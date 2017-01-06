The polity that is Denmark, Bryan Caplan (!) edition

The Danish parliament on Monday passed a bill that will bar students from taking a second university degree.
The bill restricts individuals who already have a higher education degree from pursuing a degree in another field at the same or a lower level.
The bill was supported by the three government parties as well as the Danish People’s Party and the Social Democrats. Its backers say the move is a matter or priorities.
Here is the full story, via Anecdotal.
What if they simply said the government would refuse to fund second degrees?
Then rich people would be able to buy more than poor people, which is un-Danish.
It would seem more sensible and less lawyer-like simply to refuse to fund second degrees. However it would also be a good idea to have exclusions, so people could get combinations in really useful subjects. He who pays the piper calls the tune.
Thus you could get degrees in medicine and engineering, so that you can join the growing trend to replace costly professionalism with technology cheaply available to all to solve the problem of disease, as discussed recently on the Singularity Hub and in the boardrooms of IBM, Google etc.
But you couldn’t get degrees in media studies and marketing. Even though they may go together, the majority of those taxpayers who pay for them may not think they are very useful.
Maybe they’re hoping it will force people to stop getting stupid worthless degrees. Sucks for those people who already have stupid worthless degrees, but maybe they shouldn’t have been so stupid and worthless in the first place.
Looks like the new law also includes an exemption for situations where the prior degree is considered non-marketable so doesn’t seem as bad as being made out. Likely many of the younger student are complaining about not having a plan going in and it perhaps impacting which degree they leave with (no idea if they have a “declare my major” phase at the start of the application or during the educational tenure once the student has some exposure to a number of different areas.
Also, given the rather poor state or journalism and news reporting these days (more interest in sensationalism and click bate I’m wondering just what the law actually says. The “full story” seems to lack that small detail.
That exemption should go with choosing a degree that is marketable. If the person picked one garbage degree, what are the chances they are just trying to prolong their college days?
It would seem simpler not to fund non-marketable degrees in the first place…
Sure but then cannot the same claim be made for a lot of other choices people make that central planners of all stripes dislike. Might be a bit of a slippery slope in that argument.
I do wonder if the Danes don’t already have something in place related to dead degrees outside the usual Liberal Arts type degrees — which are not necessarily obsolete in terms or getting jobs, they are just not specialized to any given work place/industry.
John, thanks for getting the accurate information.
Also, does this legislation prohibit you from getting a second degree in Denmark if you pay for it yourself and second it would appear that you could get another degree in another country.
GMU…here is a place to attract Danish students, preferably female, seeking a second degree.
Prost!
There may not be a price such that you can pay for it yourself, at least not in any real sense.
Im fairly sure it ended up being banned altogether, but I cant be bothered to look it up.
They should instead refuse to fund useless degrees, regardless of order. hat said, Danish universities are less likely to carry the wildly imaginative yet utterly useless topics American ones do in an effort to separate students from their money (or their parents’, or the government student aid’s).
We need to start shutting down universities in general
Why? And how did this article influence you to come to that conclusion?
I support the elite universities that actually produce results but around 75% of the schools that exist now can be shuttered, they are simply not effective and providing quality, useful education
Corruption.30 years ago in the USA you could work a part time job to pay for college with enough left over for room and board. Today for tuition and books alone your part time job wouldn’t pay half of a year at most state or higher universities. Did education get better? No. Did it get harder to deliver education? No, it’s easier.
So someone could angrily and without deep thought easily come to the conclusion that universities are the problem and should be shut down. It would be better to remove subsidies and reduce credentialism, but yeah….
XVO, You should do some research on how states during the late 70’s and 80s dramatically cut back on educational funding.
“states during the late 70’s and 80s dramatically cut back on educational funding.”
I’m not sure about the 70’s but this graph makes clear that State & Local governments have increased funding for higher education from roughly $55B in 1984 to $78B in 2014 in Real terms.
I don’t think there’s been any dramatic cut backs. There has been an increase in enrollment which has caused a decline in funding per student of roughly 7-8%.
https://trends.collegeboard.org/college-pricing/figures-tables/total-and-student-state-and-local-funding-and-public-enrollment-over-time
All the posters on this board are autistic losers that graduated from second class schools. All those schools should be boarded up.
This smells to me like #FakeNews.
It’s not. They’re saving $40m a year that they’ll use on strengthening unemployment insurance scheme (a different, temporary and more middle class scheme than welfare).
There was some confusion about whether it should be banned entirely (from the public university system) or just require self-financing, but I think it ended up as a ban with a few exemptions.
Is this fake news or just silly news?
Get the impression it’s a combination of usual political screams when money gets pulled from one group for another and the highly skewed statement of any facts to get the most noise generated.
Re bullet 2:
“News agency Ritzau reports that up to 2,200 students each year will be impacted by the bill but the government estimates that around 30 percent of those will be able to qualify for a dispensation for either health reasons or because their first education has become obsolete.” would seem an important caveat to the universal stated.
Again, the world follows Brazil’s lead. Brazilians can’t follow two undergraduate courses at public universities at the same time.
Brazilians also apparently can’t read English, as this post is not about Danes pursuing two degrees at the same time. Perhaps try Google Translate next time.
When the government pays, it can make the rules.
Assuming the US Internal Revenue Code has not been changed (since years ago I last worked at it), one cannot deduct education costs for education/training that is required to enter a career or profession. However, later education/training to gain knowledge/skills and increase earning-power may be deductible.
CLE. Not just the classes either, but also all the ancillaries such as travel, lodging, meals, etc.
Something to keep in mind with one’s personal experience with health insurance premiums:
Not only do your premiums go up because healthcare costs rise in general, they also go up quite dramatically because you are getting older. Under ACA regulation, I believe, a 60yo pays 3x what a 24yo pays, and those increases get steeper as you get older. Starting at about 45 you can expect your premium to go up 10% each year just because of your age, even if overall premiums were stable. Similarly you are very likely to be using more healthcare as you age.
Personal experience of healthcare will be much worse than the overall state of healthcare because of these personal trends.
Note, the age related increases were higher before the ACA.
15 years ago I bought a high-deductible catastrophic plan on the individual market for a year, and man was it cheap. $60 a month I think, I was 24 or so. But even way back then a 60yo would have paid $300 a month, assuming they passed the physical perfectly (if they passed it too badly they just couldn’t get insured at all).
and i’m commenting in the wrong place, hah.
You are probably still out of sorts after getting fired from coaching the Rams.