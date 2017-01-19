Edward Lucas on the Baltics, Trump, Putin, and other matters

Here is one good bit of many:
I think that there are two big dangers from a Trump administration: one is a crisis, either the collapse of NATO or starting a nuclear war with another state, and the other is that he does a “grand bargain”, particularly because things probably won’t go very well for him at home and he will need a foreign policy success: he has an early summit with Putin and comes out with some kind of showy deal, which is very bad for the security of frontline states. So yes, I am worried about that. Putin can offer Trump cooperation on terrorism; he can offer cooperation on Syria. I think both of those are essentially nugatory, and if there was any real willingness to cooperate, they would be cooperating already, so you don’t need a grand bargain to have cooperation on that. But he can offer it; he can also offer some kind of deal on the front line: for example, taking missiles out of Kaliningrad in exchange for America cancelling its missile defence programmes, and possibly also going even further: Russia pulling troops back from its western military district and America pulling its forces out of the frontline. I think that would be absolutely catastrophic. So there are different levels of importance in this grand bargain, any of them bad.
Here is the whole interview.
” what was humiliating about bringing Russia into the G8? What was humiliating about the NATO-Russia Council? What was humiliating about asking Russia to join the WTO? What was humiliating about asking Russia to join the OECD? What was humiliating about lending Russia hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars from the World Bank?”
This is the sort of point I’m surprised Hillary or Obama didn’t try to make in reaction to Putin. Even in a debate with Donald talking up all the deals he would make throwing this stuff out there seems like it would have made for good theater. The impossibility of making good deals, the best deals, the greatest deals you’ve ever seen as some pretty good deals from Russia’s end have already been made and yet they still latch on to these grievances.
‘or starting a nuclear war with another state’
Let’s at least wait until he is the commander in chief and see how he acts (and that would include how the military views him as commander in chief) before making such speculations. After all, nuclear war takes two to play – and people able to kills millions at the touch of a switch aren’t that common, particularly when those in charge know they are a primary target. Now if what was intended to be said is whether Trump, military neophyte, would use nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear armed opponent, well, that is another discussion, with a bit more plausibility.
‘Russia pulling troops back from its western military district and America pulling its forces out of the frontline. I think that would be absolutely catastrophic.’
Yeah, de-escalation is always catastrophic. Why, look at all the problems it has caused since the end of the Cold War – the Soviet Empire taking over the Baltics, the world communist conspiracy on the march throughout the rest of the world, etc.