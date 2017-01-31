What is the essence of Trumponomics?

Regionalism, and redistribution through the medium of job creation, says I, in my latest Bloomberg column. Now, I don’t think that will work, given the current configuration of ideas and personnel and the weakness of the procedural in recent times. Still, I think people are underestimating how much the underlying policies pose a potential danger to the redistributive program of the Left. On the border adjustment tax:
As a libertarian-leaning economist, I don’t favor either of those changes, or their combination, but still there is a logic here worth considering. Think of this policy as taxing the consumption of elites and throwing that money, and more, at job creation, in this case through corporate subsidies. It’s a bigger and bolder gamble than just making some marginal adjustments in current transfer payments. In essence Trump has outflanked the left by packaging plans for redistribution of wealth with a revamped mercantilism, combined with a macho mood, media-baiting and incendiary rhetoric about who deserves what. It is an underlying fear of the left that a right-wing-flavored redistribution might prove more popular with voters than the left’s preferred egalitarianism and identity politics.
There are further points, including a discussion of why the Obamacare replacements are not nearly as stupid as they sound. But here is my summary:
I still think Trumponomics won’t work. It is too divisive; it will be applied politically, targeting favorites and enemies, rather than in accord with the dictates of efficiency; it may destroy rather than create jobs on net; and most of all it badly damages the U.S.’s global reach by cooperating less on issues of trade and migration. I think of the program as a whole as cashing in on the capital asset of America’s foreign reputation and redistributing some of those rents to Trump-supporting regions. That is a form of shortsightedness, and a sign of the decay of our republic.
Here is a recent comment to the FT by Peter Navarro:
Mr Navarro said one of the administration’s trade priorities was unwinding and repatriating the international supply chains on which many US multinational companies rely, taking aim at one of the pillars of the modern global economy.
Excellent column, indeed ‘local is the yocal’ is the first rule of real estate (along with the 0th rule: ‘location x 3’) and this resonates with Trump, a real estate guy.
Trade and specialization are literally why we don’t live in caves anymore. I had hoped most of the anti-trade stance was bluster. Oh well, gotta have a recession sometime. Read some Matt Ridley and despair, Trumpkins.
If this is what you believe, msgkings — and since I share your view, it should read what “we” believe — then you have enemies on the right (Trump nativists) and on the left (Marxists, hard core academic lefties, know-nothing Corbynites), in short the anti-globalization / anti-trade crowd.
Yep. I am very pro-trade and pro-globalization. Frankly the old left/right divide seems to be morphing into this new global/nativist divide, and not just in the US
Perhaps there are optimal levels of trade and specialization, like there are optimal levels of taxation, given certain goals and values.
If there are we haven’t reached them yet. Every time the world pulls back from globalizing bad things happen (the 1930s and 40s being the most recent example). Autarkies suck. Trying to be a generalist sucks too. In 1800 everyone had to pretty much grow their own food, make their own clothes and tools, and maintain their own hovel. There was no economic growth and hardly any increase in living standards. Then trade and specialization started, and here we are. Let’s keep going. Matt Ridley covers this well. http://www.rationaloptimist.com
“Every time the world pulls back from globalizing bad things happen (the 1930s and 40s being the most recent example)”
There was the whole Great Depression thing. Also Hitler.
“In 1800 everyone had to pretty much grow their own food, make their own clothes and tools, and maintain their own hovel. There was no economic growth and hardly any increase in living standards. Then trade and specialization started, and here we are.”
There was also something called “technology.”
Read Eamonn Fingleton:
http://www.forbes.com/sites/eamonnfingleton/
A 100% tax rate is a bad idea.
Therefore, the ideal tax rate is 0%.
Are you sure its the consumption of elites that will end up being taxed?
I had the same thought. Increasing the cost of imported goods would seem to impact middle income consumers most of all. If anything, the elites are more likely to buy more specially made local goods that won’t be hit.
Elites might be hit when buying expensive foreign cars (BMW/Mercedes), otherwise the Walmart stuff( toys, clothes) will hit the poor most
Exactly, things like produce will be much more expensive, especially in the winter. Elites are buying the local organic Whole Foods goods that wont see too much of an increase. Its the cheaper imported goods that the middle to lower class rely on which will increase.
Yes, the poorer the person is, the more likely it is that they spend close to 100% of their small income on consumption, just to survive. Richer people have the option to save or invest a large percent of their income. A consumption tax is extremely regressive.
This sounds really Tyrone-y, Tyler; I would have preferred it written in his voice without the hedging at the end (and occasionally during) that you don’t really think what you’ve just written. I realize Tyrone doesn’t yet have a contract with Bloomberg (I assume he’s hiking in Cambodia somewhere), but perhaps they would allow him to guest blog if you wrote an introduction for him.
I had also been hoping that Trump’s bluster on trade was just some ‘Art of the Deal’ pre-positioning to soften the battleground for new bilateral free trade agreements that would get rid of even more preferential tariffs and subsidies.
But if he seriously wants to break the global supply chain, we are all in a world of trouble. He has no idea how much economic efficiency we derive from global trade, and how finely tuned modern supply chains are. Screw with them and risk massive dislocations of capital and a global recession.
Help us Paul Ryan, you’re our only hope.
That’d be funnier if it wasn’t more or less the truth.
Meant it mainly as serious.
Sounds like a good reason to disrupt them. If a minor glitch in the global supply chain causes a catastrophe, then there will be a minor glitch that will cause a catastrophe.
This was going to happen one way or another.
You’re against global trade too?
>As a libertarian-leaning economist
Now THAT is comedy.
I always assumed this was a Marxist blog, the authors seem to obsessed with Equality
Don’t tar Alex with the same brush.
Tyler warming up more and more to Trumponomics, holding his nose notwithstanding.
In the US, economic development is a state and local matter. I don’t understand Tyler’s comment about Trump doing more to solve the opioid epidemic. If you look at the regions that are largely hit, it is Republican states. We well know that states use a variety of tax incentives and other payoffs to attract industry. Is it that Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky have not done this? What is going to bring industry back to these regions that were once vibrant with manufacturing (though Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia were primarily a mineral extraction economy). I’m pessimistic for the citizens of these regions in that I don’t think the Federal government has much of a role to play here at all. I found it interesting that JD Vance of “Hillbilly Elegy” fame (and it is a very good book outlining the sociological problems in the region) is moving back to see what he can do to help out. He’s a pretty smart guy but I wonder what the chances for success really are. I seem to remember President Kennedy campaigning on Appalachian issues back in 1960. What goes around comes around.
We also know a little more about Trumponomics after today’s meeting with pharma company representatives. Beat them over the head until they give up and negotiate lower prices.
Fundamentally, people still want status and dignity within society, and the primary way this is felt and apportioned is through dignified labor. Their culture still mostly tells them handouts are bad and working is good.
So they prefer their redistribution through dignified work rather than direct transfers. Or, they would rather forego the increased economic efficiency in the first place and maintain greater economic equity and perceived dignity, even if it makes everyone poorer in materials terms.
It would be a shame if we’ve reached the point where living standards can no longer advance so that every yokel has a make-work job to feel good about themselves.
Maybe once people reach a certain point in material living standards, their primary concern becomes their psychological living standards.
So, time to stop the bus here then?
Honestly I’m surprised I’m not hearing more of the Ron Paul libertarians’ outrage.. I mean isn’t Trump the antithesis of libertarianism, what with him picking winners and losers in the economy etc.
I’m not surprised at their silence. They were all just regular conservatives preening on some imaginary moral high ground after the disaster of the Bush years. Now they are all MAGA chanters.
It is redistributive, but it’s not a tax on the elites and redistribution away from them. The redistribution is primarily to local private sector rent-seekers who are “elites” themselves and who will employ the new job holders.
On thing I forgot to mention in the earlier post. Tyler wrote, “On key issues such as health care and taxes, the new policies will sound terrible, but they will utterly outflank the left by being radically redistributive and choosing some new ways to measure policy success.” I can get this about taxes and I think Mnuchin wants to do the right thing but I’m not certain that the Republican Congress wants to be ‘radically distributive.’ However, what really puzzles me is what the ‘new ways to measure policy success’ mean regarding health care. At least Obama care had solid metrics and the number of uninsured did come down. However, the central tenet of what I have seen from the various proposals is ‘improved access.’ Now this does not mean the same thing as actually getting insurance. Does Tyler believe that ‘improve access’ (forget for the moment that it might be immeasurable) is one of the new ways to measure policy success?
The real story is how Trump is just coopting decades-long leftist ideas about how globalization is bad, free trade is bad, modern capitalistic structures and supply chains are bad. Interesting to see how the left will respond, whether they’ll try to criticize him for not being left enough on economics, or cling to the identity politics attack route. My bet is on the latter.