‘What is the most likely use of nuclear weapons in the near future?’

J., a loyal MR reader, asked me for a post on “proliferation and separately nuclear exchange (war).”
Let’s try the latter. Every now and then I ask myself what is the most likely use of nuclear weapons, putting aside dirty bombs from terrorists and the like.
My first pick is a scenario where North Korea bombs a Japanese city, perhaps Hiroshima or Nagasaki. Imagine a North Korean regime in the throes of desperation, actually somewhat rational, and playing a mixed strategy with some probability of nuclear weapons use. Say the bluff is called and they feel a need to make a statement. I don’t think they would bomb their brethren in South Korea, nor would they opt for China, which could crush them like a bug. Japan, still perceived as a historic enemy by the way, is the obvious target. It’s close enough to reach, and they don’t have nuclear weapons of their own. Tokyo however must be held in reserve as a target, so Hiroshima or Nagasaki it would be. “Just big enough to send a message” — sound familiar?
My second pick is a scenario where the United States and China are fighting a naval battle in the South China Sea, or perhaps further north, as part of a limited exchange, not a full war. The United States is about to win the battle, and the Chinese leadership fears a military or other Party-based coup in response. So they use nuclear weapons, perhaps tactical nukes, to turn the tide in the battle and save their skins. They figure the U.S. won’t respond with a full-blown nuclear war. (America, if it lost a comparable naval battle, is more likely to just turn tail and run, at least in the short run.)
Fortunately, the chances of either of these events are quite low. Unfortunately, the chances are also rising somewhat.
There is more noise as of late coming from the India vs. Pakistan side (Pakistan threatening to use nukes to respond to a ground invasion, plus Pakistan having a nuclear submarine), but I don’t see actual evidence that the chance of nuclear war there has gone up. It has to make the list, but it’s not one of my top two scenarios.
My core model, by the way, is that political leaders are rational in the loose sense. So if you are looking for instances of possible nuclear weapons use, consider cases where politicians might be facing relatively dramatic “career-ending” events if they lose a smaller-level struggle.
Trump bombs Raqqah using tactical nuclear weapons. Trump bombs North Korea after they make a credible threat of hitting the US West Coast
“Japan, still perceived as a historic enemy by the way, is the obvious target. It’s close enough to reach, and they don’t have nuclear weapons of their own.”
Japan is “paranuclear.” They have all the ingredients and could put one together in a very short period.
No need. The US will respond with a dozen nukes targeting North Korea in flight before the Korean nuke ceases lighting the sky launched from subs in the Pacific. Flight time 10 minutes.
If that isn’t the automatic plan, then the 700 active warheads on 150 solid rockets is insane on subs with only launching nukes as their only mission. That plus a dozen missiles in the heartland in case comes to subs is knocked out globally as the subs can’t be knocked off.
No mention of Israel and Iran?
Yes. But you have to disbelieve former President Obama.
why would you (or anyone) expect economist Tyler to provide expert opinion on nuclear war prospects?
No chance. Both states are hyper rational despite what the media wants you to believe.
Dr. Cowen,
I don’t see a nuclear attack on Japan by North Korea as being plausible. I think the US would wipe their regime off the face of the earth if they did such a thing.
No, the first use of nuclear weapons will be above the atmosphere over North America. That will create a ground-level EMP that will fry all of our non-military/non-aero electronics. One or at most two bombs will be sufficient.
The reason why this will be done is that no one will be directly killed by the bomb. You could be directly under the detonation and you would not be hurt. If there is any retaliation, it won’t be any greater than the retaliation for a hacking incident. Big splash, but little risk to the perpetrator. It’s that risk-reward ratio which will drive this scenario.
The response would be a nuclear attack of greater harm. The only reason to damage all electrical systems is to cripple response to a land invasion. Thus the nuclear response is automatic and swift from subs using hardened comms, activated while enenmy nukes are in flight.
If not, the US is wasting $50 billion per year keeping 700 nukes constantly active ready to launch in 10-15 minutes, along with the spy sats and constant monitoring to anticipate launches.
The only nuke detonation that won’t have a response would be one on the ground, likely a dirty bomb spreading nuclear waste.
I suppose that’s one way to get everyone on the latest version of the OS.
For that reason, the Russian and Chinese hackers won’t allow the CIA to do it.
The most likely scenario by far is either a nuclear attack on Israel by any Arabic/Islamic regime that acquires or has acquired nuclear capability, or Israel using nuclear weapons in the face of conventional military defeat. North Korea going completely nuts is second, followed by some sort of exchange between Pakistan and India.
At this point in history, an exchange between the major nuclear powers is thankfully quite low and has been for most of the last 30 years- MAD really does work.
Any nation hitting Israel with one nuke would be wiped out within one hour max. Ie, it’s national suicide.
Nukes are useful only when defeat is likely from a ground invasion to effect regime change. Ie, when Iraq was being invaded, Saddam hitting Israel would ensure Iraq is a booby prize. I doubt Israel would not retaliate due to with US troops invading and getting hit. After all, it would be the US invasion that triggers the nuke MAD response. Lacking nukes, Saddam and Qadafi activated freedom fighter aka terrorist MAD. Assad responded with MAD to political protests. Assad ensured that two-thirds of Syria is lost to everyone.
Given the global norm set by the US, give everyone guns and ammo, MAD is the result in many parts of the world due to unlimited and unrestrained gun sales to any and everyone. Somalia, Sudan,…
I think the mullahs find the exchange acceptable. Something about the Twelfth Imam.
I don’t think that either the military or ‘aero’ electronics would make it.
What would: the valve technology that RUS still uses [or maintains, from decades back]
Commercial airliners are hit by lightning very often without resulting in a crash. They have to be designed to withstand these events. Military systems are also designed to be EMP hard. On the other hand, all of your consumer stuff, the cell network, and the power grid are quite vulnerable. That’s the low-hanging fruit if what you want is a nuclear spectacular.
I cannot remember if it was one of those old Analog columns, maybe some Baen paperback periodical, but a very effective use of a single EMP burst would be to take all of the refining capacity in the Gulf area offline.
Really, crippling consumer electronics or telecommunications is child’s play. Ensuring that the U.S. would have minimal oil supplies is a winning war strategy, as demonstrated by the U.S. in WWII, particularly against the Japanese.
At this moment power companies are feverishly working on systems to prevent EMP damage, whether from natural or man-made causes.
FERC issued an order related to these efforts a few months ago.
To be honest, since Russia has the largest nuclear payload in the world with the U.S. being second, I believe that those two nations will use their nuclear capabilities to govern how each nation interacts with each other at each side of the globe. Rather than using nuclear weapons to cause destruction and harm, nuclear weapons will be used as a deterrent for future conflict. They would use the nuclear weapons as the line where each nation cannot cross over, creating a M.A.D (mutually assured destruction) atmosphere around the world. Nations revolve around international markets and economies so the relationships (and survival) of every country and nation around the world are too valuable to destroy via nuclear weapons.
This is an amazingly short-sighted analysis. Of course the scenarios are hypothetical, but the US has a knack (whether in terms of military or elections) to turn the most far-fetched imaginations into reality.
1. According to Tyler, America – the only country to have used nuclear weapons in war (not one but two), and the first country to use cyber weapons, is “likely to just turn tail and run” if it lost a naval battle. While China – a country which has a stated policy of no-first use (the first nuclear power to have one) – will use nukes just to win one sole battle – even when the central leadership in Beijing is not threatened!
2. American has repeatedly rejected calls to implement an NFU policy.
3. NATO – which did not have a NFU policy during the cold war because Soviet forces enjoyed a superiority in conventional weapons. After the cold war, the reverse became true, but NATO still did adopt a NFU policy. So NATO now has a superiority of conventional weapons as well as nuclear weapons, but still will not adopt an NFU policy.
4. While Tyler may be right that “career-ending” events are more likely to make politicians use nuclear weapons, this analysis is proven wrong by the only instance when nuclear weapons were used in war. US leadership or the government was not threatened in any way by Japan, and it has since been argued that Nuclear weapons were not vitally needed to win the war. It was more a ploy to display that the US had bigger balls than the USSR. The deaths millions of Japanese was a secondary priority.
Orwell is being proven right again and again: “To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle”.
An NFU pledge maybe worth the paper it is printed on, provided it is printed on Venezuelan currency.
Orwell back at you: your analysis predicts dozens if not hundreds of uses of nuclear weapons by the US, but nevermind.
it’s easy to argue that “Nuclear weapons were not vitally needed to win [WW2]”. We’ll never know that. What we do know is that they were used and the war in the Pacific was ended soon after.
You can go on about a NFU policy, but you could just as well be arguing about hypocrisy. What are you going to do if a NFU country uses a nuclear weapon first? Hey, you guys, you said NFU! Not fair!
More likely he would come up with ever more abstruse reasons for why the USA was really to blame for the attack.
The USA can’t commit to a NFU policy which like you said should be assumed to be mere posturing until the nukes start flying because it is responsible for the defense of a network of nations that are hugely outnumbered in terms of conventional forces.
During World War 2 Japan managed to build one aircraft carrier that was not a conversion of an existing hull. By the end of the war the United States was producing almost one new aircraft carrier a week.
1. Why should anyone take seriously anything like NFU that would limit the options of Chinese autocrats (fond of building artificial islands and making ridiculous territorial claims)?
Splitting up the surface of the Antarctic continent is, on the other hand, not ridiculous. http://nailheadtom.blogspot.com/2012/12/queen-elizabeth-ii-land.html
Your comment shows a stunning ignorance of the situation in 1945 (and the world is loaded with people like you).
Your post contains a bunch of nonsense but I would like a citation that the US was the first to use cyberweapons.
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/mossad-s-miracle-weapon-stuxnet-virus-opens-new-era-of-cyber-war-a-778912.html
https://www.wired.com/2014/11/countdown-to-zero-day-stuxnet/
http://motherboard.vice.com/read/the-history-of-stuxnet-the-worlds-first-true-cyberweapon
http://www.bbc.co.uk/guides/zq9jmnb
Certainly the US has the first use of a particular type of cyberweapon (a horribly name), but Estonia and Georgia would like a word with you:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_cyberattacks_on_Estonia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyberattacks_during_the_Russo-Georgian_War
Most likely use of nukes is that Iran tries nuclear blackmail eg. The UN must give Iran a permanent seat on the unsc. If not Iran will provide nukes to hizbollah.
I don’t think that’s likely, all the noise coming out of Iran is that they wanted nuclear weapons as insurance against an attack by Israel\US.
The Trump election has probably lowered the risks of a nuclear strike for now since Russia is breathing easier. Israel would have been happy with either candidate but likely feels more secure with Trump in charge. But security tends to generate hubris which leads to bad decisions so who knows.
North Korea has been a global public nuisance for a while now, maybe they will stay quieter since Trump is the one leader who would turn Pyongyang to glass if provoked at the wrong time.
Dont underestimate the case of a religiously extreme military dictator or some army commander in a civilian government using a bomb when Pakistan is losing Kashmir to India.
‘What is the most likely use of nuclear weapons in the near future?’
Deterrence. Just like since 1949.
Is there really a reason to try so hard to make everyone scared of the unlikely, compared to what is really going on around us?
Transnational elites controlling the political process, economic opportunities, and governments in their respective countries–Russia, China, USA, India–and having more in common with each other then the “irrationally acting” mass of out-of-control population that might at some point arise in any one of these countries–will explode a strategic and tactical nuclear weapon in an urban center in order to cower and discipline the rest of the population of the country. The pair elites/masses–by then a uniform global point of tension– will inform the rational for such a use of a nuclear weapon. Critical and elite personnel and their loved ones are easily extricated from the agglomaration that is the intented target, minimizing the damage to the elite consensus, while the mass on the whole is left out in the “open”. Nuclear weapons employed in this tactical sense will find their true functional justification as weapons of mass distruction(I wish it were a pun). Elites in countries not using this option of disciplining their population would callude in such a use of nulear power for ,then, obvious reasons.
Obviously this is only an imaginative senario that explores the possible consequences of the fact that the political and economic elites might consider that they have more in common with each other–enjoying similar freedoms and lifestyles, predicated on political power and the media of money irrespective of political system–than these elites have with the masses which they have to strategically nuke in the name of law and order. In any case, it makes a good story line.
“Obviously this is only an imaginative senario”
Delirious is also an applicable term.
The most likely use of a nuclear weapon is that the people looking after it in some Third World dump get careless or play around with it and blow themselves up. Look at the problems the US is having maintaining alertness and professionalism in its nuclear cadre. Pakistan can’t even maintain a fleet of buses properly. What do you think their nuclear weapons look like?
Don’t know about buses, but I do know that the USA can’t even maintain its infrastructure properly. What do you think IT’S nuclear weapons look like?
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/11/14/us/politics/pentagon-studies-reveal-major-nuclear-problems.html
http://thebulletin.org/year-later-responding-problems-icbm-force7984
Windows 95, anyone? http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/05/26/479588478/report-u-s-nuclear-system-relies-on-outdated-technology-such-as-floppy-disks
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/09/15/books/review/command-and-control-by-eric-schlosser.html
Look at the problems the US is having maintaining alertness and professionalism in its nuclear cadre.
What does that say Carlos? And if you think the US has a problem remotely as bad as Pakistan, well, so much for your opinion.
And of course you know no such thing.
I’m a nuke insider.
But more importantly, I can, & do, read.
You are Australian aren’t you? How much of an insider can you be?
If you can and do read then the problem is with comprehension. Sad. You are certainly not displaying any knowledge.
There may actually be an argument for the use of outdated technologies and, depending on a few aspects, they may well be safer from a number of the modern threats so you’re forth item may be a mixed cases where the pros actually outweigh the cons.
I don’t think you understand how nuclear weapons work… One does not accidentally set one off, they’re not volatile.
What if Argentina gets the Bomb? They have meant to do it for years now.
We can only pray they invent a special version of the neutron bomb. One that leaves the buildings undamaged but kills all the fat retired accountant trolls pretending to be Brazilian.
Truly they will have earned the thanks of all humanity.
I am not fat, I am not retired, I am not an account (although I love how detailed your fictional universe is), I am not a reoll and I am not pretemding to be Brazilian. The Argentinia refime has lusted after nuclear weapons for decades now. Whom do you think they intend to use those weapons against? I think it is clear.
Cowen’s second pick seems the most likely, although I’m not sure which party, America or China, would provoke the attack. And this report in yesterday’s NYT (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/22/business/foxconn-might-build-plant-in-us.html?ref=business), that Foxconn is considering building a manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania, is the kind of thing that will generate lots of tension in the far east (Foxconn is based in Taiwan but its largest manufacturing facilities are in China – Foxconn makes the i-phone for Apple – thus raising the practical issue as to whether Foxconn is actually independent of the government in China), tension that will likely draw America into the political divisions in the far east that could precipitate a military confrontation between America and China over control of the sea lanes in the South China Sea. As I’ve commented many times, we are entering a new phase of globalization and trade, one in which China firms produce goods for China firms (as opposed to producing goods for American firms) to compete with goods produced by and for American firms (including goods produced in China for American firms). These are very dangerous times, as we move into this new phase of globalization and trade. How would President Trump react if China ignores his demand that China back down in what China considers its territorial waters in its sphere of influence.
In China (in Guangdong Province anyway) local governments (municipalities) have two executives working in tandem, the political executive (the mayor) and the business executive (the executive mayor), the former with ties and responsive to the government in Beijing and the latter with ties and responsive to business firms (the executive mayor is nominally the CEO of state-owned businesses and usually has a business background). Of course, that’s much different from the way business has historically been conducted by American firms, where the CEO doesn’t answer to a political agent (an “executive mayor”). It has occurred to me that Donald Trump wishes to adopt the Chinese model, with the political agent (himself) directly involved in business decision-making. If (for example) Trump asserts himself into the decision-making of Foxconn whether to open a plant in Pennsylvania, whether with threats or with subsidies, the political divisions between Taiwan and China will be ripped wide open. Trump’s supporters may believe that’s a good thing, but throwing gasoline on the already-high tensions between China and Taiwan risks military confrontation between America and China. Trump is an ignoramus, and I expect an international incident within weeks if not days into his administration, most likely with China.
Umm, no they don’t. Actually. They have the secretary of the local Communist Party committee. That is it.
What will happen with France and the UK nuclear deterrence programs? In France, the topic is not discussed often. There seems to be a consensus on money spent of nuclear deterrence is money well spent. The UK is about to have a reality-TV level of discussion on their nuclear capabilities.
Also, what could happen with NATO’s weapon sharing program? Will one of these countries with borrowed US weapons develop one for themselves? Yes, Turkey.
After the Norks captured and interred the crew of the USS Pueblo in 1968, ships captain Lloyd M. Bucher later said that he and the crew couldn’t believe that they weren’t hearing atomic bombs being detonated. The Pueblo is today on display at the Pyongyang Victorious War Museum. If that incident didn’t produce an atomic explosion it’s hard to imagine what would.
Scenario: the most hardcore Salafists get to power in Egypt (plausible, as they have support of approximately a quarter of voters). They proclam the Caliphate and proceed to march on Israel with ten or twenty million soldiers (they have enough angry young men to pull this off). To protect itself from this murderous tsunami, Israel deploys everything, including nukes.
How about: “Some regime that doesn’t give a crap sells (or gives) nukes to terrorists, terrorists use them to sow terror.” Would depend on plausible deniability. Afterwards, the regime would need to be able to deny having sold (or given) the nukes to the terrorists.
An economist is elected President, and makes an off-hand comment about the fact that once a massive first strike has been launched, MAD has failed and it then becomes irrational to retaliate and engage in mass murder for vengeance. Shortly thereafter, the Evil Ruskies launch a massive first strike.
Roflmao, I can see this happening. Only that the sitting US President will be killed in the initial attack, and someone who isn’t an idiot orders a second-strike with the submarine fleet (assuming the Joint Chiefs don’t just launch a coup on the spot when the President refuses to retaliate).
Ignoring the powder keg along NATO’s boundary, this explains a lot about your recent posting.
Hezbollah in Lebanon launch a missile attack on Israel hitting Tel Aviv, taking out critical infrastructure. Israel solves the Hezbollah problem.
Saudi Arabia is losing to Iranian based and funded groups, and in an act of desperation takes out Tehran.
It will be an act of desperation, where the alternative is annihilation.
I’m reminded of a brilliant episode of Yes Minster (Series 3 Espisode 2) where Jim Hacker questions the need for the UK to have its own nuclear weapons.
Hacker: No, no, no, no, no, no, no. I’m not that unilateralist! Anyway, the Americans will always protect us from the Russians, won’t they?
Sir Humphrey: Russians? Who’s talking about the Russians?
Hacker: Well, the independent deterrent…
Sir Humphrey: It’s to protect us against the French!
Hacker: The French?! But that’s astounding!
Sir Humphrey: Why?
Hacker: Well they’re our allies, our partners.
Sir Humphrey: Well, they are now, but they’ve been our enemies for the most of the past 900 years. If they’ve got the bomb, we must have the bomb!
Hacker: If it’s for the French, of course, that’s different. Makes a lot of sense.
Pakistan – India is the correct answer. All other scenarios include the United States responding in one fashion or another. That’s enough of a deterrent to prevent even the North Koreans from pulling the trigger. In the case of the NORKS, they surely know that China would take the opportunity to eliminate the headache of North Korea and establish themselves as a the regional boss.
No such deterrent exists between India and Pakistan. The US will not take either side in a dispute. China will not insert itself into it. The Russians have no interest in getting in the middle of that dispute. That means, beyond the damage of war, both sides can act freely. An increasingly unstable Pakistan could force war with India and set off a wave of terror attacks in India.
Agreed 10/10. India and Pakistan are both paranoid, aggressive states with an active fault line. The most recent dust-up was in 1999. At the time Pakistan did not really have a deployable nuclear arsenal and was mostly trying to intimidate India. That is most likely NOT the case today and I could imagine Pakistan deploying nuclear weapons (especially since India has such a huge advantage in conventional weapons).
The runner-up is an Arab coalition overrunning Israel. Israeli invincibility is more an aura than a guarantee: a few different changes in 1973 and they could’ve lost. Egypt is NOT a stable state, as the recent almost-civil War revealed.
China will not use a nuclear weapon against the US because the US will nuke them back and nuke them first. If the US wasn’t afraid of nuclear brinksmanship with the USSR, it certainly won’t be afraid of China, which (generously) has 10% of the strategic power Russia has today, and probably like 1% of the power the USSR had its height.
While I’m still a bit mixed on exactly how displeased China is with DPRK & Kim or how strained that relationship is I think a twist on the scenario may well be the USA-China conflict where the nuke comes from DPRK rather than China. That would solve a few of the risks/problems China would face if it actually used the nukes. Most of the time I read the existing rhetoric from both China as actually setting up Kim as China’s cat’s paw in use of any nukes.