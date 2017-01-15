What are the most important unsolved problems in your field?

That is a request from Christina, a loyal MR reader. It sounds like a huge question, and maybe it is, but my answer is pretty simple, which is not to say the problem is simple to solve.
Let’s say you are in Germany. People engage in rule-following behavior, and they become quite emotionally stressed if you suggest you might break the rules in especially inappropriate ways.
Alternatively, in Naples there is more garbage in the streets, and flexibility and rigidity across a very different set of social variables. I call that a difference in “culture,” and I am ready to accept culture as an ill-defined, question-begging term.
Now, how do differences of culture — however defined — interact with traditional economic mechanisms involving prices, incomes, and simple comparative statics? Are those competing explanations, namely cultural vs. economic? Ought they to dovetail nicely in some kind of broader explanation? Or might the cultural factors in some manner be “reduced” to questions of more traditional economics? Some combination of the above? Something else altogether? And, from among these and other options, what principles of differentiation rule how “culture” and “economics” will be related in a particular problem?
That to me is the most important unsolved problem in economics and indeed in social science more broadly.
Bubbles. Credit bubbles and speculative bubbles in particular.
Far simpler, and more fundamental:
Almost every economist thinks that spending (at least consumption spending) — transferring assets from one balance sheet to another — reduces our stock of assets, our so-called “loanable funds.”
And that saving — not-spending, not transferring assets from one balance sheet to another — somehow increases our stock of assets, or loanable funds.
It’s fundamental to the mental model that almost every economist runs in native mode in their heads. And on its very face, it makes no sense at all. Which is a big unsolved problem.
Steve; no we don’t. We (most of us, anyway) think that is only true if we have a sensible monetary policy that prevents recessions and booms.
If money is neutral, and the data shows it largely is short term and long term, what good is ‘sensible’ monetary policy?
I think it makes a lot of sense. The point is that in the first case you’re consuming resources now, while in the second you are investing in building bigger capabilities to be used later, taking advantage of some form of compounding. While consumption now is fine, the economy can’t be entirely focused on consumption. It’s not about whether assets get transferred, it’s about whether they’re invested.
That’s not an ‘unsolved problem’ per se. It stems from the famous macroeconomic ‘accounting identity’ that savings equals investment. If you’ve taken an introductory macro class, you’ve heard of this identity. But what they don’t tell you is that the identity is only true when you measure the value of stocks according to their book value rather than their market value. In other words it is not true at all, using natural definitions of ‘savings’ and ‘investment’.
In particular, cash transfers between households and corporations do not affect ‘savings’ as measured in the identity. As far as the identity is concerned, the amount of money households spend is completely orthogonal to ‘savings.’ Which should tell you very clearly that the identity says nothing at all about savings in the colloquial sense. The ‘savings’ it talks about is a voodoo quantity signifying nothing.
Nevertheless you see economists of every variety cite this ‘identity’ as if it meant something. They frequently argue that an increase in nominal savings rate will cause an increase in investment. They imagine, for instance, that China’s high level of business investment is directly caused by China’s high level of nominal savings. Even worse, they concoct reasons that savings ‘should’ equal investment — and this is where we start to get the behavior that you describe. Economists start from the (false) premise that savings must equal investment. Now, why might that be? The widely accepted answer — the answer that you will find in almost every introductory macro textbook — is, they are brought into equilibrium by the interest rate. If there’s a lot of household savings, there’s a lot of money to be loaned out, so interest rates go down, and investment goes up! And vice versa when savings is low.
Now… the amount of sense that this explanation does not make is truly staggering. The most central objection is that household savings do not change the amount of ‘money’ in the economy, for most definitions of money — it all ends up in a bank somewhere, anyway! So there’s no good reason that savings should directly increase the amount of money available to be loaned out. (But it is nonsensical in other ways, too.)
And what’s fascinating is that you *won’t* find this same explanation in more rigorous texts — because it makes no freaking sense! Indeed, ‘savings = investment’ is not a feature of any rigorous macro models.
But famous macroeconomists — genuinely *smart* macroeconomists, like Paul Krugman and Larry Summers — will use ‘savings = investment’ all the damn time in their non-rigorous analyses of the economy.
It is a bizarre blind spot in the profession. But it is not an ‘unsolved problem,’ it’s just, uh, rampant stupidity.
A profoundly important question, with culture interacting with economics and law.. Below is a link to an attempt to address the cultural identity/economic optimality relationship in a way that harmonises identity with economic well-being. A small country focus but with some broader implications.
https://winsleys.wordpress.com/2016/07/30/maori-identity-and-socio-economic-development/
Agree with you but I’d throw genetics and IQ in there too. So the question is “how do cultural factors, genetics, and incentives contribute to observed differences in economic outcomes between countries?”
It’s hard to quantify but it seems that cooperation and reciprocity are very important. In hisbBook ” The secret of our success” Joseph Heinrich say, that experiments show that people who follow rules are better cooperators ( the canonical example is waiting for the light to turn red at 2 AM before crossing, even though there is no car around for miles)
Whence does cooperation and reciprocity, come from ? He claims from social evolution which only our kind of primates experience in the animal kingdom
How do you use this in an economic theory , I have no idea.
It’s hard to quantify but it seems that cooperation and reciprocity are very important. In his book ” The secret of our success” Joseph Heinrich says, that experiments show that people who follow rules are better cooperators (the canonical example is waiting for the light to turn red at 2 AM before crossing, even though there is no car around for miles)
Whence do cooperation and reciprocity, come from ? He claims from social evolution which only our kind of primate experience in the animal kingdom
How do you use this in an economic theory , I have no idea.
+1. Human nature is related to, probably extended from, animal nature. See also monkeys who demand equal pay.
https://youtu.be/meiU6TxysCg
Yes, that video explains nicely why people are so obsessed with inequality. It is a perceived loss of status that makes people feel outraged, not an actual lowering of their material well-being. Or, in other words, people are driven by their monkey brains, not by rationality.
Now, we can override our instincts. We have done it progressively with violence, we have done it much faster with homosexuality, we may never do it with other rarer behaviors such as incest or necrophilia, I wonder if we will be able to ever think rationally about inequality or race.
Humans are much better at cooperation and social learning. Babies at 9 months of age start to point for example, indicating they want a shared experience with you. Chimps do not point things out to each other. Another example, humans have color differences between the white sclera, the colored iris and the black pupil(unlike other primates). This makes it easier to follow each other gaze while working together on tasks or communicating
Culture is endogenous! 🙂
Finance – Why do people trade so much? Deviating from the index is zero-sum, so any active trading must mean one of the parties is irrational.
Where would the index come from if nobody traded?
That is a very important thing to consider. It is foundational to fields like economics.
Personally, I think there is a human nature, and some subset of it that can be considered an economic nature. That is, economics is native, but it is not all.
I sometimes wonder if individuals with an unusually strong economic nature do identify with it as a unifying principle, and migrate to the specialization for that reason. Another might choose philosophy, or psychology.
I can think of two problems with this split, and fight for the dominant explanations. One is that division probably does force investigators into a narrow view. Economists would be (are!) less likely to see panics as psychological events.
The other is that if you view things like “trust” as just an economic exchange, that might undermine a broader philosophical or psychological view of something like “trust.”
Isn’t there some data that students are less generous after econ 101? Or is that just an urban legend? (If it were true, economics as an anti-pattern?)
Apparently it is real.
Does Studying Economics Breed Greed?
Ordoliberalism (the culture that is Germany):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0OUld2X51g
The real performance on the German autobahn looks like that:
Amazing German Fire Truck Easing its Way Through Highway Traffic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20NkR3VU5uU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3h2Rw1mHew
The three biggest ones in biology:
– Protein folding problem
– Exact mechanism of origin of life
– Nature of consciousness
or, summed up in one, what percentage of what can reasonably be known about biology do we know? Much harder than 1 and “2”, just as hard as 3.
I would add aging. Is conciousness really a problem in biology or in philosophy?
The ancients recorded a good working understanding of consciousness, but biologists and technologists are a long way from putting it in a bottle.
Aging is not a fundamental problem. Only people who do not understand biology think that it is. There are many different mechanisms of aging and all of them get down to random evolutionary choices. It is super interesting and of course very important to work them out in excruciating detail but there is nothing truly fundamental about it – nothing that we really just don’t have any idea about.
Consciousness is definitely a biological problem – which is not mutually exclusive with it being a philosophical one.
How does a theory of programmed aging falls under random evolutionary choice ?
Nature vs nurture for most traits is a big one too
Biology is a big deal, speculation wise. Your basic octopus is more fully conscious than most of us when we are not quite fully conscious — anesthetized or very fatigued. Ditto for dogs, crows, pigs, boars, long-lived birds, pike, and almost all marine mammals, inter alia, not to mention God knows how many giant squids, both here and on other plausible planets. Think of your dumbest dream -maybe taking the 12th grade end of semester test again 20 years later with the exact same stakes but with no idea that everyone in the dream is now 20 or 30 years older but they are just not telling you about that. Think that dogs and crows don’t have dreams almost like that, not to mention even the dumber amongst giant squids, both here and on the roughly one or two potentially billion observable planets with oceans?
Sounds a bit like what Hume was going for.
I claim no originality in saying that, of course, but in my field, without any doubt, the Riemann Hypothesis.
Aren’t you just talking about a multi-factor utility function with different weights? IE culture is a vector weighting certain utility factors (income, health, leisure, education, food, order, proximity to family, art, military), possibly risk aversion weights, discount horizon, etc.
I don’t think this is the “most important question /in/ economics”. I think this important question /is/ economics. If we solved it, what would be left to learn in the field? Solving that question would mean finding a solution to behavioral economics on both the micro- and macro-economic scales.
I mean, heck–if you solved this question, you’d also solve most of politics along the way, even when it comes to seemingly non-economic “social issues” (an ill-defined category anyway, any political issue is importantly social).
So, I guess calling it the most important question in econ is accurate–but only in the technical sense that the most important question in physics is “all of the unsolved questions in physics, concatenated.”
I love the question as well, but as I say, I think the problem to be solved is “human nature and its impacts” and that economics only slices at it.
BE takes a bigger slice, but I think stops short, say, of the science of human happiness.
Out of curiosity, why do you say that economics doesn’t concern itself with happiness? It most definitely concerns itself with preference, and makes heavy use of “indifference curves” which imply rankings of utility. Insofar as individuals choose what makes them happy, the study of that happiness falls under the auspices of economics.
Obviously, if one takes a view of happiness as distinct from utility (as in, perhaps, that of a eudaimonist), then economics can’t help you with human happiness, since the question becomes heavily value-loaded. However, econ still hands you all the tools and descriptive truths necessary to societally maximize those values once you’ve picked your favorite value theory.
I read economists like Thaler and Shiller, and I read psychologists like Ariely and Gilbert, and I still see a gap between them.
… and I am being called for dinner. More later.
Two: Better means to complete wealth creation cycles at the outset, for a wider range of product than what presently takes place. Also, ownership options for product with fixed scarcities (linked to time and place) which provide incentive to increase their output, instead of leaving it in static formation.
For economists: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_unsolved_problems_in_economics
Thanks for the link. The equity premium puzzle is important for establishing wealth reciprocity at the outset.
I believe there is an answer to this question: What is the model that allows us to evaluate and account for how cultural rules and norms generate increases or decreases in material and physical well-being? I predict that it has been kept so well hidden, perhaps ironically, due to cultural and social norms. In order to ‘see’ the model many of the familiar economic definitions for, say, labor, value, ownership, freeriding, rationality… will require conversion to broader understandings. But I have no doubt that numerical values will be readily calculated for efforts exerted to fulfill cultural expectations.
Proper identification of the players in this economic system is a good place to start. A culture implies the standards within a group, and so we need to understand what constitutes this economic entity: the group. Arthur F Bentley offered “there is no group without its interest. An interest, as the term will be used here, is the equivalent of a group.” The individual has no meaning in the group, there is no freeriding as there are no individuals. The group is the actor and the benefactor of the economic activity.