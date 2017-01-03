Books on liberty-oriented economics for young people

I receive requests for recommendations in this area fairly often.  I don’t feel I am qualified to judge the outputs, but here are three that have come across my path as of late and seem to me very good:

Connor Boyack, illustrated by Elijah Stanfield, The Tuttle Twins and The Road to Surfdom.  Recommended ages 5-11.

I.M. Lerner and Catherine L. Osornio, The Secret Under the Staircase, and The Hidden Entrance.  Here the age range seems to be higher, maybe 10-12?  I feel I could have read them younger than that, however.

Someone should write a bibliographic essay on the books in this category.  What else can you recommend?

1 Kevin Burke January 3, 2017 at 2:12 pm

I still recommend the Cartoon Guide to Economics to most people.

2 libert January 3, 2017 at 2:33 pm

I agree that the Cartoon Guide is a good recommendation, but I don’t think it fits the bill as being “liberty-oriented”, which seems to mean written with a certain agenda in mind.

More broadly, I would recommend not limiting yourself to “liberty-oriented” economics reading lists, or any ideologically-driven reading list for that matter.

3 The Original Other Jim January 3, 2017 at 3:50 pm

So Krugman is out then?

4 Careless January 3, 2017 at 4:53 pm

I would recommend not limiting yourself to “liberty-oriented” economics reading lists, or any ideologically-driven reading list for that matter.

What, we’re not supposed to try to indoctrinate our children now?

5 JWatts January 3, 2017 at 2:26 pm

“…The Road to Surfdom. ”

Well the Road to Surfdom doesn’t sound that bad…..

6 Martin Kaybury January 3, 2017 at 2:40 pm

Thomas Sowell’s Basic Economics is also a great read. As is his Applied Economics.

7 Alex Tabarrok January 3, 2017 at 3:01 pm

The Little Red Hen, of course.

8 Bjartur January 3, 2017 at 3:03 pm

Get your own damn bread!

9 Kain January 3, 2017 at 3:16 pm

“There are two novels that can change a bookish fourteen-year old’s life: The Lord of the Rings and Atlas Shrugged. One is a childish fantasy that often engenders a lifelong obsession with its unbelievable heroes, leading to an emotionally stunted, socially crippled adulthood, unable to deal with the real world. The other, of course, involves orcs.” – John Rogers

10 Ryan January 3, 2017 at 3:16 pm

Liberty-oriented youth literature? Well that is a sure fire way to turn your kid into a communist.

Also: ‘The Tuttle twins and the creature from Jekyll Island’. Yup, it exists.

11 4ChanMan January 3, 2017 at 3:29 pm

Good. Get the kids started on becoming Beta Cucks early.

12 Lanigram January 3, 2017 at 3:35 pm

Let’s ensure that it will be harder for them to change their minds in adulthood – that’s just what we need.

13 Curt F. January 3, 2017 at 4:58 pm

So you would recommend that no one read anything until they are 18?

14 education realist January 3, 2017 at 3:57 pm

All the Little House books are written with an eye towards personal freedom. Laura Ingalls Wilder’s daughter, Rose Wilder, pretty substantially “edited” her mother’s books to highlight this. They are good reads, and not terribly “girlish”, despite the heroine. And one of them, Farmer Boy, is about Almanzo Wilder.

Here’s an article on Laura and Rose by David Boaz on that point; here’s a politico piece that probably overstates influence.

15 Careless January 3, 2017 at 4:56 pm

What age would you say they’re aimed at?

16 Milo Minderbinder January 3, 2017 at 4:07 pm

Tunnel in the Sky, Citizen of the Galaxy and the other Heinlein juveniles.

17 OldCurmudgeon January 3, 2017 at 5:08 pm

Hunger Games series. Harry Potter series.

