The Power of Online Education

One of the best things about teaching at Marginal Revolution University is the emails that Tyler and I receive from our students all over the world. Here’s a recent email we got from Rasim Mollayev, a student in Azerbaijan.
Sir! I’m writing this from Baku, Azerbaijan. I am studying at ADA University in Baku. Due to my personal and health problems I couldn’t attend my lectures properly in previous Fall 2016 semester. I missed most of my “Principles of MicroEconomics” class.
And then I found your videos on YouTube and prepared for all my midterm and final exams with your videos and quizzes. And passed that course successfully. I just wanted to say thanks for your great help.
Cool!
This is one of those posts where I really wish you had a ‘like’ button, or a thumbs up.
+1
+ 1
Why is that, so you can feel good about yourself? The guy had some easy course where some MRU lectures saved his grade point average. Shows how low the bar is in some places, that’s all. Have a nice day.
This is the optimal use of online education from what I’ve seen – people supplementing other education or indulging in curiosity or learning a particular skill.
I’m much more skeptical that it will ever replace in-person regular education that, when it works, teaches people how to learn and incorporate information. I know that many didn’t have this experience in their education and that’s sad.
Looking back over my education, I can’t recall that much teaching in “how to learn”. Except for a fourth grade teacher who tried to convince us that reading everything three times over was the thing to do. Maybe there were more lessons that I am just not remembering.
However, I do find the structure and accountability of traditional education to be important. I don’t have the discipline to self-learn really effectively (and I think that’s true of most people). I wonder how effectively this structure can be put in place remotely.
It can also be useful for rehab.
Studying to take the CFA exam, I had a stroke. The stroke deeply affected my cognitive processing. Language and math ability both went away. The MRU videos are quite helpful for anyone with a limited capacity to learn from a textbook.