Brazil pension facts of the day

Pension spending is already the equivalent of 12% of GDP, half as much again as the average among members of the OECD, a club of mostly rich countries that have many more senior citizens (see chart). The combined annual shortfall of the pension schemes is 4.8% of GDP, equivalent to more than half the government budget deficit. The state of Rio supports more public-sector pensioners than working civil servants; for every police colonel on active duty five are retired. The state is nearly bankrupt.
…Its citizens collect pensions when they are 58 on average; Mexicans toil into their 70s. Brazilians on average incomes get pensions worth four-fifths of their pre-retirement earnings, which is generous by most countries’ standards. Widows and widowers inherit the full pensions of their deceased spouses, which they can combine with their own.
…Inflated by big increases in the minimum wage, pensions now account for more than half of the government’s non-interest spending.
Here is the full story in The Economist.
The problem with socialism, as someone once said, is that eventually you run out of other people’s money. Or in Brazil’s case, everyone has been looting the country since the Portuguese arrived. Everyone has tried to live a life of leisure at the expense of someone else.
When Brazil was run by a small oligarchy that was affordable. When Brazil is a democracy and the Left tries to buy everyone’s loyalty, that is not sustainable.
The question is whether the US will allow the military to do the usual Latin thing and step in, or will they keep them in the barracks. The latter looks more likely. The US has refused to allow the Venezuelan military to save the country from itself. So we will see if the Left learns or it blames the Americans, capitalism, the Jews, whoever.
Up until last year, widows could inherit their spouses pensions indefinitely, even if they remarried. The benefits were so enticing that young women married old men so often it was called the “viagra effect”: https://www.ft.com/content/49cf52d2-9343-11e4-879e-00144feabdc0
Sad to read that even though Rousseff killed this little scheme there are still a lot of painful reforms ahead.