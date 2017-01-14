Tenure traps and how to avoid them

A philosophically-minded MR reader writes to me:
Tenure ought to be an occasion to explore radically new intellectual paths, ones not pre-approved by one’s field and ones that could, perhaps, do something to bridge the chasm between academic and non-academic intellectual life–and yet as a matter of fact what seems to happen is that people either stop working altogether or continue barreling down the groove they wore themselves into to get tenure. (You mentioned this issue in a post last year: http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2016/06/does-tenure-encourage-risk-taking.html) But I want to hear more.
So: why does this happen, how can we prevent it at the University/ departmental level, and, most of all, how can we prevent it at the personal level? (Keeping in mind that most of us are not cognitively capable of processing information at the speed to go your route!) The idea that we are incentivized to keep working by the prospect of being promoted to full Professor seems silly, given the increased administrative responsibilities.
Related problem: as one moves up the tenure hierarchy, the administrative responsibilities tend to fall disproportionately on fewer and fewer people, b/c there are lots of deadbeats. I repeatedly see the few responsible people overwhelmed with administrative tasks which they refuse to delegate to those they know will not take them seriously. (And I observe these responsible people are disproportionately women, even in a field–like mine–that is disproportionately male.)
I have a few suggestions, all feasible but only a few are practical:
1. All schools should copy the committee obligations policy of the school, within their quality tier, that has the fewest committee assignments for faculty. Yes this can be done.
2. I don’t know how to operationalize this one, but on average give women half the committee assignments that men have. That still won’t equalize the total work burden (women on average work harder per committee assignment), but it is a start.
3. Study your lecture preparation, and experiment with cutting parts of it out. See if that matters.
4. Each year take at least one trip to a place you didn’t think you wanted to visit.
5. Go to some Liberty Fund conferences.
6. Refuse to have colleague lunches based around local politics, politics, small talk, sports (unless of the analytic variety), and campus gossip. Just don’t do it. Also avoid lunches with too many people attending.
7. Of the five or so smartest people you hang out with (family aside), try to ensure that no more than half of them are in your department.
8. Change the ratio of foreign-to-domestic TV shows you watch, in favor of the foreign.
9. Hang at least one piece of non-cheery art on your wall that will remind yourself of an ever-pending death. Change its angle every now and then, or better yet change the picture, so you don’t get too used to it and stop noticing it altogether. If need be, supplement this with Brahms’s German Requiem.
10. Write a periodic blog post, if only a secret and non-published one. If you don’t find this process is going well, ask yourself what is wrong.
11. Worry if no one thinks you are crazy. Supplement this with actually being crazy.
12. What else?
“Related problem: as one moves up the tenure hierarchy, the administrative responsibilities tend to fall disproportionately on fewer and fewer people, b/c there are lots of deadbeats. I repeatedly see the few responsible people overwhelmed with administrative tasks which they refuse to delegate to those they know will not take them seriously.” The writer thinks that he/she is describing something that’s limited to academia, but he/she is not. He/she could be describing a medical practice, or a law practice, or any practice or business in which professionals dominate. I’m a lawyer and work mostly with physicians. I have been amazed at the dysfunction that pervades medical practice management, as one or two (usually one) physician takes on almost all management and administrative functions, while the other physicians complain but don’t offer any assistance. Indeed, I’ve witnessed many medical practice “divorces” that resulted from a breakdown in trust for the poor chap who took on the burden of the management and administrative functions. Human behavior, it’s increasingly dysfunctional (or complex) the higher one goes up the education ladder.
… really inside baseball stuff here, only loosely tangential to the long controversial issue of academic tenure
these types of management, personnel, and workgroup issues routinely arise in all kinds of organizations. The core problem is always deficiencies in the senior management of the specific organization.
“12. What else?”
Psychedelic trip once or twice a calendar year… Seems pretty much in the vein of #4, #8, #9 and #11.
Paul Samuelson famously ended his AEA Presidential address, “In the long run, the economic scholar works for the only coin worth having — our own applause.”
You spend years being socialized into that guild/tribe/discipline/whatever-you-want-to-call-it. To imagine that getting tenure will suddenly make you a rebel is ridiculous.
The OP’s list consists of many restrictions which more than likely result in being at lower indifference curves since they take away the faculty’s optimal choice.
What does the OP object to? That most tenured professors don’t change their research drastically after tenure? Has it occurred to OP that most of us are already working on the issues that we find most interesting? So it’s a non-issue IMO.
Now, on the part that some enured faculty stop doing research altogether. I agree it is an issue. In almost every school I know, there are annual evaluations of faculty. So when its found the professor has not being doing enough research for some extended period, the chair can assign a greater course load. This is also already practiced in many departments.
It’s nice to put together a voluntary list, but nothing will change until incentives change. Universities are run on the naive assumption people are self-motivated do-gooders, and just need a to-do list. Clearly, based on the evidence, this is wrong.
If people get get tenure for performing X, they will continue to do X, whatever X is. People like to repeat success. When they get tired, bogged down with life, or burned out, and realize there are no consequences for slowing down, they will slow down. They almost surely will not take a risk and do Y. Y takes a lot more work (and they are tired, burned out, or busy), and they perceive X has been successful. They will keep doing X, just less of it.
Speaking of risk-takers, risk-takers do not enter academic fields because they can make a lot more money elsewhere.
Even economics professors, keen to see poor incentives everywhere else, fail to understand the poor incentives in their own field. Academic economics is on the outside now. Worse, every time people turn on the news these days, some university somewhere is burning the flag, or having an absurd protest. Millennials have massive loans for degrees that they perceive to be useless in the job market. Colleges and universities are not immune to outside social and market forces. For at least the next 8 years, those forces are going to be heavily arrayed against them.
“I repeatedly see the few responsible people overwhelmed with administrative tasks which they refuse to delegate to those they know will not take them seriously.” I resonate with this strongly. I hate administrative work but recently took more of it so that it won’t go to those who don’t take it seriously:-(
Make the Professor of Practice position an option after tenure, and move non-research active senior faculty to 3/3 or 4/4 loads for those who aren’t willing to maintain a certain level of productivity.
“on average give women half the committee assignments that men have. That still won’t equalize the total work burden (women on average work harder per committee assignment), but it is a start.”
So screw the sincere men, I guess.
Often oppressors justify discriminatory regulations by sweeping assumptions about how groups of people behave, and portraying their discriminatory policies as attempts to fix those anomalies and enforce “real” equality.
Don’t worry – at a place like the GMU econ dept – http://economics.gmu.edu/people/full_time_faculty – it is unlikely that if all the women were given committee assignments, their number would reach 50%.
This caste really just needs to be deported.
’12. What else?’
Give up tenure to pursue a career in the private sector? I’d name an example from GMU, wikipedia link and all, but for some reason over the years, only a select few are likely to read the name of that former tenured GMU econ prof, who made it big in the private sector.