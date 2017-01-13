Scott Sumner has some questions on the border tax adjustment

Martin Feldstein had a recent piece in the WSJ that defended the idea of a border tax adjustment, which would be a part of the proposed corporate tax reform. He points out that if imports were no longer deductible, and exports received a subsidy, then the border adjustment would not distort trade. Rather the effect would be exactly offset by a 25% appreciation of the dollar. I certainly understand that this would be true of a perfect across-the-board border tax system. But is that what we will have?
1. Will the subsidy apply to service exports? (Recall that services are a huge strength of the US trade sector.) Let’s take Disney World, which makes lots of money exporting services to European, Canadian, Asian and Latin American tourists visiting Orlando. Exactly how will Disney determine the amount of export subsidy it gets? Do they ask each tourist what country they are from, every time they buy a Coke? That seems far fetched—what am I missing? If Disney doesn’t get the export subsidy, then the 25% dollar appreciation would hammer them, and indeed the entire US service export sector.
2. What about all those corporate earnings that are supposed to be repatriated? (And future earnings as well.) If the dollar appreciates by 25%, then doesn’t this hurt multinationals? Or am I missing something?
Update: It just occurred to me that corporate cash stuffed overseas is probably held in dollars. But future overseas earnings may still be in local currency.
Keep in mind that the prediction of 25% dollar appreciation is from the supporters of the plan, like Martin Feldstein. If you did this sort of adjustment without any dollar appreciation, the impact would be devastating on companies like Walmart. Given the Fed’s 2% inflation target, how could they pass along a (effective) 25% tariff on almost everything they sell?
There are other points of value at the link. I agree with Scott’s most general claim that the case for this tax has not yet been made.
Am I first? It’s interesting TC class tourists an export by the USA (I’ve said the same thing about tourists in Greece) and it makes sense.
Economics is not science, but politics. Feldstein does not blog, has gravitas, and gets published by the Wall Street Journal. Sumner blogs, spars with people like me, has as many good (or crazy) ideas as Feldstein, and gets a mere honorable mention by TC here. There’s no justice. I bet Feldstein is using his op-ed piece to reach out to Republicans for a job within the administration, or perhaps for influence. Using the WSJ as a sounding board is common.
I am just a layman here not a fancy economist , all of my knowledge of Economics I have gleaned from this blog , so take this with a wink :-; Here is how I understand it:
The idea is that both effects are paired. Imports taxed at 20% and exports subsidized at 20%. Each leads to a strengthening of the dollar ( from lower imports and higher exports as a quasi initial condition). The dollar adjusts upwards ( after a certain time ) to compensate so that prices paid by domestic importers are the same as before and prices paid by foreigners importing US goods are also the same (US exporters lower dollar prices but pocket the compensating subsidy). If true then the volume of trade is unchanged,
Why do all this rigmarole ? to thwart companies shifting production abroad simply to take advantage of advantageous foreign tax rates seems to be one reason. Feldstein says it will raise revenue, ( because imports are a higher fraction of GDP than exports, so tariffs > subsidies)
What about the tourist , coming here who wants to hail a taxi, rent a room, go to Disney world. She should get a rebate. It could be done at the point of sale, but probably would be cumbersome and inefficient for a while
Does national savings go up, yes It seems that net income from abroad in the current account goes up.
I have no idea if this really works in practice. The effect of raising revenue by moving the dollar around and everything else kind of staying the same is a bit odd. There seems to be a bit of sleight of hand in it ( like every economic prescription Trump favors), For a lot of countries the dollar moving up is not a neutral event for starters.
Scott’s idea of taking this slowly ( 1% at a time) seems good to me. Otherwise it could be a case of ” the operation was successful but the patient died”