had left the United States and wanted to return would have to visit a U.S. embassy or consulate to undergo additional screening.
“You will be allowed to re-enter the United States pending a routine rescreening,” the official said.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-greencard-idUSKBN15C0KX
This post is very wrong Tyler. Disappointed that you have contributed to the hysteria.
The Order has yet to be published on the White House web site. The judge’s order blocking part of the ban does not include the text of the Order. What the media are relying on is a copy released by the White House press secretary and scanned by various news organizations. Here it is: https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3431047/Extreme-Vetting-EO.pdf The Order does permit exceptions to the ban, but the burden is on the applicant and requires a joint determination by the Secretary of State and Homeland Security. Of course, the potential for corruption is high, as desperate people are willing to pay any price. Indeed, one wonders if that’s the purpose of the ban: to limit admission to those who can most afford avoidance of the ban. And not surprisingly, as the ban is met with furor throughout the world including in our closest allies, Trump is digging in. https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/trump-gives-no-sign-of-backing-down-from-travel-ban/2017/01/29/4ffe900a-e620-11e6-b82f-687d6e6a3e7c_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-banner-main_banledeall-banner-917am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.7658b8ad1314 Does Trump really believe the U.S. is under assault by would be terrorists or is this just Trump’s way of showing off. I would point out that Saudi Arabia is not included in the ban, even though 15 of the 19 terrorists who attacked the U.S. on 9/11 were citizens of Saudi Arabia.
So you would be less critical of the order if it included Saudi Arabia?
Interesting question. Including Saudi Arabia would make it more and less stupid at the same time.
Less stupid because it would include the home of past terrorists.
More stupid because it would greater impinge US commerce.
The only winning strategy is to not do country of origin bans at all, and do a points system screening instead. Which is probably close to what we had.
We may have a good method of vetting Saudi Arabian citizens in place now. Saudi Arabia in 2001 had identified OSB as a threat. These other countries, identified by the Obama administration, have lesser records of their citizens to vet them by. I think this ban is too broad, but I’d would agree with stopping the flow of refugees from these countries. Safe spaces inside of these countries generating refugees, maintained by the UN is way more efficient than shipping them to the US.
Do you suppose there is any possibility that this was understood in the old screening, and that more positive confirmation was needed in sketchy cases? Could that be why only numbers are so small?
All Muslims together would just maybe fill Wrigley Field.
“Just two countries – Syria (12,486) and Somalia (9,012) – were the source of more than half of fiscal 2016’s Muslim refugees. The rest are from Iraq (7,853), Burma (Myanmar) (3,145), Afghanistan (2,664) and other countries (3,741).”
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/10/05/u-s-admits-record-number-of-muslim-refugees-in-2016/
It’d be nice if people could just say “this is a bad policy and there are better ways to achieve the stated aims, or there is no reason to try to achieve the stated aims” rather than descending into a full-on freakout.
Which is this?
http://thereformedbroker.com/2017/01/29/to-my-jewish-irish-asian-and-italian-friends/
” I would point out that Saudi Arabia is not included in the ban, even though 15 of the 19 terrorists who attacked the U.S. on 9/11 were citizens of Saudi Arabia.” but that is understandable because of the Trump business interests there and the other mid-east oil states that were not on the list.
Remember, Timothy McVeigh was not a Muslim!
Doing business with the Trump Organization does indeed seem to be the only safeguard against being targeted by this President:
https://andreasmoser.blog/2017/01/28/first-they-came/
Yea this was cute the first time you saw the cute map.
Not many American companies have much business in Iran, Somalia or Syria, for obvious reasons. While many have interests in long-time dodgy ally Saudi. Who knew!
Suppose I am a citizen of Sudan, but I am also a citizen of Brazil. I am not allowed to enter the US on my Brazilian passport. This seems an eminently sensible result to me (given the purpose of the restriction). Otherwise, contra Tyler, we are making Brazilian law US law.
When you use a Brazilian passport, how would anyone know that you are also Sudanese?
They ask? And if you lie that’s one strike.
No doubt they have also hacked the Brazilian passport office. And whoever prints them for the sudanese.
“When you use a Brazilian passport, how would anyone know that you are also Sudanese?”
Because under “Naturalidade” on your passport it says “Khartoum, Sudan”.
Let’s be real. Trump wanted a Muslim ban, and this is what he could get away with.
It is not a real Muslim ban, nor a real terrorist ban, it is just close enogh that the kind of people who feel “safer” with no Sudanese immigrants go for it.
How many Sudanese have the average American met? Zero?
So glad you feel safer.
I also doubt that any Trump voter could tell the difference between a Sudanese and a Nigerian, or indeed a Muslim or a Christian Sudanese.
FWIW
https://twitter.com/nxthompson/status/825729841068703746
1. List was generated by the previous administration.
2. Ban does that include the world’s most populous Muslim countries.
You are desperately trying to show that the previous administration was inches from this ban, and Trump just gave it a little nudge.
That is horse shit.
No he is arguing that these nations were already of particular concern.
You really cannot recognize the rhetorical gambit in “List was generated by the previous administration?”
It was meant to counter the Rudy quote. But guess what? Both can be true. Trump can try for a Muslim ban, and use bits and pieces of old policy.
This frees trolls to say the ban is just an “extension” of the old policy.
Horse shit.
If you wanted to put in place a temporary ban on citizens of certain countries while you reexamined your vetting procedures, you would undoubtedly also have a rule in place that did not permit those citizens to enter your country on another passport (otherwise, you are deferring to the vetting procedures in that country).
As its collapse proceeds right as schedule, the American regime becomes more and more bizarre and its apologists more and more pathetic.
There are millions of people who have dual citizenship without knowing it. (You don’t need a passport to have the citizenship of a country.)
If the person itself does not now what citizenships he/she has, how should an immigration officer know? I am a (German) citizenship lawyer and I need to go back several generations in a person’s history, research the laws in place at the time, and so on, to determine what citizenship someone has. I doubt that people checking passengers at airports have the expertise to do that.
They won’t, of course. In practice, unless the policy is clarified, I expect any foreign national whose place of birth in their passport is listed as Iraq, etc., to be automatically sent to secondary screening.
Which shows how stupid such a practice is because a whole lot of Iraqis were born in London, Paris, Amman or Izmir.
Under the citizenship laws of most nations, the citizenship of your parents is far more important than the place of birth.
“Alien” (the Order applies to “aliens” from the designated countries) is defined in Title 8, Section 1101 of the U.S. Code as “any person not a citizen or national of the United States”. It’s unclear if someone who has dual citizenship is an “alien” since she is simultaneously a person not a citizen of the U.S. and a person who is a citizen of the U.S. (my understanding is that the U.S. doesn’t recognize dual citizenship). If “who is” appeared in the definition between “person” and “not” would it be clearer? Of course, ambiguity begets confusion, and confusion begets arbitrariness.
The term “not recognizing dual citizenship” would be like “not recognizing that other countries have their own laws”.
US law CANNOT do anything against another country bestowing citizenship upon anyone, just as the US would be outraged if Fiji or Chile passed laws interfering with US citizenship.
The only point where US law can try to limit dual citizenship is by requesting applicants for naturalization to give up their primary citizenship (like Germany does, with some exceptions). US law chooses not to do so. I would therefore argue that the US very much “recognizes” dual citizenship.
If you are, say, a dual-German-U.S. citizen, the U.S. will insist it has no obligation to notify the German embassy or notify you of any right to consular assistance if you are arrested. That is what I think is meant by lack of recognition. You are the same as Joe Blow born and raised in Omaha.
This is how I have understood it. “Doesn’t recognize it” means “doesn’t care and won’t do anything as a result of it.”
‘I would therefore argue that the US very much “recognizes” dual citizenship.’
No – the U.S. only recognizes American citizenship. An American citizen cannot use a German passport to visit a country subject to travel sanctions (concrete example from the past – Cuba), as this is merely considered evasion of American law in a manner that is subject to the same punishment as if that American citizen had used their U.S. passport.
The same principle applies to taxation. It is a fascinating – and disturbing – subject in any number of ways for Americans to have to deal with. Basically, the American government is a jealous government.
I would like to change that.
The only point where US law can try to limit dual citizenship is by requesting applicants for naturalization to give up their primary citizenship (like Germany does, with some exceptions).
Request? No, insist as a condition of naturalization. Sign on the dotted line in front of a notary and copies to the consulate. And if you undertake any uncoerced civic act in your old country – vote, run for office, enlist in the military, accept a consequential public office – you lose your American citizenship. We need to be telling aspirants to American citizenship that they need to piss or get off the pot.
I have seen some pretty wild arguments that were apparently not frivolous, but I think arguing that a US Citizen could be defined as an Alien under the US Code would really test the boundry.
A dual citizen isn’t simultaneously a US Citizen and not a US Citizen. They are a US Citizen. And not an Alien.
US citizenship should require denunciation of citizenship in any other country. No divided loyalties.
I think this specific case is clear. A U.S. citizen is a citizen not an alien under U.S. law, full stop. U.S. policy has been to neither recognize nor actively forbid dual nationality. Any claims another country may have on you as a citizen or national are strictly between you and the foreign government in question.
excactly, there really isn’t any ambiguity here. an alien is someone who is not a US citizen.
PROF. JACOBSON (LegalInsurection): Most claims about Trump’s visa Executive Order are false or misleading.
There is a postponement of entry from 7 countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen) previously identified by the Obama administration as posing extraordinary risks. That they are 7 majority Muslim countries does not mean there is a Muslim ban, as most of the countries with the largest Muslim populations are not on the list (e.g., Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nigeria and more).
Thus, the overwhelming majority of the Muslim world is not affected.
Moreover, the “ban” is only for four months while procedures are reviewed, with the exception of Syria for which there is no time limit.
There is a logic to the 7 countries. Six are failed states known to have large ISIS activity, and one, Iran, is a sworn enemy of the U.S. and worldwide sponsor of terrorism.
And, the 7 countries on the list were not even so-designated by Trump. Rather, they were selected last year by the Obama administration as posing special risks for visa entry, as even CNN concedes in passing. . . . The problem, of course, is that Trump worked off of the Obama administration’s list of particularly risky countries for visa entry. To lay the blame on Trump’s business interests is a lie, or as Frantzman puts it, fake news.
Iran has nuclear ambitions, a large espionage network, and is governed by a notoriously paranoid and reactionary regime. Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen are all in active civil war and should frankly be quarantined while they sort out whether they are going to be viable states with functioning civil orders.
Sorry but the “Iraqi translators” and “Iranian grandmothers” don’t move me on this. These are low-trust countries with lots of casual brutality. If you leave here, go there, and then try and come back here I want it to be a real hassle, if not an outright ban.
“Citizenship” is another one of several areas where all the gimlet-eyed free market economists get squishy. Citizenship is messy because its not rationed economically. So introduce market incentives: you have to buy citizenship on the open market, or have it gifted to you by your parents. Or the other shareholders get to vote on whether to give you a slice of the pie, like they do in Switzerland. Then it would become apparent that the government inflates the supply of citizenship. And the category of “immigrant” would disappear and there would only be owners, guests and trespassers.
“Sorry but the “Iraqi translators” and “Iranian grandmothers” don’t move me on this. These are low-trust countries with lots of casual brutality. If you leave here, go there…”
Then at least advocate that specific restriction and give people some advance notice. Unlike the policy implemented by Obama (and passed by Congress through a bipartisan vote), this policy is not narrowly applied to people who actually visit places like Iraq or Syria.
+1
“low-trust countries with lots of casual brutality” Like Chicago?
BTW a friend of mine is married to a Kurd from Iraq. He likes to see his family from time to time.
“low-trust countries with lots of casual brutality” Like Chicago?
Racist.
BTW a friend of mine is married to a Kurd from Iraq. He likes to see his family from time to time.
Still unmoved.
Well, this seems to support Prof. Cowen, but really, what does the White House chief of staff know?
‘Priebus said that green-card holders may be subject to additional scrutiny at the discretion of border officials.
“If you’re traveling back and forth, you’re going to be subjected to additional screening,” Priebus said. “I would suspect that if you’re an American citizen traveling back and forth to Libya, you’re likely to be subjected to additional screening.”‘ https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2017/01/29/priebus-lawful-permanent-residents-arent-affected-by-trumps-latest-executive-order-going-forward/
So, at least one person who might be expected to know what the administration is thinking is talking about American citizens.
But in that case, it has nothing to do with citizenship. Wouldn’t you expect and hope that returning travelers from Libya (regardless of their citizenship) were getting more scrutiny at immigration checkpoints than those, say, returning from a beach vacation in the Caribbean? Don’t you imagine that EU countries pay closer attention to travelers returning from Libya?
‘But in that case, it has nothing to do with citizenship.’
I wondered about that – the statement is not exactly crystal clear about whether that American citizen who has been to Libya, and thus subject to exactly the same checks as a Libyan. Particularly in light of the fact that one would not assume that the American citizen is barred from returning to the U.S. – unless, perhaps, they were born in Libya and are still considered Libyan.
‘ Wouldn’t you expect and hope that returning travelers from Libya (regardless of their citizenship) were getting more scrutiny at immigration checkpoints than those, say, returning from a beach vacation in the Caribbean?’
No. Why? (Serious question – the Caribbean nations are noted for the drug trade, which includes money laundering – why is this better or worse than Libya?)
‘Don’t you imagine that EU countries pay closer attention to travelers returning from Libya?’
Well, as of today, they don’t bar Libyans with legal visas or residency permits from entering those EU countries, in contrast to the U.S.
It’s a red herring. If you have dual nationality but only use your US passport, and don’t claim any other nationality you’re fine. If you want to use your non US passport from say Iran, then you default to an Iranian citizen. Why should you hold dual nationalities anyway?
Regarding terrorism from nationals of these countries, we should not just count successful acts. The FBI has stopped many attempts by Somalians in the US for example.
An additional thought — Tyler likes to interpret the world in terms of raising or lowering status of particular groups. What happens if you use that filter here? Which Americans will have their status lowered the most through these kinds of actions by Trump? Wouldn’t the answer be: those who live and work in places with lots of foreign-born residents? Those who have colleagues abroad? Those who are most likely to travel internationally for work and leisure? Do these groups sound like Trump voters to you? Also, suppose Trumps actions result in a lot of criticism in the media and protest marches by those on the left and these actions turn out to have no effect? Whose status is lowered in that case?
I don’t like someone with divided loyalties voting in our elections, so dual citizenship is a bad idea. If someone wants to keep citizen status in another country then fine, the most we should offer is a permanent green card.
So far nobody in this thread has answered TC’s question, so I, a law school dropout, have to.
TC’s question is this: “Let’s say the Trump administration then asks you to prove you are not a dual citizen of Iran.”?
Answer: you can renounce your citizenship, and, you may not even be a citizen even though you comply. On the second point, technically, the children of a person who was born overseas to US parents is also a US citizen, even if said person has never visited the USA, as is their children, etc, etc, etc, but (1) you must apply for citizenship, and, (2) if you don’t apply, before you die, you lose your citizenship.
This issue has come up under estate law for tax purposes with the IRS. Specifically, a child of US parents born in Canada, who never visited the USA, was deemed by the IRA a US citizen even though the child never applied for US citizenship (for obvious tax reasons, as the US taxes on worldwide income), but this was litigated, and if memory serves the child won.
Disclaimer: it’s not my field, so caveat lector. But at least, unlike all the other posters upstream, I’ve provided an answer.
Did not edit my last post but you see my point, however for IQ 100 people I fill in the blanks:
US-born parents A, B, have child, C, in Yemen. C is automatically is a US citizen. However, C stays in Yemen, only visits the US for less than their visa, and becomes a major exporting goat-herd in Yemen, and last is heard has 2000 kids and 2 children. Technically, the two children are also US citizens, as is C, but they must go through the paperwork to become US citizens. It’s not automatic (but the US IRS says it is, however, it was litigated and it’s not). Got it? Got milk?
Bonus trivia: goat milk, the easiest milk to digest, is my favorite, but even in Greece where it’s cheap and plentiful, sadly people prefer the more bloating and heavy tasting cow’s milk. Never ceases to amaze me how ‘convention’ dictates society. In Japan, where brown rice is hated and white rice is loved as a status symbol (even today) Japanese gentlemen would die of beriberi (thiamin deficiency) rather than eat brown rice. Amazing. One reason they fortify white rice today. I even met doctors in the Philippines who refused to eat brown rice. They worship white skin over there. Paris Hilton is popular (endorses some properties in Manila) and The Don Trump-card would also do well there, as would his lesbian-posing latest model wife.
It is more complicated than that and depends on whether or how long C resided in the U.S. and also on the citizenship of the other parent. The gory details are all here: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal-considerations/us-citizenship-laws-policies/citizenship-child-born-abroad.html
The bottom line seems to be that if someone is born and raised outside the U.S. and has no connection to the U.S. at all other than the fact that their parents were citizens and then proceeds to marry a non-American and have children outside the U.S., those children will not be citizens.
White rice tastes better and no one has beriberi.
White rice also has one of the longest shelf lives of any food. An extra unopened sturdy plastic bag is a cheap and easy earthquake plan.
Also, Ray, if you knock up some Filipina but don’t marry her, that child will be a U.S. citizen if and only if you can demonstrate residence in the U.S. for five years including two years past age 14. You would also need to meet the other requirements listed in the link I provided. News you can use.
Related:
https://lawfareblog.com/malevolence-tempered-incompetence-trumps-horrifying-executive-order-refugees-and-visas
This thread is titled “The ambiguities of dual citizenship”. And so it is (ambiguous). That’s Cowen’s point. If it’s ambiguous, then the government (i.e., the Trump government) can do whatever it wishes. The rule of law requires well-defined principles to be applied to agreed-upon facts. With Trump, there are no well-defined principles or agreed-upon facts.
although at face value, if you want to tighten visa procedures against the 7 countries identified by the previous administration as having the highest risk of terrorism (due to failed state, ISIS, antagonism to US, etc), then this is probably the best way to do it. Temporary ban, tighten them up, and you’re done. It’s fun to get excited about the edge cases at each point, but that’s why we’re called the “chattering classes”.
The rule of law absolutely does not require agreed upon facts. Our legal system is based on the assumption that facts will be disputed. Each side makes its best case for its facts and a fact-finder makes findings based on the presented cases.
Tyler, I suggest you google “renvoi”, “conflict of laws” and “international private law”. The application of foreign law to determine citizenship, the validity of foreign marriage, divorce, etc. is not at all unusual, and not just in the US.