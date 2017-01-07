Franz Kafka, failed travel entrepreneur

How about calling the series “Lonely Planet”?
Years before penning Metamorphosis, considered by some to be the greatest short story ever written, Franz Kafka hoped to make his fortune writing a series of budget European travel guides.
Kafka conceived a business plan for the books, dubbed “on the cheap”, while travelling across the continent with his friend Max Brod in the summer of 1911. This detail was revealed in volume three of Reiner Stach’s biography, Kafka: The Early Years, published in translation (by Shelley Frisch) last month.
The ahead-of-its-time idea (considering the popularity of budget travel tips today) sought to take on the traditional Baedeker travel guides, which then consisted primarily of hotel and restaurant listings, but lacked the insider knowledge Kafka felt was truly valuable to a traveller.
Questions that his guides proposed to address are ones that tourists still seek answers for now. On which days do museums have reduced fees? Are there any free concerts? Should you travel by taxi or tram? How much should you tip? There was also a suggestion to include advice on where to find erotic and sexual entertainment for a fair price.
Stach writes: “Kafka and Brod were convinced that a travel guide that answered all these questions candidly and supplied a select few reasonable and reliable recommendations would instantly beat out the competition … With a series of this kind, they could earn millions, especially if it was published in several languages.”
Yet it seems they were a wee bit clueless on their own travels:
For example, after discovering that Zurich’s city library was closed on Sundays, the pair believed they could still gain entry by asking at the tourist office.
And:
…the pair were so afraid that their idea would be stolen that they wouldn’t reveal the full details of their pitch to a publisher without first securing an advance.
I would have enjoyed hearing the Swiss travel office response. Here is the full story, via Ted Gioia.
I feel sure that Kafka would have had the book display the words “Don’t Panic” on the cover.
The ahead-of-its-time idea (considering the popularity of budget travel tips today) sought to take on the traditional Baedeker travel guides, which then consisted primarily of hotel and restaurant listings, but lacked the insider knowledge Kafka felt was truly valuable to a traveller.”
But the Baedeker travel guides informed that the Kaiser used to appear for the public on the evenings. Would Kafka’s guide be as useful as that? I doubt it. If I were travelling through Europe on a budget which kings would I be able to see spending less than 10 shillings a day?
I don’t know about in the early 20th century but those Baedeker guides are awful in this day in age.
I need a travel guide that will let me know where the Archduke Franz Ferdinand will be and if he wears some kind of bulletproof vest I should be aware of or if there will be many guards around and if one can sneak explosives and guns near him. I happen to suffer from crippling shyness and a pathological fear of terrorists. I want… his Imperial Highness’ autograph. Yeah… That’s the ticket! I can’t rely on dumb luck to make my burning dream of meeting him come true. If you can help me, the people of the free, unified Yuguslav state will thank you. Any information on his itinerary would be most helpful.
I also would like to sell my things, I suspect I won’t have further use for them.
Yours sincerely;
Gavrilo Princip