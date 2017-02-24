Is the border adjustment tax a good idea?

Probably not, so say Fichtner, de Rugy, and Michel, here is one bit:
The efficiency claims of proponents rely on several key assumptions that are required for the tax to be non-distortionary. Mainly, the border adjustment must be implemented completely, and international currency markets must fully adjust. For example, the US dollar would need to appreciate by 25 percent to offset a proposed 20 percent import tax and export subsidy.
The academic and policy debate on DBCFTs is generally fragmented, overly confident, and lacking in evidence, as there are no real-world examples of a destination-based cash flow tax. In this paper, we explore just a few of the most pressing questions that threaten to undermine the theoretical benefits of such a reform. Given the uncertainty and large downside risk to a DBCFT, we conclude that the proposal is not yet ready to be implemented and policymakers should focus on more traditional and straightforward reforms.
There is additional concern that the proposed reforms, as currently understood, would not meet the trade neutrality standards of the WTO.
…the preponderance of evidence seems to show that currencies don’t adjust as theory would predict. Two academic analyses show that VATs do alter international trade by reducing trade volumes, contrary to standard economic models that predict no effect on trade flows. Real-world imperfections in the design and implementation of VATs, such as imperfect border adjustments, are likely to fall more directly on traded goods over others. In a higher-level analysis, Rogoff explains “the extent to which monetary models (or indeed, any existing structural models of exchange rates) fail to explain even medium-term volatility is difficult to overstate.” The economics profession’s understanding of exchange rates is so “mediocre” that our models fail to outperform random walk models—a model that assumes we can’t predict the future.
Since the DBCFT was proposed, many private-sector analyses have supported the academic literature that finds currencies do not always fully adjust. Morgan Stanley research expects that a DBCFT would have a significant impact on foreign exchange markets. It concludes that the dollar could appreciate by 10 to 15 percent, but that real-world frictions and uncertainty around WTO eligibility would keep exchange rates from fully adjusting. Citigroup research projects a 14.6 percent rise in the real effective exchange rate three years after DBCFT implementation, finding that “slow real exchange rate adjustments are the historical norm.”
Proponents who claim that DBCFTs do not effect domestic savings-to-investment decisions are at odds with others who describe the proposal as a consumption tax.
I have a lot of trouble taking this analysis seriously. You could look at the last sentence alone: “Proponents who claim that DBCFTs do not effect domestic savings-to-investment decisions are at odds with others who describe the proposal as a consumption tax.” A consumption tax that is uniform over time does not affect the domestic saving decision. If you impose a tax on saving or investment, future consumption becomes relatively more expensive than current consumption. A consumption tax, applied consistently over time in expectation, gives a consistent intertemporal treatment to consumption.
“By taxing business activity based on destination, the DBCFT undermines domestic pressure from traditional international tax competition, which aims to attract economic activity by reducing the rate at which profits are taxed. The DBCFT threatens to undermine the tax competition that has contributed to the precipitous decline in global corporate tax rates over the past three decades. ”
This is the same argument that has been applied to oppose VAT’s and other consumption taxes. Mercatus may talk about efficiency, but they reject any efficient taxation as too easy to raise. Their solution is to only rely on the most economically distortionary tax systems to make it too painful for the government to raise taxes.
They instead recommend, “Moving to a territorial system where foreign-sourced income is exempt from US taxation.” Although this is an improvement over our current system, it would actually exacerbate the incentive to book domestic profits to foreign subsidiaries in low tax jurisdictions. The border adjustment for a DBCFT is specifically intended to eliminate this perverse incentive.
The question isn’t whether disingenuous academics can argue down the border tax as part demonstration of their liberal bona fides, the question is whether the real losers in the transition can kill it. Walmart exists to bring underwear from Vietnam to you, in part as a tax arbitrage. Despite their threat to pass on tax costs, they wouldn’t be protesting so much if they were confident they could do that. For them, the transition to a supply chain more reliant on St. Louis than South East Asia will be tough.
The proper question is not whether a new tax on it’s own is a good idea. The proper question is a this new tax coupled with a corresponding drop in corporate taxes a good idea. If the negative for the current corporate tax is greater than the negative for the border adjustment tax, then it’s a net gain.
Right, proper comparison is the tax plan vs. all other available tax plans. The authors hand-wave this with “territorial tax system,” but tax competition still seems to be an issue among the other states with such systems (or else they wouldn’t be suing Starbucks: Europe right now).
I’m not terribly concerned with a 10-15% depreciation in the US dollar, I’m concerned with the integrity and rate of the US corporate tax base.