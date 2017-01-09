Larry Summers on the new Republican tax plan

He summarizes the plan as follows:
The central concept put forward by Mr Ryan, which appears to have the support of Mr Trump, is to turn corporate income tax from a tax on the return to capital into a tax only on extraordinary profits. This would be done by taxing corporate cash flows. In addition to the major reduction of the overall rate, the system would change in three fundamental ways. First, all investment outlays can be written off in the year they occur rather than over time. Second, interest payments to bondholders, banks and other creditors will no longer be deductible. Third, companies will be able to exclude receipts from exports in calculating their taxable income and will not be permitted to deduct payments to foreign suppliers or affiliates from income.
I found this to be the paragraph I had not seen elsewhere:
Second, the tax change will capriciously redistribute income, increase uncertainty and place punitive burdens on some sectors. Think of a retailer who imports goods from abroad for 60 cents, incurs 30 cents in labour and interest costs, and then earns a 5 cent margin. With a 20 per cent tax, and no ability to deduct import or interest costs, the taxes will substantially exceed 100 per cent of profits even if there is some offset from a stronger dollar. Businesses that invest heavily, hire extensively and export a large part of their product will have negative taxable income on a chronic basis. It is hard to imagine that the political process will allow annual multibillion-dollar refunds, so they too may be victimised. Then there are the still unresolved questions of what the rules will be on interest deductibility for banks and of the treatment of businesses organised as partnerships that do not pay corporate taxes.
Here is the FT link, probably gated for most of you. Summers also argues the plan will worsen inequality, strengthen the dollar (possibly leading to EM crises), lead to a trade war, and erode the long-term tax base.
Just to refresh your memories here is Jared Bernstein on the same plan (mixed but mostly negative), and Martin Feldstein (positive).
Are there a comprehensive set of reforms you would suggest that would *clearly* significantly improve the climate/incentives for business? It seems that the pro-business people may have a rare opportunity to make dramatic changes to a very sub-optimal federal incentive structure. I find it frustrating that the current proposals do not seem clearly good (as least judging by the reporting, which might not be the cleanest signal).
Re: topics for you to blog. IMO it’d be great if there was some way to shape the commentariat here closer to what’s on slatestarcodex.
Maybe an EITC that pays $20 per hour worked and paid at $1 to $10, government paid health care, no tax on profits, and a 50% tax on labor costs.
Thus the incentives will be to pay workers as little as possible reach economic profits in excess of 50 of revenue, with government funding most consumption by way of the EITC paid to 90% of the labor force.
For conservatives like the Kochs, profits should equal 100% of revenue and government make sure consumers have all the cash from tax refunds to grow gdp. Ie, businesses should never be responsible for funding consumer spending.
Pro business people usually want “pro my business”, not general improvements in the business conditions. Hence, I think, the naming of promarket.org.
Businesses are not the only actors to be catered to in improving conditions for economic growth.
For example, if businesses regard me as a wage slave, I might prefer to spend a life in activism against wage slavery (not my actual position) instead of making widgets.
The non-deductibility of imports is simply crazy. It will immediately increase inflation. Take IKEA, for example, they cannot source locally, they will increase prices immediately by 20%, or whatever the tax will be. At all effects, it is a flat tariff of 20% on every import. This guy seems to want to transform the US into North Korea. And think about the distortions: Boeing will become a purchasing company, making more money using the tax-credit to buy prosciutto and Camembert to sell to retailers at prices lower than the marginal cost, than producing planes.
The rest is fairly normal, I actually like the non-deductibility of interest costs.
Thanks for perspective on inflation.
Can you speak to liking the non-deductability of interest expense. I don’t understand why this is good.
re: “Second, interest payments to bondholders, banks and other creditors will no longer be deductible.”
I probably shouldn’t post since I’m not an accountant, but I fail to see how taxing legitimate business expenses is fair to any business. Presently leveraged businesses would seem to be severely disadvantaged. Most capital intensive businesses fall into this category. For example, for the past 4 quarters Caterpillar has interest expense that exceeds net income. If I’m understanding properly, this rule would approximately double their pretax income over that time period, all else the same. (Caterpillar’s tax rate was about 19% over this time period).
If any accountants can post thoughts on this I’d appreciate. I’m trying to understand the case for why interest expense should be taxable.
The reason is to avoid giving preference to debt finance over equity finance. Corporate profits that get paid out as dividends are subject to double-taxation so taxing interest/coupon payments on debt is supposed to balance things out.
Thank you. That makes sense.
Would you expect the proposed rules on non-deductibility of debt to have a large negative impact for banks in general (significantly reduce need for their services)?
Unless we reinstate Glass-Steagall, a lot of the bigger banks will be able to substitute equity underwriting and M&A activities to make up for the loss of any lending or bond underwriting business. Bank of America is, as far as I know, fairly active in the investment banking and securities underwriting world, for instance.
Possibly, debt finance forces more responsible behaviour by boards compared to equity finance, because implosion is possible. Implosion makes execs look really bad, so at the systemic level, it might be better.
Generally speaking, I’m more persuaded by arguments which point to the systemic risks of too much debt. But I think that’s gotta be considered as well.
As I think about this, I guess I’m thinking I should be selling most of my retail stocks. Is there some countervailing benefit to retail that I’m misunderstanding? Even stores that focus on extremely cost-conscious customer like Wal-Mart, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree likely import a lot of stuff that would be hit by import taxes.
I’d also appreciate perspective from those with a viewpoint as what tax changes countries that import/export from/to the US are likely to make in response to proposed US tax changes. In other words – what is likelihood of trade war? Do they similarly tax imports from the US in response, and favor exports to the US to offset the impact? thanks,
Feldstein ( and others) arguments is that the tax on imports will not make imports more expensive because the dollar will move up to exactly compensate. Is there a disagreement on this? Or is the argument that a strong dollar is undesirable ?
Please let’s not opine too positively or negatively to the plan until the modelers have had a chance to quantify some of the effects.
One example of an overly quick reaction: “It is hard to imagine that the political process will allow annual multibillion-dollar refunds, so they too may be victimised.” Let’s say that a corporation started to produce losses as far as the eye can see (although it is economically profitable) under the new plan. The carry back rules allow losses to offset taxable income only for the past two years, so the maximum credit will be taxes paid for the past two years. Future tax losses will result in zero taxes, not tax refunds.
‘I found this to be the paragraph I had not seen elsewhere:’
One hopes not – one assumes Summers is not a plagiarist.
Taxing cash flows is a good way to simplify taxation but it is such a bad idea. Capex intensity is so variable across industries, way more than profitability differences (though it’s quite variable too).
It will be difficult politically to raise huge licks of revenue from importers only to pay it out to exporters and loss makers (where “loss” means earning less than a normal profit).
In principle though it would be a good move, particularly to get rid of the bias to debt financing.
Wouldnt this encourage Ikea et al to direct market to consumers through e-commerce or will there be a tariff there somehow?