Brad Stone’s The Upstarts

Today in the WSJ I review Brad Stone’s new book about Airbnb and Uber, The Upstarts. Here is one substantive bit:
Instead of thinking about how to protect the hotel and taxi industries, policy makers should be thinking about how to make it easier for the next Airbnb or Uber to compete. They could require, for instance, that key application program interfaces remain open to competitors, just as some utilities are required to allow alternative energy companies to send electricity through their networks.
Likewise, it’s not obvious that requiring Uber to contract with drivers as employees rather than as independent contractors is a good idea, even for the drivers. Lots of people are willing to drive for Uber, which suggests that Uber is providing drivers with opportunities superior to those that they can find elsewhere. The first rule of the regulator’s oath should be: “Do not destroy mutually profitable exchanges.” Banning the independent-contractor model could also make it harder for cash-strained startups to compete with Uber. Uber might even accept new regulations as a way of raising the costs of its rivals and locking in its monopoly. From upstart to rent-seeker in just seven years—the speed is astounding, but the arc is commonplace.
Uber is now being targeted for a boycott because it would not waive surge pricing for rides to the anti-Trump airport protests.
I find it stunning how obviously anti-business for lack of a better word the left-leaning public behaves in the US. Notwithstanding significant levels of hypocrisy when doing so.
I’m not commenting on the righteousness of this particular boycott here, but tonnes of right-leaning groups, particularly those of a religious flavor, engage in boycotts when they don’t like a company’s perceived political stance. I really don’t understand the criticism here – if people want to “vote with their dollars” what’s your actual problem here?
Did you already forget “Starbucks removed Christmas from their cups because they hate Jesus”?
I thought Uber was boycotted because they did waive surge pricing at JFK, which was seen as strike breaking by some.
Of course, independent contractors don’t receive the benefits of employees, including health insurance and retirement, the cost of which is shifted from the “employer” to the independent contractor and, more likely, the public. Why should the public (you and I) pay for a part of Uber’s cost of doing business? I suppose the answer from Tabarrok is that neither the “employer” nor the public should pay, and simply ignore the reality that the “independent contractor” won’t have health insurance or retirement. While Trump wishes to return America to the 1950s, others wish to return America to the 1930s. As for Airbnb, it’s great. Until your neighbor’s house or apartment is turned into a hotel.
In some cities the taxi industry has been deregulated for years and most drivers have to comply with a set of regulations but they are independent contractors and don’t get any retirement or health benefits. New York has limited the taxi industry through the medallion system (and in the age of the Uber and Lyft the medallions are losing value pretty fast). It’s unclear to me wither all the Yellow Cab drivers get benefits either. A lot of Uber drivers are part time. some are students and others have another job and are trying to augment their income.
Benefits are part of compensation, not some kind of manna from heaven. Like wages, they are earned by workers.
because that’s not a cost of doing business. Rather, much of healthcare is a “public good” (hospitals don’t turn away people who show up at the ER, and that cost gets shifted to the taxpayer). The fact that many other employers get economies of scale discounts which they pass on to their employees, doesn’t mean its actually a business expense.
As to retirement–you use money in retirement, which they are giving you, vis a vis, they are helping you retire.
If one were serious about moving to electric vehicles then all subsidies, tax breaks, etc would go to have e.v.’s be used by Uber, Lyft, etc…subsidies should be awarded per mile, not per car…Any economist could figure this out.
The problem with this is that Uber and Lyft don’t use cars. They use drivers who use their own cars.
‘The first rule of the regulator’s oath should be: “Do not destroy mutually profitable exchanges.”’
What a thought. This isn’t even the fifth of sixth rule.
In some cities, like NYC, so-called policy-makers are encumbered by the facts that the municipalities strictly limit entry and collect revenues from the taxi industry by requiring taxi cab owners/operators to buy medallions. Uber-type concerns run in unfair competition/opposition to the cities and medallion taxi operators.
Economists could be interested in studying price movements in the secondary medallion market.
My issue with Uber and Airbnb is that the existing firms are still required to follow the regulations. While these regulations give them a monopoly, that monopoly comes at a cost. It’s just like the way online retailers don’t collect sales tax. Brick-and-mortar retailers must and are arrested for theft if they don’t.
Is it a bit soon for the victory lap of Uber and AirBnB?
Uber is still subsidizing ride’s prices to gain market share. Uber may have had 2016 loses around 3 billion on a net revenue of 5.5 billion. AirBnB became profitable for 1st time on 2016. Only caveat is “profitable” means before discounting interest, taxes and amortization. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-26/airbnb-enters-the-land-of-profitability
Perhaps I’m wrong analyzing a predictions book as a history book. As a predictions book, it’s perfectly fine. As a history book, it’s too soon.
I don’t think your intuition is wrong, but I think that the business models of “the upstarts” are much more flexible than those of their traditional competitors. AirBnB can effectively build more hotels in peak traffic areas (Super Bowl, conventions, etc.), charge higher rates, and then close down after the event. Hotels cannot do that. Someone above also raised a good point that perhaps most taxi companies aren’t paying benefits/retirement.