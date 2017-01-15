Seasteading Deal with French Polynesia

The Seasteading Institute has signed an MOU with French Polynesia.
[French Polynesian and the Seasteading Institute will].. pool their efforts for the implementation of a pilot project
for floating islands in French Polynesia. The development of this project involves various studies addressing the technical and legal feasibility of the project in French Polynesia as well as the preparation of the special governing framework allowing the creation of the Floating Island Project located in an innovative special economic zone…..
The Floating Island Project will develop innovative and sustainable floating platforms. It will promote the development of new technologies in the terrestrial Anchor Zone and in the Floating Islands Zone. The Floating Island Project will respect the environmental standards defined by French Polynesia. It will use renewable energies. It will welcome the development of innovative technologies for the protection of the environment. It will not be interested in any land or ocean mineral resource. The platforms aim to attract direct and indirect investments in French Polynesia and host numerous businesses and research projects. The project will allow international experts to collaborate in French Polynesia to develop platforms capable of minimizing the effects of rising sea levels. It will have to have a favorable and significant impact on the local economy with the establishment of a special economic zone that will facilitate the creation and management of companies.
The focus of the project is on building new communities to deal with rising sea levels but will also include a special governing framework to allow for greater experimentation with the rules of social organization. The technology, of course, my also scale.
Peter Thiel was an early backer of the Seasteading idea, although he is no longer involved. More than one of his unlikely bets has paid off recently.
I don’t like to be blunt because it is a somewhat un-Brazilian thing to be, but: it is just another ideological fantasy.
Anything that touches the water, rots. The Dubai people, with all their money, had to cancel (or scale back) their ‘artificial island’ thing. Peter Thiel got out since seasteading is a loser, expensive; he wants to make more money and have impact with low-cost self-promotion stuff like siding with Donald Trump. A cheaper ‘libertarian thing’ might be to set up a free city in Honduras, but ask P. Romer (or was it David?) how that worked out (Third World corruption raises its unsightly head); ditto for that small river island between Michigan and Canada, and one in Austria/Germany/?/Serbia. A better way to stick it to the Man is simply become a citizen of the world, and try and not pay taxes to anybody. Get a second or third passport, lay low, make lots of money, a virtual Gulag Archipelago for libertarians. Mackey the CEO of Whole Foods is one of those people.
One more thing: many French Polynesian islands will be underwater, physically if not financially, due to global warming in the next 50 years. One reason perhaps the Polynesian countries are so eager to get foreigners money for this utopian fantasy, while they can.
This is an interesting aspect. How does one run a state or corporation, if the overall plan is to dissolve it in 50 years?
Obviously, dikes cannot do the job like in Netherlands, but if seasteading does prove viable, the Polynesians are in a good position to piggyback on the solutions.
Do rocks rot? If you covered a structure in rock could you keep out rot? For a ship you would have to make it huge and heavy which makes it much more expensive to move around but a huge structure that just floats may not have to care.
But stuff rots on land too. If not cared for over time buildings and homes will rot and turn to dust. If a seastead was able to produce surplus income, it could afford to constantly replace the rot and maintain itself.
Obviously not everything rots or we couldn’t all be communicating using undersea cables. Salt will corrode many types of metal, but that is a problem on shore and people still live in Hawaii.
I think the bigger problem is space. As libertarians we want to keep what we earn so we can buy enough land not to have to see anything we don’t own. So at the very least, the platforms would have to be more spread out. If the lifetime tax cost is less than the platform cost it will be harder to get subscribers. I do see some enabling technologies like sat broadband coming down in price over the next 50 years.
Again how are these platform’s ‘earning’ anything? It seems like you have to earn a fortune on land and just burn it off on these islands?
It’s success depends a lot on how restrictive the special economic zone will be.
“…but will also include a special governing framework to allow for greater experimentation with the rules of social organization.”
Will the architects come up with something different…i.e., more successful…than the “high modernist” projects of Soviet collectivism or Tanzanian villagization described by James C. Scott in “Seeing Like a State”? Has human nature changed?
Can this development be more attractive than Singapore, Hong Kong or other China special economic development zones? I’d bet is cheaper to have a good life in Shenzen than in the middle of the Pacific. How much would you have to earn there to have a comparable life to any mainland? What kind of thing can be done there that can’t be done in Hong Kong?
Also, who are they going to work with? French Polynesia is UTC-10. Europe is UTC +1 (11 hours away), Japan and Singapore are UTC+8 (6 hours difference). However, it’s only two hours difference from US West Coast.
Perspective matters, 25% of Netherlands is already built in the ocean 😉
Putting the Singapore issue aside (if you one manages to be accepted there), I know no one who wouldn’t rather die than live in China.
I think the real business here is not the libertarian utuopia project, but the build-a-town at sea project. Then the right comparison is to other ways a small country might create land. If it works, Singapore and the Netherlands might be among the first adopters of this tech.
Then you’d have to live with the rules of Singapore or Hong Kong. And the pollution, etc.
I’m told China is now super expensive and they have a lot of rules like you can only drive every other day in the cities. Singapore is very well run but super boring as there is nothing to do there. At least in the ocean you could probably go snorkeling.
As a child, I spent most of several London Boat Shows (Earls Court) wandering around the exhibition hall while my parents “manned” our stand. There were several proposals presented of floating islands for towns and cities. None of them were ever implemented. I wonder if this one will be any different.
It may work until it gets run over by a massive typhoon. I doubt that US-style flood insurance will be economical.
“More than one of his (Thiel’s) unlikely bets has paid off recently.” That has to be the king of understatement. Thing is, though, seasteading is likely more stable than Thiel’s bet. Maybe Thiel should shift his bet back to seasteading, or at least hedge his bet – a smart guy like Thiel no doubt has.
Maybe they should partner with the Chicoms. I hear they’re really good at building islands.
Well, at the minimum, he will be paid off in not being bored as the Trump administration unfolds its wings
Here’s the question/issue I have with this. Is this a new way of living or simply an eccentric housing project for billionaires?
What exactly is produced in this sea steading community? It sounds like you show up with a lot of money and then you spend the rest of your life pissing it away as you spend a fortune ordering stuff from Amazon and spending a huge premium on shipping. OK with a good internet connection I suppose you could make money there being a day trader, or maybe a blogger or writer. But then how is this different than a cruise ship, which if you’re really inclined, you can more or less live on.
I think part of the idea is to attract researchers and other smart types, try to get a little mini Silicon Valley going on even, but not of the mad scientist type …
I think a lot of people are motivated by the concept of liberty. On a day to day basis this means things like no taxes, no restrictions on drugs, gambling, prostitution, or gun ownership. It may also mean things as simple as a bar you can smoke in or as esoteric as human cloning. Many of those things are available in the US for a price; 10k will get you a grandfathered machine gun and gambling is legal in many places now…
I think you could earn as much there and keep more of what you earn. Medicine has good prospects there, you could take a new drug that the FDA would kill you to keep you from getting. But maybe people will just do whatever they want illegally.
Nice Jules Verne reference.
Sounds unlikely to succeed.
Seasteading as a rich man’s hobby is fine. A few acres in rural America is much cheaper and amenable to human happiness.
In I think related memory, there was an Oregon town which declared itself a Mountain Bike Capital. I looked into it. Nobody really lived there, and nobody really mountain biked there. It was just an ex-lumber town looking for a new gig. More power to them, and much better than seasteading.
It’s too far away from major business and population centers. Hong Kong and Singapore both have great ports and are close to areas of heavy commerce, but a seastead out in French Polynesia is only the former (at best). About all I can say for it is that it might be an attractive place for retirees and tourists to visit, and maybe you could put a college campus out there for people who don’t mind the greater isolation and long plane flights back to the mainland.
So question, why not oil rigs?
I mean oil rigs are out on the ocean, why not build a community around them. Workers would pay to live there and have their families close
As Prof. Cowen wrote about recently, cruise ships are a kind of steasteading but this seems like a small niche.
As far as stationary structures, I don’t understand the economics. I think that the first place you build a stationary structure is near a very dense seaside city like New York or Hong Kong where land prices are huge and it makes sense to shoulder the cost of maintaining an ocean structure in exchange for paying no rent and lower commuting time.
Is anyone doing this? Why or why not?
Exactly. Hong Kong and Singapore have already made extensive use of land reclamation and will certainly be early adopters of any new methods. It is easy for rich people to move to either place and they have all the benefits of modern civilization.
Something tells me they will decide to save a few bucks on not having fully wired communications instead of taking advantage of a great opportunity to go EM-free. Being around the ocean though, I dunno, maybe it will be impossible to solve the problem of how to get data from A to B across oceanic areas without using wireless.