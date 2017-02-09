In lieu of a CEA?

Vice President Mike Pence has hired Mark Calabria as his chief economist, according to several people familiar with the move.
Calabria was director of financial regulation studies at the Cato Institute, where he was a prominent voice on financial services and economic policy and an expert on mortgage and housing reform.
Before joining Cato in 2009, Calabria worked for the Senate Banking Committee, where he handled housing, mortgage finance, economics, banking and insurance for then-ranking member Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).
Here is the Politico link. Mark is also a George Mason Ph.d.
Speaking of which, isn’t the CEA rather duplicative of the National Economic Council?
Yes, it’s duplication all the way down. A jobs program for the creme de la creme.
The White House is a great sinkhole of patronage. The Nixon Administration got the idea into their heads to expand the White House staff to keep tabs on federal agencies (a task made more acute, one might surmise, because the Nixon personnel system stank and recruited office seekers who would go native; Reagan’s people were adept at recruiting agency chiefs who would not). Henry Kissinger also offered that it was useful to have a brain trust to bring alternative perspectives to the President (“You get [from the State Department] two patently ridiculous suggestions as supposed alternatives to the bureaucratic consensus”). BO’s brain trust was staffed with the likes of Ben Rhodes. Then you get people who are wretched managers. Ron Nessen had a staff of 45 and claimed to work medical residents’ hours. His job was preparing press briefings, which really shouldn’t take you 126 hours a week. . It did not seem to occur to him that he was just a mess at time management and delegating authority. John Dean’s memoir of his 34 months on the White House staff include bulletins on his ever-expanding workforce without ever giving the reader any idea of just what they did all day. (He started with a staff of two).
Other way around. The CEA was founded by statute in 1946, and has statutory responsibility to produce the Economic Report of the President.. The ‘National Economic Council’ was a Clinton-era plant, IIRC.
I, for one, welcome the future Pence administration.
I would probably oppose some policies, but it would be DEFCON Normal, no elevated safety concern.
Even as an unabashed liberal I have to agree. Unlike Trump, I don’t think Pence is capable of causing irreparable harm to the republic.
I agree. Pence is a fine representative of the more progressive side of the Republican party.
Surely this is sarcasm. What about Mike Pence would you characterize as “more progressive”?
The part where Pence wants to turn the American clock back only to the 80s and not the 50s.
I have no problem reliving the 80s again and may even appreciate it more since not a teenager as I was the last time the 80s rolled around.
It’s hard for people to look past his views on homosexuality. And for fair reason, they clearly go a step further than simply anti-gay marriage. But if you can try to detach yourself from the moralistic standards of the past 20 or 30 years, it gets way easier. For example, as far as policies regarding sexual and deviant types go, in a bigger picture of history, Pence is progressive. He isn’t arguing gays should be whipped, killed, imprisoned, or even denied healthcare (etc). Simply that they are ill, and this should be treated in ways that are harmful to the person.
Before I get accused of anything, I find these views reprehensible. Yet they are still consistent within a relatively short time horizon of history. And the progressive movement isn’t going away under a guy like Pence (Or Romney or Bush etc). When you own the universities, the respectable media, and the industries of major power, you own the cultural movement. Pence will roll a few policies back 10 or 20 years, then a new generation of slightly more progressive ‘future leaders’ at Harvard and Google will keep that permanent leftward ball rollin’.
Trump, unlike Pence, is will to break shit. He (by design? by genius? by accident?) wants to find the progressive institutions, plant dynamite under them, and blow them up. Irreparably at least. In this way Pence doesn’t represent an existential threat to progressivism, just a shitty life outcome to certain groups of people. You can twist that into him being more progressive.
Until he runs, then he’s Hitler.
Nailed it.
Worse, he’d be a Christian Hitler.
As I mentioned in the other thread, some already see what Pence sees as good, as their evil.
Not everyone falls victim to that kind of “all of our guys are equally good,” or “all of yours are equally bad” though.
Still, it was lack of discrimination of shades of grey that got us Trump. We got the worst, because people could not tell which was worse.
That is as true, perhaps more true, in the Republican primary, as it was in the general.
What got you Trump was the Dems faking their own selection process to run a widely disliked, warmongering crook who was so bad a candidate that even Trump could beat her, despite many people being able to bring themselves to vote for Trump only by holding their noses.
Dude. Seriously?
If Clinton was a bad candidate, that was a golden opportunity for the Republicans to run a good one.
Clinton was the most qualified person ever to run for president. Here reputation for corruption was based on unsubstantiated accusations spread by Right Wing mainstream fake news like Fox, Breitbart, and Drudge, and Right Wing columnists and pundits in the NYT and WA Post and on MSNBC, while they were bending over Rightwards, to include “both sides” of each issue– the true side and the totally false side.
I think Clinton would have been a pretty good President, but we got the lesson of a lifetime that being a good (or winning) candidate is not the same thing.
Clinton was the most qualified person ever to run for president.
Yeah, she just ran circles around Dwight Eisenhower.
Anon. Yes, it would be better for Dems to choose a candidate that the Right had not been bashing for decades. Or else for Dems to come up with Left Wing media, which we do not have any of, in order to spread the truth about a person such as Hillary. Unfortunately, even the supposedly Left media like NYT and WA Post, gave her more negative than positive coverage, because they keep bending over rightwards to give their readers “both sides” of each issue– the truth and the Right Wing propaganda lies.
Ah, you’ve found a Strange New Respect for Mr. Pence, I gather.
http://groups.csail.mit.edu/mac/users/rauch/nvp/consistent/american-spectator_court.html
Pence is less awful than Trump. I would rather have the lesser of 2 evils. But that doesn’t mean that Pence would be good for the country.
Yes, let’s roll back all the LGBT rights and a while at it end all abortions. I’m pretty sure that those are mainstream Pence ideals. How any libertarian could support this kind of thinking is truly baffling but maybe nobody who responds to TC is libertarian.
What rights do you imagine are particular to being LGBT (as opposed to just ‘human” and/or “adult), and how is membership in that class established?
Abolishing discrimination based on marital status is the obvious Libertarian approach, not the current one.
Here’s an essay written by Mr. Calabria that provides a clear picture of how he would improve the mortgage/housing market: http://www.urban.org/policy-centers/housing-finance-policy-center/projects/housing-finance-reform-incubator/mark-calabria-coming-full-circle-mortgage-finance In a nutshell: originate-and-hold. I’m not sure if Cowen meant to make this point, but having a bunch of independent players rather than a “strong” CEA means no consensus on economic policy in this administration – does the administration prefer a strong dollar or a weak dollar, higher interest rates or lower interest rates. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing is debatable. I suspect it will mean a lot more middle-of-the night ad hoc discussions about basic economic policy (the blind leading the blind). Of course, there’s always the possibility of a crisis; and nothing focuses the mind quite like a crisis.
Thanks for posting the link. This post alone calls into question the George Mason Econ PhD program. Really, originate and hold? That’s OK if you don’t want to have a home mortgage industry any longer. It would certainly do away with 30 year fixed rate mortgages, and even ARMs might not be so appealing. Banks are not going to want to keep this stuff on balance sheets and in case Dr. Calabria hasn’t noticed the S&L industry went up in smoke several decades ago. Then there was this, “…A system where investors do not care about credit risk is one where toxic mortgages are not only allowed but encouraged.” So we should let the investment banks run amok yet again with complicated securities that were fobbed off on some investors who should have known better but couldn’t understand the various tranches or thought that issuing CDS were just like printing money? I’m sorry, this nation has tried the extreme libertarian approach many times before in its history and the number of dismal failures well out number the successes. But of course with a Cabinet stuffed with Goldman Sachs alums, we should all welcome a return to the new normal of the early oughts.
Originate and hold? That horse is out of the barn, has run down the street, gotten hit by a bus and taken to the glue factory. That will never come back so I doubt it’s anything more than an intellectual exercise on his part. If not, the maybe Flynn is the better alternative as an economic strategist.
Flynn clearly has the ear of the Prez!
Does it matter, when reportedly Trump’s go-to person for economic advice (about something as basic as the pros and cons of a strong dollar, no less) is General Flynn?
Granted, Flynn was self-aware enough to refer his boss to an actual economist. On second thought, that probably means he is more qualified to answer than the average economist.
Does it matter, when reportedly
If it helps you feel better, fine. Don’t bug other people with your speculations.
Fazal, your comment is interesting to reflect upon. Please don’t let a Trumpster dissuade you from participating here on this board. Comments like Art Decos that bash other people, are the comments that we should do without here.
Too bad the guy worked for the “think tank”, which is actually a propaganda tank, Cato. Originally the Koch Foundation. An institute where 100% of their “research findings” support their own Libertarian free market political and economic positions. That’s all we need is another propagandist “alternative facts” guy in the White House.
How dare you defame a George Mason econ PhD!!! Have you no sense of decency?