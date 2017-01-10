Is capital share declining because mark-ups are rising?

From Simcha Barkai at the University of Chicago (pdf):
This paper shows that the decline in the labor share over the last 30 years was not offset by an increase in the capital share. I calculate payments to capital as the product of the required rate of return on capital and the value of the capital stock. I document a large decline in the capital share and a large increase in the profit share in the U.S. non-financial corporate sector over the last 30 years. I show that the decline in the capital share is robust to many calculations of the required rate of return and is unlikely to be driven by unobserved capital. I interpret these results through the lens of a standard general equilibrium model, and I show that only an increase in markups can generate a simultaneous decline in the shares of both labor and capital. I provide reduced form empirical evidence that an increase in markups plays a significant role in the decline in the labor share. These results suggest that the decline in the shares of labor and capital are due to an increase in markups and call into question the conclusion that the decline in the labor share is an efficient outcome.
For the pointer I thank David Levey.
Interesting. I’m wondering how this translates into the real world.
Take a US manufacturer of a specific product, a series of manufacturers. An established market, one that is growing a bit faster than the economy. Lots of manufactured products, some large some small, all with at least three major players who compete for business. Over time the whole industry gets bought up by three major corporations, and this industry is a small part of their whole. The manufacturing plants get moved offshore, and the local operations are sales and engineering. Product lines are dropped. Instead of a broad range of products that cover the wide market requirements, it becomes a narrow offering, market segments are simply abandoned. Costs go way down, dramatically so for the products they sell, but markups increase. The old hands who know the industry are gotten rid of. Regulation is their friend; the barriers to entry are insurmountable, natural monopolies are created by limiting choice in the market by any means.
So capital goes down; who needs it. Labor goes down, it is elsewhere. Markup goes up, markup being percentage of the sale above cost.
Inefficient has a meaning in economics, doesn’t it? Does it not mean that the bottom hasn’t been found yet?
By the way, this is happening in the industry I work in. It is a way of thinking, and these companies really have nothing except cash flow. They are very vulnerable to technological change; they don’t make things so don’t know how to make new things. What I do is like a sidekick for them; their bread and butter is living off of government. And what I do gets interesting only when government regulation mandates a massive change in practice, even if that means that the market will be substantially smaller. They have no capital to protect by pushing for growth or increased sales, so a smaller market at even higher margins is better for them. But even then they don’t have the people who know how to make things work, so they will fail at that as well.
But in the short term the numbers look fabulous.
A company is not the economy. If/when a new product is required it doesn’t need to come from existing companies, and also the capital needed to fund the new product doesn’t need to come from them as well. In other words if you are in a business that has a stable customer requirement, why would you carry the overhead needed to develop new and better products? Actually I think most companies err on the side of too much R&D for agency reasons. The skill set needed to innovate is very different to the skill set to run a business and very often it is better to separate the two activities completely.
What’s the difference between capital share and profit share?
I agree it’s confusing, but tt’s described on page 5.
In the paper capital is an input of the production process, but profit is paid to shareholders. It’s not consistent with definitions previously used in the literature, but it sheds light on an interesting phenomenon.
A better name for capital may then be an aggregation of intermediary products, debt payments, etc. Everything that is not shares (which confusingly, is called “capital” in the banking world).
Is it just another example of Baumol’s cost disease as services take up an increasing share of the economy?
Or is it taxes? You want to get your money out of the company. There are three channels. It’s either through wages, through interest payments, or through capital gains/dividends. They vary in relative attractiveness with tax policy.