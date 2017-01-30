How to prepare for CRISPR

That is an MR reader request, namely:
One issue that it appears we’ll discuss more in the future is genetic experimentation – the sort heralded by CRISPR. How do you suggest we prepare for this technology? What should be reading? Discussing?
Read my book The Age of the Infovore, to better understand the importance of human diversity, and also ponder my earlier post on whether genetic engineering will lead to excess human conformity. Then investigate what kinds of sperm and eggs are most popular and thus most expensive on the current market; that’s tall, smart people who look a bit like the parents. That might give us an idea of what kind of genetic engineering people are trying to accomplish. Then watch or rewatch Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. If you still have spare time, dip into the New Testament again.
Then read about extensive Chinese efforts in this area. Consider also how slow advances have been in genomics, and how difficult manipulability will be for most issues. Then study Moore’s Law and Big Data. Then read about how unlikely regulation will be able to stop advances in this area (the biggest intellectual gap in this set of instructions). Then read or reread Aldous Huxley and any Greek tragedy centering around the idea of hubris.
Mix together, stir, shake, and sit down and cry.
I love that Wrath of Khan made this list.
Why the long face? http://www.nybooks.com/articles/2007/07/19/our-biotech-future/
Background reading: https://www.quantamagazine.org/20150206-crispr-dna-editor-bacteria/
A woman enters menopause with many unused eggs in her ovaries. If she hasn’t had a hysterectomy, it might be possible to rescue some of the eggs of Sophia Loren. They would be cheap at a million bucks apiece, and she might have thousands of them.
300-400 ovulated, Mark.
The title will be Billion Dollar Woman, but it only works if we can get the actual Sophia Loren attached to the project. The plot is Silicon Valley startup funded by eccentric billionaire options her ovaries, which are transplanted to a tissue-compatible young woman for cultivation and harvest of eggs. Much interaction between Loren and the young woman, who is a big fan of her work.
There is only one thing to do “to prepare for this technology”, push back against any and all regulations in this area. Each and everyone of them is targeted at holding back your progeny against those who are better connected and/or better at circumventing regulation.
Those that attempt to regulate this are attempting to ensure that their offspring are masters of yours in ways that were not even contemplated in earlier years. The stakes are very high, many arguments will be crafted to ensure control. Do not buy any of them.
” … dip into the New Testament again”
What relevance does this have to CRISPR that doesn’t involve arbitrary interpretation of random text? Or perhaps that is the point? I don’t think I will have enough time to find out for myself, please enlighten me.
“…that’s tall, smart people who look a bit like the parents”
Economics question: suppose everyone were made really smart, by genetic engineering or otherwise. Would we still expect intelligence to correlate positively to income? On the one hand, we tend to associate intelligence with ability to gain human capital so we might expect society to become wealthier overall. On the other hand, markets reward things that are scarce on the margin. Water is incredibly valuable to life yet, because it’s so abundant, the marginal glass of water is not actually worth that much. In fact, restaurants give it away for free. (The abundance of water does make society better off though.)
If genetic engineering makes intelligence abundant, then might we create a world where we have pretty much all the intelligence-related human capital we need and, thus, intelligence ceases to earn a premium in the labor market? And, in that world, would people really apply genetic engineering to make their children smarter? Wouldn’t the highest wage premiums go to those with scarce, useful abilities that were difficult to obtain through genetic engineering?