Computer bot sentences to ponder

…as pricing systems become ever more autonomous, aspiring monopolists like Mr Topkins eventually will not even need to speak to their competitors to fix prices. Computers will do the colluding for them, either by using the same algorithm or learning from their interactions with other machines — all without leaving behind trails of incriminating emails or voicemails.
“Finding ways to prevent collusion between self-learning algorithms might be one of the biggest challenges that competition law enforcers have ever faced,” said a recent paper by the OECD, the Paris-based club of mostly rich nations.
These digital tools automatically calculate prices based on instantaneous assessments of supply and demand and a seller’s own instructions, such as specific profit or price targets.
…It [the OECD] added: “Particularly in the case of artificial intelligence, there is no legal basis to attribute liability to a computer engineer for having programmed a machine that eventually ‘self-learned’ to co-ordinate prices with other machines.”
That is from David J. Lynch at the FT. Will this prove more or less stable than traditional, human-based collusion? Here are comments from Henry. Can the bots send buyers “we are breaking the collusion now” alerts? Will monitoring third party bots perform that function? Or will collusion reign supreme?
As a computer programmer with an economics background, I am somewhat skeptical of this claim. In a simple model (typical supply and demand curves, equivalent products, homogeneous consumers, at least two sellers), a seller can always increase profits by defecting from the equilibrium monopoly price, so any algorithm that profit-seeks will not collude. For the monopoly equilibrium to occur, every seller must sacrifice a potential profit and continue to do so in order to maintain the equilibrium, which seems like a hard state to arrive at without every seller’s bot having some code tailored to that end instead of profit-seeking.
I have seen bot pricing do stupid things, e.g. two bots both try to have a price slightly above the other, sending the price into the stratosphere. That might look like monopoly pricing to a naive observer, but all it results in for the sellers is zero sales.
As an economist with a computer programmer background, I agree with you.
There might be some really advanced computer sciencey/mathy argument as to a set of conditions whereby a computer will not defect in an AI pricing game, but I can’t fathom what it would be.
I’ve always strongly surmised that FICO scores also enable systematic collusion. For instance, why would repeatedly moving credit balances to a lower rate card be a bad sign for creditworthiness? That indicates a willingness to pay the debt. However, moving balances to a lower rate may be bad for the joint profits of credit card issuers.
You can already use google to search a specific item and compare prices at various local stores. Of course, many stores don’t have their products easily searchable. But I can forsee an image recognition app, take a picture of a price tag or even the item itself and the app will spit out the prices for competing stores. This will be used as an excuse for stores to set prices to very similar numbers.
The problem, as stated, yields a solution in which gas supply trucks are almost always full when delivering. Supply transaction rates yield the ‘no hedge’ condition when the delivery rate is minimized, which occurs supply trucks are mostly full. At that point, price is a bell shaped distribution, unchanging.
The price distribution is not known to commuters as stated. So commuters filling their tank will be selecting the quantity as a white noise distribution. However, Gas Buddy offers the same algorithm to commuters as well as gas supply trucks. The commuter technology lets the commuter know relative price at any station, so the commuter fills his tank with an amount adjusted by price.
When this happens then supply drivers and commuters agree, the best bet is to expect a delivery or fill up to about 2/3 of a tank size, that leaves inventory capacity which supports pricing liquidity. .