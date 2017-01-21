Dating markets in everything

TrumpSingles.com is a matchmaking site where supporters of President-elect Donald Trump can connect and possibly find love.
During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” the site’s founder said TrumpSingles helps supporters navigate a divisive year.
“Sometimes it’s tough to date when you’re a Trump supporter, so we’re making it easier to find each other, who are like-minded and have the same political views,” said David Goss, the 35-year-old Californian who launched the site in June.
TrumpSingles, which costs $19.95 per month, had 24,000 members as of Wednesday afternoon.
Here is the link, via Brent.
One way to quickly find a woman who doesn’t mind your tic tacs and grabbing her …..
“find a woman who doesn’t mind your grabbing her”
Don’t think that’s exclusive to conservatives, but I can see how it would look that way from your vantage point…..
A term like conservative is definitely not adequate to describe Trump. His supporters IDK?
Awesome, and inevitable. I wonder what the ratio of male to female is among that 24,000.
My wild guess is not good
Well it automatically eliminates the sausage fest that is libertarianism so that would help.
“…and have the same political views.”
Someone get this man on national television and have him explain what these shared political views are, stat!
It’s about time we knew.
That the plan Republicans can’t agree on to replace Obamacare is awesome.
Jow do you know they are not listing Trump suporters to throw them into concentration camps? Americans did it to the Japanese because they were Japanese and we did it to them because they rebelled.
I wonder why the number is so low. The current hissy fit about the low turn out at yesterday’s inauguration is just too silly to believe. More fake news claims but the Metro statistics don’t lie and the turn out for the march today was larger than the crowd that gathered yesterday.
As P.J. O’Rourke said about demonstration turnout generally, Republicans have jobs.
Think the silliness cuts both ways as one would expect the Trump crowds to be much lower given that:
1) DC residents are by far the most likely to go to something like an inauguration rally and 90+% of DC voted for Obama whereas Trump has 4% support in DC
2) Obama’s supporters included huge numbers in the upper-middle class (e.g., lawyers) and other segments that are time-rich (e.g., students) whereas the prototypical Trump supporter is more cash-, time- and / or geographically constrained (e.g., harder to travel as an underemployed, cash poor Michiganite)
3) Inauguration crowds tell you nothing insightful about the state of an administration, the overall popularity of a President-elect, etc. Something like approval ratings would but liberal press attack dogs for some reason love dumb overreach (i.e., ignore the argument that is legitimately negative about Trump to go for one that is emotionally cathartic but much more questionable)
The apples-to-apples comparison would be George W. Bush’s inauguration, and this one still seems to be lower.
It’s a sure thing that Trump supporters will have more live babies than Clinton supporters over the next generation.
Hopaulius, it is quite clearly the other way around. If we use voting for Trump as a proxy for being a Trump supporter then firstly more people in total voted for Clinton than Trump. Secondly, it is younger voters who have the most babies and according to exit polls, those aged 18-29 the voted 37% for Trump and 55% for Clinton. Among 30-44 year olds the results were 42% for Trump and 50% for Clinton. Those aged 45 and above gave more votes to Trump than Clinton, but they not going to be having many children.
So clearly, those who voted for Clinton will be having more children than those that voted for Trump.
deep state honeypot /10
What they really need is a site excluding people who won’t date anyone who didn’t vote for Hillary/Bernie/Jill