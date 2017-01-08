Faux Quebec village markets in everything

Canadiana Village, about an hour north of Montreal near Rawdon, Que., has been on the market since the fall. The nearly 60 hectares of land and 45 buildings are going for $2.8 million.
The village is designed to resemble a pioneer settlement from the 19th century, and includes a church, a general store, a mill, a cemetery, a saloon and 22 houses.
However, most of the buildings are just for show.
…”There’s only one livable home.”
Kaija said most of the buildings were shipped to the village over the years.
In its heyday, the village welcomed close to 30,000 tourists per year and was a popular destination for school field trips.
It was also featured in more than 110 film and TV productions, including Radio-Canada’s Pays d’en haut and I’m Not There, a Bob Dylan biographical drama.
I’ve been there. I don’t think it’s an easy sell. A fake village in the middle of nowhere that cannot realistically be redeveloped as a residential area, it will go to the highest bidder for fake villages in the middle of nowhere.
A fake village in the middle of nowhere that cannot realistically be redeveloped as a residential area
It worked for Las Vegas. They just need a few casinos and some Mob heavies.
fake village, fake narratives.
What great example of the destruction of value which is the hallmark of the State. I doubt that pretty large property would find a buyer as it is, but add sovereignty (let’s say the option of seceding from Canada) and I would buy the same land for ten time the price. With a deep-water port, maybe 20.
If you run your own schools, control health expenditures, and municipal level takes care of most of the practical day to day stuff, then what more do you need?
The defined pathway to leave is not irrelevant to keeping them in. These are free people, not a dog to be chained down. You know, like the GF from hell everyone’s heard of, that doesn’t let you out without a phone to track you … just not a lot like that.
It wasn’t as good as Masked & Anonymous but it had its moments…….
