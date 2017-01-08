Might The Great Stagnation end with The Great Medication?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is the last bit:
I don’t mean to say that technological stagnation is a good thing. But sometimes the biggest advances lead to more tragedy than comfort, especially in the short run, before we learn how to adjust to their challenges. To paraphrase Peter Thiel, they promised us flying cars, and what we got was a bunch of stoned characters, and more than 140 of them. Beware the end of the productivity slowdown.
Do read the whole thing.
Who decides what is tragedy and what is confort? Human action is always rational, although many times it doesn’t make sense for an observing third person. Your blog is called marginal revolution, I though it was a reference to the subjective theory of value.
Huh? How much of this blog have you read? The content is at least 40% (and growing) moral scolding by Tyler Cowen.
You just missed the moral scolding in the past – the GMU econ dept. has been in the business of morally scolding since the early 1980s.
After all, what do you think public choice economics represents, if not moral scolding, using talking points already plain to most people? Well, at least those familiar with Will Rogers, H.L. Mencken, Mark Twain, et al.
Machine efficiency
http://www.cw6sandiego.com/news-anchor-sets-off-alexa-devices-around-san-diego-ordering-unwanted-dollhouses/
If you think fentanyl is bad, wait until things like 3-methylfentanyl and carfentanyl enter the market more widely. The latter is around 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Incredibly easy to smuggle since a few gram s can make thousands of doses and thus incredibly easy to overdose. It’s really scary stuff.
You’ve never done acid, have you?
[taken LSD]
What would be great would be if this revolution in drug design could come up with a version of LSD which didn’t last an entire day. One rather has to clear ones schedule for it.
Some of the 2c chemicals have come close, but they’re not quite the same.
DMT
Third World immigration is slowly turning everywhere into Brazil. A small, ultra-wealthy mainly White elite together with a large, poorly educated mainly Black underclass. With nothing in between. California is well down this path already.
So frankly, it is probably best for us all if the underclass remains as medicated as possible. The alternatives are worse.
Generally agree. One of my favorite life amusements is to invite white progressives to jump in the car and go hang out with some of the people they care so deeply about.
It works better if they leave the car at home and ride the bus 😉
I will never understand why we are hated so much. We built a multi-racial, multi-cultural society without Jim Crow, church burnings, “The Troubles”, Intifadas or “lone wolves”. So the drug habit of desperate Americans, trying to flee from their reality of enslavement and oppression is proof of some Brazilian-like phenomenon…
Under the American regime, “greed is good” and the populace is looted by ever greedier corporate and political masters. As an old Brazilian anthem says, “to be free, it is not enough to be strong, determined and brave/ a people with no virtue will ended up enslaved”. Americans lack civic virtue. As Mr. Coolidge said, “the chief business of the American people is business.” You can manage WalMart this way, but you can not rule a country this way. As Brazilian stateman José Bonifácio famously said, “the sound policy is a daughter or Moral and Reason”.
Fentanyl gets headlines because it’s involved in the death of housewives and Prince. Fentanyl was first synthesized in 1960, 57 years ago. All the drugs for cancer, vascular diseases, AIDS, and a very long ETC, where found after Fentanyl. Smallpox was eradicated by 1978-1979. It would be great to know if Tyler’s life quality depends on a drug discovered or synthesized after 1960.
Ps. I liked a lot this WSJ article. It kills the stereotype of “drug abuse is a first world problem”. Also, it poses an implicit question: as patents expire, how many more addicting substances can be easily synthesized in EM labs? After looking at the prices, it makes no sense to plant opium or marijuana, it pays more a graduate degree in chemistry. http://www.wsj.com/articles/tramadol-the-opioid-crisis-for-the-rest-of-the-world-1476887401
” the new drug fentanyl ”
I thought it unfortunate when Tyler used this phrase.
To paraphrase Peter Thiel in another vein, what they promised us was a free Internet, and what we got was a billionaire secretly funding a lawsuit to destroy an Internet media company.
A portion of this development is the fruit of feminism. Girls just wanna be guys; drunk, stoned guys. In the past it was limited to slutdom or closeted. The feminists have made it acceptable for the liberated female to be publicly besotted or zoned out as long as she’s not driving a car.
We should still hold people accountable for their actions and not blame technology or society. This comes down to personal responsibility and discipline.
Maybe the people who can’t hold down a job, and are not disciplined enough to find a new one, or accept a different job, share the same traits as people who abuse alcohol and drugs.