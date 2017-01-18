Experimental Conversations*

The editor of this truly excellent book is Timothy N. Ogden, the subtitle is Perspectives on Randomized Trials in Development Economics, and the contributors include Angus Deaton, Dean Karlan, Lant Pritchett, David McKenzie, Judy Gueron, Rachel Glennerster, Chris Blattman, and yours truly, with a focus on randomized control trials and other experiment-related methods. Here is one bit from the interview with me:
I would say that just about every reputable RCT has shifted my priors. Literally every one. That’s what’s wonderful about them, but it’s also the trick. You might ask, “why do they shift your priors?” They shift your priors because on the questions that are chosen, and ones that ought to be chosen, theory doesn’t tell us so much. “How good is microcredit?” or “What’s the elasticity of demand for mosquito nets?” Because theory doesn’t tell you much about questions like that, of course an RCT should shift your priors. But at the same time, because theory hasn’t told you much, you don’t know how generalizable the results of those studies are. So each one should shift your priors, and that’s the great strength and weakness of the method.
Now, you asked if any of the results surprised me. I think the same reasoning applies. No, none of them have surprised me because I saw the main RCT topics to date as not resolvable by theory. So they’ve altered my priors but in a sense that can’t shake you up that much. If you offer a mother a bag of lentils to bring her child in to be vaccinated, how much will that help? Turns out, at least in one part of India, that helps a lot. I believe that result. But 10 years ago did I really think that if you offered a mother in some parts of India a bag of lentils to induce them to bring in their kids to vaccination that it wouldn’t work so well? Of course not. So in that sense, I’m never really surprised.
And this:
One of my worries is RCTs that surprise some people. Take the RAND study from the 1970s that healthcare doesn’t actually make people much healthier. You replicate that, more or less, in the recent Oregon Medicaid study. When you have something that surprises people, they often don’t want to listen to it. So it gets dismissed. It seems to me that’s quite wrong. We ought to work much more carefully on the cases where RCTs are surprising many of us, but we don’t want to do that. So we kind of go RCT-lite. We’re willing to soak up whatever we learn about mothers and lentils and vaccinations, but when it comes to our core being under attack, we get defensive.
I very much recommend the book, which you can purchase here. Interviews are so often so much better than just letting everyone be a blowhard, and Ogden did a great job.
Got any links to the Rand and Oregon studies? I’d like to look at those.
http://www.nber.org/oregon/
Thanks! Great link! Lots of stuff there.
Am I correct in taking the second quote as essentially expressing a preference for frequentism over Bayesianism, at least when it comes to RCTs? The sentiment is “disregard your bias when considering results”, which seems directly contra Bayes. (No shade intended to frequentism, of course; just looking for second opinions on that exegesis)
Additional concern: how much work is “reputable” doing in “every reputable RCT has shifted my priors”? It seems like if I like a study, I call it reputable and it shifts my priors; if I don’t, I call it disreputable and it doesn’t shift my priors. This is probably just me being overly cynical, but my cynicism has a good track record so far, and I don’t think that sentence necessarily says much.
A Bayesian always “updates their prior” when receiving any evidence.
“Disregard your bias when considering results” usually means “use a broadly distributed prior probability distribution” in the Bayesian context. I suppose a literal reading does seem a bit Frequentist, and that is what Fisher was after.
But there should be limits to such broad mindedness. For example, a published study comes along that shows women flip their votes (from Dem to Rep or from incumbent to challenger) as a function of their menstrual cycle to the tune of 25% of the time, p < .05. Should you be open minded to that evidence? No, not very, at least if you are aware that a huge amount of research shows that nearly no one flips their vote in the last few weeks before an election. The prior likelihood of such a large effect is therefore nearly zero, and one study (even with p<.05) is not compelling. (and after all, you get p < .05 on 1 in 20 samples even when there is no real effect.)
I think you misrepresent the results of the Oregon Medicaid experiment a bit. The study simply didn’t have that much power. The point estimates of the effects for pretty much all the health indicators had the expected *signs*, but the standard errors were large, so you couldn’t reject the null of no effect.
A major reason for the low power, despite having a seemlingly large sample, was that the randomization instrument turned out to be fairly weak: many people in the treatment group didn’t sign up for Medicaid, and many people in the control group ended up getting Medicaid anyway. So the “intent to treat” effects (what we actually measure) were small, and the estimated “local average treatment effects” were larger but with big standard errors. (For some reason, I never saw any discussion of whether the point estimates for LATE were small or large in clinical terms, relative to what one might hope for.)
Even Casey Mulligan was critical of the way the study was commonly interpreted, despite his political leanings:
https://economix.blogs.nytimes.com/2013/06/26/the-perils-of-significant-misunderstandings-in-evaluating-medicaid/