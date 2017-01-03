Books on liberty-oriented economics for young people

I receive requests for recommendations in this area fairly often. I don’t feel I am qualified to judge the outputs, but here are three that have come across my path as of late and seem to me very good:
Connor Boyack, illustrated by Elijah Stanfield, The Tuttle Twins and The Road to Surfdom. Recommended ages 5-11.
I.M. Lerner and Catherine L. Osornio, The Secret Under the Staircase, and The Hidden Entrance. Here the age range seems to be higher, maybe 10-12? I feel I could have read them younger than that, however.
Someone should write a bibliographic essay on the books in this category. What else can you recommend?
I still recommend the Cartoon Guide to Economics to most people.
I agree that the Cartoon Guide is a good recommendation, but I don’t think it fits the bill as being “liberty-oriented”, which seems to mean written with a certain agenda in mind.
More broadly, I would recommend not limiting yourself to “liberty-oriented” economics reading lists, or any ideologically-driven reading list for that matter.
So Krugman is out then?
What, we’re not supposed to try to indoctrinate our children now?
“…The Road to Surfdom. ”
Well the Road to Surfdom doesn’t sound that bad…..
Thomas Sowell’s Basic Economics is also a great read. As is his Applied Economics.
The Little Red Hen, of course.
Get your own damn bread!
“There are two novels that can change a bookish fourteen-year old’s life: The Lord of the Rings and Atlas Shrugged. One is a childish fantasy that often engenders a lifelong obsession with its unbelievable heroes, leading to an emotionally stunted, socially crippled adulthood, unable to deal with the real world. The other, of course, involves orcs.” – John Rogers
Liberty-oriented youth literature? Well that is a sure fire way to turn your kid into a communist.
Also: ‘The Tuttle twins and the creature from Jekyll Island’. Yup, it exists.
Good. Get the kids started on becoming Beta Cucks early.
Let’s ensure that it will be harder for them to change their minds in adulthood – that’s just what we need.
So you would recommend that no one read anything until they are 18?
All the Little House books are written with an eye towards personal freedom. Laura Ingalls Wilder’s daughter, Rose Wilder, pretty substantially “edited” her mother’s books to highlight this. They are good reads, and not terribly “girlish”, despite the heroine. And one of them, Farmer Boy, is about Almanzo Wilder.
Here’s an article on Laura and Rose by David Boaz on that point; here’s a politico piece that probably overstates influence.
What age would you say they’re aimed at?
Tunnel in the Sky, Citizen of the Galaxy and the other Heinlein juveniles.
Hunger Games series. Harry Potter series.