European Art: A Neuroarthistory*, by John Onians

I wanted to like this book, as I am keen to discover new perspectives on the arts, even if I don’t agree with them. “False” books on the arts often illuminate the artworks themselves, sometimes more than do the “true” treatments. Yet this work I had a tough time making sense of. I will confess to having read only about a third of it, and browsed some more. As I understand the book’s thesis, the plasticity of the brain, as it changes across historical eras, helps explain changes in the content of the visual arts. But I view brain plasticity as a generally overrated idea, evidence for such claims about the arts is hard to come by (how much do we know about differences in brains in ancient Athens for instance? And how good is our theory linking brain differences to artistic content?), and most of all neuroscience itself so often disappears during the book’s exposition. Even the Amazon summary indicates the rather mysterious nature of the book’s main argument. It is a beautifully produced volume, and it feels important, and maybe there is finally scope for a book of this kind, but…

Here is a (very) negative review by Matthew Rampley. Some of you may nonetheless find this interesting. It is a big ideas book, and perhaps it can prompt you to write a more clearly defined big ideas book in response.