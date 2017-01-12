What to protest Black Lives Matter continued

Following up on yesterday’s discussion, I received this in my email:
I think you protest society (and whatever you think the cause is) on the unconditional probabilities but only protest cops on the conditional probabilities.
That is from a very high quality correspondent. Since I think BLM is in large part trying to raise consciousness about society at large, and not just complaining about the cops, it is fine for them to protest the large number of bad outcomes for many black people without getting too caught up in the “conditional upon x, y, and z, is a cop more likely to shoot a black or a white person?” sort of question. Body cameras, reforming/ending the War on Drugs, stronger civil liberties, and other changes make sense for macro reasons, no matter what your view on the conditional probabilities. So a big chunk of your 300+ comments are simply off the mark.
My response to the correspondent included the following good advice:
Every movement…has a smart version and a stupid version, I try to (almost) always consider the smart version. The stupid version is always wrong for just about anything.
If you focus on the stupid version, you too will end up as the stupid version of your own movement.
Hands up, don’t shoot – courtesy BLM.
The surrender sign, putting police in danger since 2014.
Blatant lies, instantly fallen for by Jan and repeated endlessly to score political points…. making the world stupider since 2014.
I appreciate your unique ability to see through the bullshit, but I most appreciate your good humor and faith in your fellow man.
Look I’ve had a lot of experience taking in BBC I know what I’m talking about okay?
There have been cases where the stupid version of the police have killed civilians where the shooting was unnecessary and unconstitutional. I think we can all agree on that. But that is the exception 99.999% of police actions are the smart version where they save lives and keep our society polite and safe by enforcing our laws. It is also interesting that blacks and other minority criminals/suspects are not shot/killed by police at a far greater rate than white criminals/suspects. This is completely contrary to the BLM philosophy and their claimed reason for existence. So what is BLM’s motive? Clearly it isn’t black lives or they would go where they can do the most good (Chicago) and try to have some effect where black lives are most at risk. Further investigation shows that BLM gets funding directly and indirectly from communist organizations and they got support and traing from these organizations. Surely none of us here are naive enough to think that communist organizations are humanitarians and their motive is simply to save black lives. The more obvious motive is that the communist organization in question actively work to dismantle democracy in America and to further the cause of bringing down this country. In this effort they have aligned themselves with BLM and true to the prediction BLM foments riots, violence and police murders. Hmmmmm. It would seem that the stupid side of BLM runs very deep and very deceptive.
“Body cameras, reforming/ending the War on Drugs, stronger civil liberties, and other changes make sense for macro reasons, no matter what your view on the conditional probabilities.”
For sure.
I agree also, but of what use? BLM doesn’t except evidence when it’s given, so why advocate its collection?
Body cameras improve police interactions. It might be early to expect street politics to reflect that.
And yet, focusing on the smart version is how you let the Jesse Jacksons ride the nuts of Martin Luther King. A movement isn’t just expression and introspection. If the movement is at all effective, it opens opportunities for power plays. And so, you have third tier humanities students forcing the resignation of a dean (thereby enabling promotion opportunities), and Seattle BLM leaders attempting to rally around a criminal despite video that contradicts their account. Opportunists abound, and they can certainly crowd out the smart version when/if the movement effects institutional change.
Obviously the answer is to address the actual injustice or lack of one, and not just put them all in a bag to be ignored together.
Fear of encroaching power is one reason someone might refuse to compromise with a movement, despite agreement with components of the movement. You might see the deferment of a cure for an injustice to be a fair price to avoid empowering bad actors (i.e. Obama the candidate on gay marriage). Some historians argue that MLK was more effective due to the violence of extremists like the Black Panthers. And yet MLK provided rhetorical and philosophical differences that were more acceptable to the mainstream. BLM has not succeeded in such a separation.
And yet .. it”s hard.
Tyler tries in this piece to concentrate on the “good things” coming from BLM, and again it is that he sees “bad outcomes for many black people” that attracts most of the energy.
We can try, I try, to be objective about what agree with and what I don’t from people who say they are BLM .. but again this page .. Race in America relitigated.
“My response to the correspondent included the following good advice:
Every movement…has a smart version and a stupid version, I try to (almost) always consider the smart version. The stupid version is always wrong for just about anything.”
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/arrogance
Well, to be fair, the stupid can’t really be ignored, because sometimes it wins.
In the worst times in history the “smarter” arguments become more cloistered, and separated from public policy.
There is no smart version of BLM. I don’t know anyone who actually opposes body cameras but changes in the war on drugs and “stronger civil rights” are separate issues which depend ENTIRELY on the content of those proposals. What does Tyler actually mean by “stronger civil rights”? More racial preferences? Reparations? Re-education camps for Trump voters? Race-preference get out of jail free cards? The withdrawal of police from black neighborhoods? I get the feeling Tyler doesn’t know himself; “stronger civil rights” feels like a placeholder for something Tyler will be in favor of later (once the BLM activists tells Tyler what to think). But regardless of the content of the phrase, to propose “stronger civil rights” on the basis of a demonstratively false narrative (or even an accurate narrative) which is only tangentially connected to the specific proposal is itself a stupid version of BLM.
Police kill innocent white people all the time and nobody has attempted to show that the number of innocent black people killed is in anyway “disproportionate” to the number of innocent whites killed. You can’t reach that conclusion by comparing the total number of blacks killed to the total population because, for whatever reason, blacks commit crimes at a much higher rate than whites. But even if we simply assume that the BLM narrative is correct, how does that lead us to whatever racial spoils system goody the BLM activists or Tyler think is appropriate? It’s all stupid, it’s stupid all the way down.
And yes, the phrase “once the BLM activists tell Tyler what to think” is a trap. It is anticipated that Tyler will object that nobody tells him what to think on any issue. He will then be asked to reflect on whether his readers or Americans in general are entitled to know the contents of whatever “good macro” proposal is hidden in the meaningless “stronger civil rights.” Should readers accept that “stronger civil rights” is “good macro” regardless of what BLM/Tyler decide it means?
BL Don’t Really M – only those involving police that can be exploited for political purposes.
Bingo. Game over, courtesy of Rich Berger.
And while Tyler would love to dismiss this fact as the “stupid version,” it is in fact the Version That The Dems Spent 100% Of Their Time Talking About.
Yeah, that’s what all those angry black people are doing. Exploiting the deaths of their fellow humans for political gain.I didn’t know that black people were so conniving and diabolical. I’ll have to revise my views on HBD.
That’s precisely what the BLM movement is doing. If you do not believe that, obviously you haven’t kept up with the news.
these days, the news you get is just a reflection of your preconceived ideas. you need to talk to actual humans in real life and get out on the streets to see what movements like blm are about. and then you will see that it as a movement is indeed both stupid and smart, not super cohesive, and just one of many movements led by people of various quality and motivation. i can tell you haven’t really done that bc your narrative is too neatly packaged and fits too snugly in an anti-lib/prog perspective, and as you say it’s based on keeping up with the news.
Actually, yes. A more honest minority would want greater police protection since minorities are by far the most victims.
I’d protest too if there were differences in police action against minorities, but plenty of studies show there is not.
When the evidence is against the criminal, like Michael Brown, and BLM still treats him as a victim, I lose all respect for them.
Tyler: If there were a smart version of BLM it would have embraced Hillary when she said ‘All lives matter’ instead of vilifying her.
If all they want is equal protection from the police, or for greater attention to bad actor police, this would not have been an issue.
Precisely. While the libs/progs establish their moral bona fides, actual black people are suffering from thugs like Michael Brown. A young criminal who would try to take a police officer’s gun from him will hardly have any scruples about robbing or killing a civilian. And who can blame the police for backing away from situations that place their lives and careers in jeopardy. The result is less effective policing and elevated crime rates (Baltimore was a clear example of this).
Critics of BLM focus on the evidence of specific cases and whether the facts support the police or the citizen. Supporters of BLM instead use specific cases as outlets for the less conspicuous but more widespread abuses against them. In Ferguson for example, what we know about how the police and city operated (civil liberties violations, high arrest/citation rates, revenue chasing) is much clearer than what occurred on the day Michael Brown died. It’s important to understand the context in which those protests occurred.
I’d suggest watching the ESPN documentary series on OJ. To white people the case was about whether OJ did it or not. To black people it was about getting a win after so many losses (both judicial and non-judicial, like policing tactics etc.). (to name one, the case of the Korean convenience clerk getting probation for shooting a teenage girl)
“Black people” are not a lump. Any movement is open to co-option, and BLM is hazy enough to be defined opportunistically.
And what “political purposes” does Rich Berger think black people and libs are seeking through BLM? I think it’s “stop shooting, strangling, and beating black people.”
The problem is that with BLM is that the stupid version is the one the one that sucked up all the news cycles and had the impact, and that impact has been in the opposite of the intended direction — making Americans more likely to rally behind police rather than to be skeptical of police actions and demand reform.
But to whom do you attribute blame for that? There are many people and groups with the large BLM tent vying for attention and innumerable media outlets, each with their own set of views and incentives, picking and choosing what parts of BLM to cover.
It seems like this comment is confusing the movements efficacy for its views. Both are fair to criticize but be specific.
A movement that has no discipline or control and permits its most militant, polarizing members to become its public face is a bad, ineffective movement. Contrast BLM with the NAACP of the Montgomery bus boycott who smartly, strategically, effectively selected Rosa Parks as their poster woman over Claudette Colvin.
My personal view is that the U.S. has a police problem on several dimensions. Compared to other developed countries, U.S. cops are way too quick to use deadly force against people (and especially against dogs which they seem to shoot almost routinely as an intimidation tactic). They too often overreact violently against people who are merely insufficiently submissive and deferential. And with civil asset forfeiture, some police local departments have really blurred the lines between police forces and legally authorized gangs of armed bandits. There is a racial component to this, but these problems are certainly not limited to minorities. <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-watch/wp/2015/06/22/mistake-over-high-beams-ends-with-michigan-cop-killing-teen/?utm_term=.aaa16e043cb7This was a white kids. So was this. With the emphasis on ‘was’ in both cases.
BLM would have been FAR more effective if they had welcomed ‘All Lives Matter’ instead of angrily fought it, if they had made police reform a non-racial issue as far as possible, and certainly had not adopted Mike Brown and Ferguson as a cause célèbre. Their grievances are legit, but BLM could hardly have done a worse job of addressing them. They’ve made police reform harder, increased racial polarization, and may have inadvertently helped elect Donald Trump. But other than that, they’ve done one heck of a job.
This is a very thoughtful comment. It seems almost impossible that BLM could have controlled its message in the modern media environment, but there is no doubt that they would be more deserving of support if they had show any ability whatsoever to put forward their moderate members.
One could argue that the Republican Party has been valiantly fighting that battle. Only through Fox News immediately co-opting the tea party and loudly promoting the anti-government views did the explicitly racist views get pushed to the back. That worked for a few years, but seemed less effective this last cycle.
The “All Lives Matter” movement you mention has had a fair share of issues with member being intentionally polarizing. Perhaps the movement would have moderated if BLM had immediately welcomed them. The “stupid” version of ALM explicitly claimed to show how wrong BLM was (Blacks commit crimes, so cops SHOULD kill them). It is hard to expect BLM to welcome such people.
The modern media environment makes silencing people much harder, especially when their voices have a innately emotional pull.
It’s not so clear how you would define a movement’s views beyond the impact of a movement. Isn’t the clue in the name, “movement”? Beyond your perspective of a movement, you can’t bottle it, or freeze it posterity. You can only trace its effects.
“a big chunk of your 300+ comments are simply off the mark.”
A large part of the debate in the comments (including where you personally responded to explain we were all wrong) was about whether there is, indeed, systemic unfair targeting of blacks by police.
You made a factual claim about this a rationale for his support of the movement, so I don’t see how debate on this point is “off the mark”. If you want to support BLM based on a general argument about “bad outcomes for many black people”, without considering specific claims about police, then that is a reasonable position to take, but that’s not what the words of your original post stated.
I don’t really get where you are coming from with this push-back.
The point about supporting the “good version” of a movement is well-taken. We are too quick to consider the worst of our opponents and make that the focal point for attack. Considering the best that the opposing side has to offer would be a lot more productive.
Maybe that was a lesser line that the wrong sort of people saw as red meat.
You may be interested in Campaign Zero (https://www.joincampaignzero.org/), which is basically the smart version of BLM distilled.
This is good, thank you for sharing, I hadn’t heard of this.
I hadn’t either. Which, as far as movements go, leaves the smart version at a distinct disadvantage.
>Since I think BLM is in large part trying to raise consciousness about society at large, and not just complaining about the cops….
… you are either highly gullible or deeply disingenuous.
And since you apparently believe that declaring this means you are therefore not wrong, and have won the argument, your debating skills are as weak as your perception skills.
The sentence above is WHAT IS BEING CONTESTED. You don’t get to say “Well, I believe it, so therefore 300 of you are off the mark.”
You wouldn’t think this needed to be explained to a professor, but here we are.
Many people highlight confrontations with cops to portrait the movement as anti-police, anarchic and violent. Some unnecessary violence has taken place indeed in some events but how can you spot those moments and manage to ignore the broader message of starting a honest dialogue about racism in America?
The same pattern of behavior was seen when KP used pre-game anthem ceremonies to draw attention to a particular cause but people chose to protest his protesting while failing to acknowledge the issue he wanted to discuss.
Many people highlight confrontations with cops to portrait the movement as anti-police, anarchic and violent. Some unnecessary violence has taken place indeed in some events but how can you spot those moments and manage to ignore the broader message of starting a honest dialogue about racism in America?
Speaking from experience as a Baltimore resident, when the riots began in the wake of Freddie Grays death, which involved random violence against innocent pedestrians, a few dozen cars being burned, the Mondawmin Mall being looted, and a smash-and-grab spree that left a swathe of destruction all the way down Charles Street into downtown, it began to seem to many residents who otherwise might have been sympathetic that an honest dialogue about racism in America was not the goal of a large chunk of people involved in the protests. Call us crazy.
A bunch of white guys discussing Black Lives Matter.
Black Lives Matter, from this white guy’s perspective, is, of course, about the issues it raises, but it is also about persons within the black community seeking to establish their own leadership position (outside of traditional organizations like the NAACP in which they would have to get in line to get a leadership position) and is also about youth identity so one can say “I participated in this…etc.”
The problem with BLM is that it is ephemeral (incident focused), locally operated (meaning that there is no national leadership that can bring focus to an issue at the national level. Also, because there is no structure leadership (if there is any) is contested within the group.
BLM’s success would be to work with, say, the Southern Poverty Law Institute or the ACLU, or traditional civil rights organizations, and local police training organizations (such as community colleges which train police officer candidates)
Good points, but it can also be viewed as a new media, old media, thing. BLM was born as a hashtag. How does a hashtag get a seat at a Law Institute?
They could grow up and stop defending the criminals. Half the protests everyone could get behind, but the other half the ‘victim’ is clearly in the wrong.
“They” being whoever uses the hashtag on a random day?
It sounds like the worst sort of cat-herding problem .
Reforming/ending the War on Drugs:
Marijuana seems to be de facto legal at this point, so long as you’re discrete about it. But I don’t know any successful people that use it, though that may be just risk-averseness under the current legal regime. To my observation, if you have any underlying pathologies or latent mental disorder, marijuana use won’t help any of them and will probably make then worse, like alcohol. But also like alcohol, prohibition no longer seems practical.
My impression of marijuana enforcement is that cops use it if they suspect someone in their sphere is doing other marginal stuff that they can’t pin on them similar to how tax laws finally put Capone in prison, where he belonged. We will still have the underlying problem of a system that enables lots of stupid, violent people to continue doing stupid, violent things, stoned or not. We have allowed some very toxic cultures to take root, and they revolve around rap, weed, hoes and guns. If all that’s going to be legal, then you’re still going to have a large sector of the population marginalized because the lower time-preference majority will have nothing to do with them. So you’ll still have well-fed, stylish BLM’ers talking on their iPhones and protesting The Man, while blacks continue to shoot each other in astounding numbers. And that’s the heart of the matter: Yes, cops can be corrupt and kill people without justification. Is this happening to blacks disproportionately in light of their 6x propensity for violent crimes? Tyler’s an economist and should be able to run the numbers instead of just wringing his hands.
Cocaine, heroin and meth should not be sold or used by anyone, legal or not. And whoever is doing so is socially toxic.
Cocain is great and should absolutely be legal. It would also result in milder versions. MDMA should too.
Marijuana isnt de facto legal when sellers most places still risk jail time and it’s therefore fuel gangs and the accompanying violence.
“Every movement…has a smart version and a stupid version, I try to (almost) always consider the smart version. The stupid version is always wrong for just about anything.”
I say, kill the stupid.
Thanks, Tyler. I have been out of town so I missed the previous discussion, but I agree.
For some reason many white Americans, including many libertarians, seem to have extreme difficulty accepting the idea that white people are in any way morally responsibile for the situation of black people in America. So much so that when black people get upset about cops shooting black people they respond with extreme defensiveness as if complaining about persecution by cops was ipso-facto an attack on white people. Statistics are immediately trotted out to insist that black people have nothing to complain about and if they are getting shot and killed, it’s really all their fault anyway, because they are stupid, criminals, and so forth.
Now, I get the point that many white people have nothing to do with slavery or segregation and shouldn’t carry collective guilt. But that’s not a reason to jump up and attack a movement that exists simply because black people are angry about their treatment by police. I.e. To anti-BLM whites: If you don’t feel responsible, they why do you respond as if BLM was an attack on you?
I don’t feel responsible, and I see BLM as a justified and understandable response to decades of mistreatment by police. I don’t feel like BLM is attacking me as a white person. I don’t feel a need to defend myself or to defend white people, or whiteness, whatever that is supposed to be, when I see black people shouting about cops. I see a bunch of human beings who are angry about injustice. About innocent people who are being killed.
Yes, that’s a problem that affects people of all races, and therefore I throw my smypathies in with them. I do not attack them because they are focused on people of their own race. My goal is to show them that we’re in this together , not to tell them to shut up because they are stupid criminals who deserve to get shot as their opponents constantly imply.
Here’s what BLM actually wants. It can be roughly characterized as full-on communism. Is that what you support? Or do you only support your own perhaps smarter but wholly fictional, sanitized version of BLM? The problem is that the stupid version of BLM is the only one that actually exists as a movement.
Here’s what BLM actually wants. It can be roughly characterized as full-on communism.
See this is the kind of ridiculousness I’m talking about. Everyone knows that BLM is a decentralized, mostly leaderless movement. it is clealr and obviously primarily concerned with police abuse and criminal justice reform. This kind of hallucinatory, mentally ill response is indicative of the cognitive dissonance underlying the anti-BLM response.
This is a perfect example of the stupid version that TC mentions above.
LOL. So I’m mentally ill for pointing to an article in The Nation, written by a black leftist activist and describing a detailed program which according to the article makes BLM’s “demands clearer than ever”. Like I said, the smart, focused BLM that you describe exists only in your own hallucinatory imagination. The real BLM is inexorably intertwined with various far-left and race-based economic and social agendas, which is why it’s so toxic to the wider public and why it doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of accomplishing goals like reducing police abuses.
Well said
Hazel Meade’s comment is well said. My apologies. Maz’s comment is dreck.
Agreed w/Hazel & Tyler. Very good points.
Lol a link to the actual stated goals of the movement is dreck? Is this straussian? I never know.
You have to understand that you are trying to use reason with unreasonable people. Inherently futile.
It’s dreck because the description of it as “full-on communism” is completely false. Maz is either lazily trying to delegitimize BLM or he does not know what communism is. I understand that people might disagree with BLM, but you can’t do that fairly unless you actually engage with what they say.
Nailed it Hazel Meade
I notice this attitude does not apply to Trump supporters, so perhaps you can grok why we are not down with the Michael Brown lovers of the world.
BLM: “Too many innocent black people are shot by police!”
ALM: “Well, that’s because black people are disproportionately likely to come into contact with cops and therefore experience a mishap.”
BLM: “Okay, so-”
ALM: “This is because black people, even those doing well, are more likely to live in poor and/or dangerous areas, and in these areas, cops are naturally more on edge in these situations.”
BLM: “Right, so-”
ALM: “And besides, black are more likely to die from violence across the board. This is just another example.”
BLM: “Exactly! And-”
ALM: “So I really don’t see what the problem is here.”
BLM: *Facepalm*
Awesomely well said
Nailed it mavery.
I wonder what percentage of 10+ year MR readers would vote that you close the comment section and stop giving a platform to the same five or six idiots on practically every post. Is the number over 90%? Would you continue with a book contract where Lyndon LaRouche got to append a 30 page concluding chapter to every manuscript you write? Are you sure you aren’t still committed to the norms of a 2003 world of web discourse that is long, long gone?
Close my Kingdom?! Which “idiots” are you talking about?
“A bunch of white guys discussing Black Lives Matter.”
Indeed. However, no one exemplifies that more than Tyler. I don’t see much evidence that he does more than occasionally frequent a soul food restaurant. Hell, I live in an area where black people are basically disappearing, while Tyler is in a state with one of the larger black populations, but if I had to bet who actually knows and interacts with more blacks other than giving them orders in a restaurant, the odds would probably be on my side. If that’s indeed the case, it’s certainly sensible of him to virtue signal, but what difference does it make?
“BLM’s success would be to work with, say, the Southern Poverty Law Institute or the ACLU, or traditional civil rights organizations, and local police training organizations (such as community colleges which train police officer candidates)”
It’s Southern Poverty Law Center, I thought, and that’s just a foolish suggestion. The same people who mock BLM think SPLC is a joke although the circles don’t overlap entirely. I suspect (and hope) that media organizations are a year or so away from being challenged on their cites of SPLC as some sort of neutral organization.
No, BLM is as successful as it could want to be. The elites and the media take them seriously, their egos are assuaged. Wait–you think they’re actually going to accomplish anything meaningful? Hahahahaha. Good one.
I mean, BLM is at the top of the list for the meme: Why Trump Won. It won’t do a thing helpful for a real problem. Instead, progress will be made when the people like Tyler realize that his version *is* the stupid version.
MR is a place where you can reliably get the argument that “antiracism is bad.” Anyone who cannot read that as “racism is good” needs to revisit Boolean logic.
Now I understand that you have written a nuanced comment, but I think you should look again at “BLM is at the top of the list for the meme: Why Trump Won” in that light.
I have no idea what you are saying here, despite a reasonable familiarity with Boolean logic. I would not say that MR is a place to find the argument “anti-racism is bad”. I do not personally adhere to the idea that anti-racism is bad.
BLM is not a group promoting anti-racism, though, so I don’t see your point.
From yesterday: Do you ever notice a link between “antiracist” and “I hate white people”?
BLM is the “antiracist” in that question, and the demanded implication is that they “hate white people.”
And so when you say BLM motivated Trump voters, in that way?
Let’s go back 216 years, to 1801, and the political movement that came to be known as Jeffersonian Republicanism. Today, the descendants of the movement define it as a philosophy based on a limited national government and reduced federal spending. That’s nice. But in 1801 the movement was animated by scurrilous claims that Federalists (including President Adams and Alexander Hamilton) were traitors determined to undermine the new nation and return America to the British. That’s not nice. I suppose the Jeffersonians might defend their movement with this : Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice. And let me remind you also that moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue. And so too might supporters of Black Lives Matter.
Too often, we judge other groups by their worst examples – while judging ourselves by our best intentions. And this has strained our bonds of understanding and common purpose.
But Americans, I think, have a great advantage. To renew our unity, we only need to remember our values. We have never been held together by blood or background. We are bound by things of the spirit – by shared commitments to common ideals.
Is the problem that BLM increased polarization or that they are trying to operate in a more polarized environment.
I recall a story about Obama taking pains to always praise police whenever discussing the issue of police abuse. Yet invariably the feedback he gets is always “you talk about police abuse but you never say anything positive about the many police who do a good job and put their lives on the line”. It got to the point where his staff assembled a reference list showing every time he did in fact do this, but to no avail. Anyone so inclined thinks Obama cares only about police abuse and never about police.
IMO BLM is a lot less polarizing than previous protest movements around race. For example, they are nothing like Al Sharpton was in the 80’s and 90’s. But what good will that do if all it takes is a Facebook photo of some black person throwing a rock with a headline “cut all welfare benefits for anyone who riots!”?
And I’m also getting tired of being told the problem here is the left is not sensitive enough to the concerns of the right. Does the right ever worry that they fail in making the environment too polarizing? Any discussion of police brutality must be begin and end with long songs of praise for brave cops….yet if someone spends 19 minutes condemning a single act of Islamic terrorism and quickly mentions “of course most Muslim Americans are good citizens who are not terrorists” the cries of political correctness erupt. When Trump, for example, declared that the infamous Central Park rapists were still guilty, despite being acquitted by DNA and well documented false confessions, did anyone worry that this might be polarizing? Why not concentrate on criticizing the BLM protest that bashed a cop for what appeared to be a justifiable shooting?
Claims that a movement is “polarizing”, “divisive”, etc. are not a useful contribution to the debate. The correctness of a position is not measured by the response it elicits from the other side. Also, this is a criticism that tends to be applied in a very tendentious manner, with most people seeing only their opponents as polarizing.
A movement that claims racism is broadly influential in American society is, of course, going to be polarizing. But the question is whether it is right.
Here is a test. Who can talk about BLM and the Alt-Right at the same time, as two insurgent fringe movements, both opposing each other, and feeding off each other?
If you can only oppose the extremes of one, you fail.
If you can only SEE the extremes of one, you fail worse.
I call this the bipartisan fallacy. The assumption that the sins on one side of the political spectrum must always be mirrored by exactly the opposite sins on the other side. If the Alt-right is noxious, then BLM must be equally noxious.
The Alt-Right wasn’t really on the radar until maybe 6-12 months ago. Was BLM less extreme but then became more extreme once the Alt-Right got famous? Or does it make sense to judge each group by its claims on their merits without assuming they must be linked in some type of dance of opposites unless you can illustrate a connection.
There can be a fallacy, but in this case, when I see the arguments circling, the outrage of one actually cited as the motivation of the other ..
Do you remember Milo Yiannopoulos?
http://money.cnn.com/2016/07/19/technology/twitter-suspends-milo-yiannopoulos/
While he lasted he motivated #blacktwitter and #altrighttwitter both.
“While he lasted he motivated #blacktwitter and #altrighttwitter both.”
Should we consider things people actually do in the street…mass protests, questionable shootings etc. equal to twitter handles?
If you would like a direct Breitbart -> Yiannopoulos -> BLM link:
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2016/09/22/milo-blm-cared-black-lives-youd-firebombing-mcdonalds/
anon,
Could you explain this? I recall the popular “don’t get too carried away by Trump” link from November where the author really tried to dig out what the ‘alt-right’ consists of and it amounts to maybe 8000 people….and ‘amounts’ means playing games on the computer or cell phone. Individual BLM protests have well exceeded 8000.
Why should they be taken equally seriously? Why is an article about someone getting banned from an online community important in this context (I recall no one coming to my defense when supposedly ‘liberty loving’ blogs struck down my comments and blocked me).
Thought leaders. Mavens. Social contagion. New media. Disruption.
It ends with Bannon at Trump’s elbow and effects TBD.
Where can you show me where the ‘Alt-Right’, whoever that is, has rioted and looted as ways of communicating?
We have the attempt to close down an innocent pizza shop in DC which culminated in a disturbed man briefly taking the place hostage with a gun.
Being able to see that both of those movements are extreme is a factual observation: they are groups of people who are far from the political mainstream. Not seeing this is a failure.
Opposing both forms of extremism is a value judgement, however. It’s possible for a movement to be extreme and also correct. I’m not a fan of either of those movements, but it’s because of their particular positions, not because they both meet some measure of “extremism”.
Above you talk about claims of what is is “polarizing”, “divisive”, etc.
I think the Breitbart -> Yiannopoulos -> BLM link demonstrates that in the wild, and in one of the organizations that arguably “won power” in the last election.
Boo.
It’s the race card meets white guilt, which is not a recipe for intelligent discourse. And dismissing the fact that relative numbers of crimes committed and other interations with police wont affect statisitics is simply anti-science and a huge example of back-to-the-seventies mood affiliation. If Black Lives are being preferentially profiled and hassled by police, maybe the correct place to assign the blame is on the other Black Lives that commit crimes at such a high rate and create an almost impossible to police environment. Sorry, I forgot that was the white mans fault, excuse me.
Black Lives don’t seem to matter much to other Black Lives if you look at homicide and other violent crime statistics. Lets discuss that. It’s a way bigger problem. Maybe some of the Black Lives being produced are not of very high moral or spiritual quality? Whose fault is that? I know, white people. Or white men. I mean, straight white men. I forgot to check my privelege.
Is it the stupid version or the smart version that riots, loots, and shuts down highways before any facts are in? Only to be proven wrong once the facts do come in.
See Charlotte
Of course that’s the stupid version.
You seem to be implying that this somehow refutes Tyler, but I’m not sure how…as long as only a minority of BLM does such things, which is surely the case.
You are correct that my comment probably does not fairly address Tyler. It is certainly true that the rioters and looter are a minority and a stupid one at that.
But a majority of BLM do create an environment where it is assumed something was done wrong before anywhere close to the facts are in. They then raise and outrage which prompts a stupid minority to act out in very bad ways. At least that was my view from what happened in Charlotte. Instant outrage followed by protest which included shutting down highways and looting. Based entirely on one sided evidence.
I also am not sure that I buy the smart/stupid dichotomy. It seems a ripe for motte and baily type arguments. “That’s not the real BLM” similar to “That’s not real communism”.
I prefer to look at movements holistically. If communism leads to millions dead or BLM leads to riots and looting before the facts are in (or even after they are in) I don’t want to just focus on the high ideals of its smart faction.
I suppose it could become a “no true Scotsman” thing that is used to deflect any criticism. If a movement produces large amounts of stupid, at some point the movement has to be considered responsible, even if not everyone agrees with the stupid stuff. But on the other hand, any significant movement will have some idiots, and they should not automatically be taken as representative, nor is it fair to use them to discredit the whole movement.
When does a movement become responsible for the unsavory actions of some its members? This is a tough question, especially with a decentralized 21st century phenomenon like BLM. It’s also very hard to answer this question without ideological bias.
“facts are in?”
What facts are important here? The issue I think that drives BLM is not so much individual shootings. Most blacks will never get shot, the few blacks who do get shot will almost never be shot by police. Most police will never shoot anyone.
But the real issue is day to day relations with police and there the issue is less about being shot without justification but being stopped, searched, sometimes weekly for some people. An automatic assumption of hostility and wrong doing, etc. etc.
When a questionable shooting happens this serves as a rallying point but in the end the shooting is not really the solution. If there was a choice to make general interaction between police and minority citizens positive *but* every year there would still be X number of questionable shootings OR ensure there’s never a questionable shooting but nothing else will change…the former is the better choice.
The facts I am thinking about are the Keith Lamont Scott case but also the Michael Brown case.
In the Scott case folks protested and rioted almost immediately and those riots lead to the death of one person and large scale property damage and theft.
Once the facts of the case were in it turned out Scott had a gun that he did not drop when police asked him to. Is that really what BLM was protesting about? That you might get shot if you don’t drop a gun when the police ask? Also the police initially did not approach Scott even though they thought they saw him rolling a blunt, but only approached him when they saw him with a gun after also seeing what they thought was drugs.
Again the facts that I think are more relevant are:
1. Equating protesting with rioting
2. The over the top response by police (randomly pointing guns at crowds, arresting a reporter at McDonald’s for apparently no reason)
3. These are symptoms of the underlying bad relations which results in neither side willing to even assume a benefit of the doubt to the other side.
None of that would have happened if BLM had not kicked up the outrage machine and started protesting.
Protest sometimes lead to riots like campfires sometimes lead to forest fires. Given the environment and recent history starting a protest was akin to starting a campfire during a drought.
And it would have been one thing if the protest were warranted. They were not. But BLM did not even wait to find out all of the details. They just assumed the police had acted wrongly started up the outrage machine and started protesting (leading to some people shutting down highways and later looting and the death of one person).
The CLT authorities did give benefit of the doubt. They investigated the case. They did not proclaim the police innocent until the facts were in.
BLM is a disaster and the Dems accrue no benefit from being closely associated with it. BLM and Black politics in general will continue to be undermined by the behavior of blacks themselves at schools, in public and on the local news.
An example can be found in the NYT today in a story about Iowa Trump voters. In it one voter says welfare needs to be reformed because “Chicago people” are coming up there to take advantage of generous benefits & they bring crime. Doubtful he’s and many others will be inclined to be supporters of BLM OT a party that supports them.
Every movement has a smart version and a stupid version. Yes, but this is denying the responsibility of the people trying to convey the message. Successful communication is 50% the speaker and 50% the listener. We can discuss about what % of the work should be done by the speaker or the listener but you need the two subjects.
Anyone that has been in a position of leadership knows that you have to carefully choose words to avoid being misunderstood. Anyway, you’re going to be eventually misunderstood and you need to clarify a few things. BLM is not an organized group and the the messages are too raw. A professor can see legitimate concerns in BLM messages but this professor is doing 95% of the communication job while most of people is used to the 50/50 communication model. Perhaps Tyler is too good to differentiate signal from noise in communication, but he fails to acknowledge he’s making an extra effort to listen and should accept that there’s people that will not do the extra effort……and those people not making the extra effort to listen are not wrong or bad people, they just have other things to worry about in life.
The Pew Research survey of 8,000 police officers (http://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2017/01/11/behind-the-badge/) they were talking about on NPR yesterday seems relevant. I thought the most interesting (predictable, but interesting) piece is that police seem to believe recent shooting of police officers are part of a larger movement that society should be concerned about,whereas recent shootings by police are isolated events that have no larger meaning. The gulf between black officers and white officers on race relations and policing tactics also seems noteworthy.
The smart version would be focusing on the family disintegration and cultural decay that underlie the growing problems in some black communities. These problems – crime, single motherhood, antipathy to education etc – occur not in interactions with whites, but inside the black community.
Yes, racism exists, but as an explanation for these fundamental issues it’s mostly just a distaction. After all, many poor immigrants arrive in the US every year and quickly esscape the poverty trap. Muslims do well for example. Do they face less suspicion from white America than blacks? Name a Muslim who’s favourably popularised in mainstream American culture. There aren’t any. But for blacks the list comes easy. In politics, sports, science and economics.
How does a society plagued by institutional racism destroy a black family in a community where there are no whites, but worship black icons from Denzel Washington to Thomas Sowell, Neil Degrasse Tyson and President Obama, who retains very good personal approval ratings despite widespread discontent with his policies and the direction of the country.
Sorry, racism as an explanation doesn’t make any sense today. It’s the stupid version and BLM encapsulates it.
See, this is what I’m talking about. Let’s all deflect attention from the fact that innocent people are getting shot and start talking about everything that’s wrong with black people. It’s all their fault, white people got nothing to do with it. Move along, nothing to see here.
Hard to imagine there’s any smart version of Black Lives Matter, as the foundational idea of a systemic racial conspiracy against blacks is just silly. There are real problems with police brutality, but actual crime is a much bigger problem for these communities — more than 90% of the time, the 911 caller is also black, and quite often the police are too.
People are going to make bad life choices. Their skin color doesn’t really enter into it.
it is fine for them to protest the large number of bad outcomes for many black people
That would be a fine thing for them to protest, but “study harder and take better care of your kids!” isn’t as catchy as “hands up don’t shoot!” and doesn’t feed the race hustle that drives Democrat politics. That’s why Obama spent the last eight years inflaming racial tensions at every opportunity: it’s just good politics. And Donald Trump’s campaign was the logical response.
There’s racism everywhere in the world, no country is anywhere close to the platonic ideal of a race-blind society, and being in the minority is always going to be a challenge. But America’s a lot better than most, as evidenced by the several groups of minorities who enjoy better outcomes than majority whites.
Tyler’s argument proves too much because it applies equally to any “consciousness raising” campaign. Compared with a campaign to raise awareness about driving safety, BLM loses. When taking into account the side effects of BLM – the rise in the murder rate – BLM fails miserably.
Body cameras, reforming/ending the War on Drugs, Makes me think of this where Dale Brown contends that criminals in fear cameras more than guns, see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2IbjhV00as
Legalizing all drugs is not a cure all but it seems to me worth a try.
After the end of prohibition alcohol use rose sharply but then started a long downward trend. I would expect the same if all drugs were legalized and it might save medical users money.
BTW IMO only antibiotics should require a prescription from someone trained to not overuse them.
Re: smart vs. dumb versions.
The problem isn’t that BLM makes important points that are diluted at the margin by awful identity politics.
The problem is that BLM is the platonic ideal of awful identity politics, which just happens to be tangentially related to legitimate issues (as all sweeping statements about society inevitably are).