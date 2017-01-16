The economics of the circus as a traveling city

I would call the disappearance of Ringling Brothers a civilizational advance, except I am not sure we are living in a time that merits this phrase. In any case, I found this 2013 article on circus economics interesting:
Gibson and Petrov travel with Ringling’s “gold unit” through smaller markets like Chattanooga, where the intimate one-ring circus seems more supportable than the the three-ring spectacle that tours big cities.
Gibson describes the economic impact on Chattanooga: 40 of the 120 circus employees stay at a local hotel; 24 travel in RVs that are parked in a nearby field.
Each day, truckloads of hay and produce are hauled to McKenzie Arena to feed the animals. The circus vet banned peanuts from the elephants’ diet for being too fatty but allows them an occasional loaf of unsliced bread or some marshmallows for treats. On performance days, a local caterer feeds the human employees, or they buy their meals in restaurants or grocery stores.
The circus carries its own washing machines and dryers, computers and props. It has a free day care center with two teachers for employees to use and a free, fully staffed school for K-12 students.
The gold unit hits 42 cities in an average year, which means 46 to 48 weeks on the road. Gibson said a lot of circus employees visit Ruby Falls and the Tennessee Aquarium when they get to Chattanooga.
But the schedule does not leave much time for socializing outside of the circus. Many performers are third- or fourth-generation Ringling employees who marry other Ringling staffers and raise their kids on the road. Petrov and his wife, Victoria, have a 17-year-old son who grew up attending the traveling school.
Maybe it was just a poorly run business, but might there be a more systemic read on the troubles of Ringling? The company itself cited declining attendance and high operating costs as factors, but of course that can be made more specific. Here are a few options:
1. It is now cheaper to bring people to spectacular events than to have the spectacular events travel around. Maybe it makes more sense to build something more permanent into Las Vegas or Orlando. Cirque Soleil is experiencing economic problems as well. But note that “Monster Jam, Disney on Ice and Marvel Live,” among other endeavors, still will be up and running.
2. Kids get enough drama through social media.
3. Circus jobs stink, and it is increasingly hard to attract and retain the talent. Might there be a visa/immigration issue as well?
4. Circuses are mostly boring, and some of the highlights can be watched, in one form or another, on YouTube. Even as a kid I was bored by the circus I saw at Madison Square Garden, relative say to watching Fischer vs. Spassky on TV. What’s the actual drama in a circus?
David Burge offers marketing comments: "Ringling Bros was mid-market brand killed by upscale competors like Cirque de Soleil, downscale knockoffs like Washington DC"
5. Fewer circus animals, including fewer or no elephants (none for Ringling since May 2016), hurts circus demand by a significant amount.
6. I don’t know if contemporary circuses still degrade women, the disabled, and other groups, but of course the contemporary world won’t sit still for that any more, not in any sphere of life.
Those are just speculations, what other factors might be operating?
I see a lot of ads on TV for touring Chinese stage show extravaganzas — they usually have a slogan like “5,000 years of culture on one stage” suggesting their target market is Chinese parents worried their kids are growing up too Barbarian-American.
A low-rent Mexican mini-circus comes through North Hollywood periodically.
Judging from those examples, it seems like Ringling never quite worked out how to exploit the ethnic nostalgia angle. The circus was a big part of 19th Century American pop culture — e.g., in phrases like “I’ve seen the elephant.” But how do you make that pay off?
You must be referring to the “Shen Yun” dance show thing, which I’ve seen lots of ads for too. Based on where I’d see the ads and the nature of the ads and promotional material, it seemed to me that they were trying to aim for non-Chinese audiences:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqvb5BUBS2k
That’s the dance troupe of the Falun Gong (a.k.a. Falun Dafa) religious cult, which is banned in mainland China.
Children are now scared of clowns.
‘Kids get enough drama through social media.’
Yes, your typical 5 year old is totally awash in social media these days. Or something.
Increased concern for animal welfare comes to mind as a factor. Shamu and decline of Seaworld is part of this also. I still remember seeing elephants chained up when I was little and struck me even then. Same with Tigers, and the famous performer Roy (of Siegfried and Roy) who was injured by one. The soring of Tennessee Walking horses falls under a similar umbrella.
As I read your article I also thought about a time I was at a Professional Bull Riding event and saw a man nearly killed when he was thrown off and the bull drove his head into the ground. I understand why people go to see the danger and skill, but it’s uncomfortable being there and makes me reevaluate what my money is supporting. The same may happen if an NFL player dies on the field from a hit.
“The same may happen if an NFL player dies on the field from a hit”
As opposed to dozens of NFL players dying every year with CTE?
The immediacy of the impact would be different, I believe, yes.
I’m reminded of my dad mentioning shortly before his death that he used to like to watch boxing, but by then he thought it was a terrible sport. I suppose it’s a generational thing — trained animals, girls in skimpy outfits, and violent risky stuff are just not entertainment anymore. The last showgirl show in Vegas has already closed, and I would not bet on the future of the NFL.
Wikipedia lists 35 deceased players with confirmed or suspected CTE. However, 10 lived at least into their 70s and a number of others into their 60s. A number of those who died young did so in accidental deaths or suicides, which may or may not be attributable to CTE.
Yeah, it’s a serious problem for football, but the measurable affect on mortality is far less than dozens of premature deaths per year.
The cruelty of performing animals is generally over-exagerrated. Particularly for intelligent and active animals. Visit a big cat habitat with a show. The cats genuinely seem to love it. The structure and discipline gives their lives purpose. In contrast to most zoo animals who lazily lie around being fed easy meals.
Not unlike humans. Simply putting a man on the dole, where his daily needs are met without any higher purpose or focus, is a recipe to crush his spirit with existential ennui. Just look at how most lottery winners turn out.
I agree that having animals perform in a show is not necessarily cruelty. But what about the rest of the lives of traveling elephants, etc.? They are confined in small spaces much of the time.
… I don’t understand how they can have a fully staffed K-12 school with just 140 employees.
How about if they switch to a gig model, with contractors (and backups) in each city bidding to get trained and play the various roles. They can get move equipment around with few staff. Just doing away with the school and daycare seems to me like they would save a lot of money.
The circus-derived saying “see the elephant” is one of the more ramifying figures of speech in 19th Century American vernacular. It was used to mean journey by wagon train to the gold fields of California, fight in a battle in the Civil War, visit the red light district, etc. It usually meant something extremely exciting to look forward to, like going to the circus for the first time, but that comes at a considerable cost.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seeing_the_elephant
It’s one of the more redolent of all Americanisms.
Henry VIII and Elizabeth I were fond of bear baiting. Times have changed.
Still waiting for Mr. Trump’s tweet on the matter, I bet he will come up with a solution to save American jobs lost because liberals lobbied hard to save African animals despite its dramatic implications to hard-working American families!
7. American children very rarely leave the house for general recreation. This is a combination of a massive decline in “unstructured free time”, and more compelling electronic entertainment (social media, video games and streaming content). The average American child now spends less time outside than the average prisoner.
I doubt it’s true that children now go out to see some form of major show or event less often than they did in the heyday of circuses. There are just many more entertainment options now: concerts, sports events, festivals, etc.
“Even as a kid I was bored by the circus I saw at Madison Square Garden, relative say to watching Fischer vs. Spassky on TV. What’s the actual drama in a circus?” What’s the actual drama in a game of chess compared to football or basketball ?
“6. I don’t know if contemporary circuses still degrade women, the disabled, and other groups, but of course the contemporary world won’t sit still for that any more, not in any sphere of life.”
Ouch