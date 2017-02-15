What is the most multicultural city in the world?

Max Méndez Beck phrased it this way:
what do you think is the most multicultural (minimal segregation while having great ethnic diversity) city in the world?
Toronto springs to mind as a candidate, but it is increasingly expensive and perhaps more ethnically segregated than it used to be or at least more segregated by income and class. Montreal is gaining on it by this metric. Sydney is likely in the top ten, but too many parts are posh to be #1. Sao Paulo has so many ethnicities, but when you get right down to it they are all Brazilians. Don’t laugh, but Geneva might be in the running, both because of immigrants crowded near the center and the city’s international organizations. But perhaps I will settle on Brooklyn, which if it were its own city would be the fourth largest in the United States. (I love Queens, but have a harder time calling it a city.) Brooklyn has recent arrivals from almost the entire world, and even the very nicest of neighborhoods are usually not so far from the poorer areas. Still, if you refuse to count Brooklyn, it is striking that Montreal has a real chance of topping this list: wealthy enough to bring in foreigners, not so wealthy as to price them away.
How I miss Montreal, its been a long time but I still don’t think I’ve had a better steak than Queue de Cheval. And the ladies, my god.
Its often overlooked, as it is a mid size city even though it is bigger in population than Atlanta, Miami, Oakland and New Orleans. In addition to being Los angeles little brother. But I think Long Beach, CA is way up there as far as diversity at least when compared to US cities. It has all the ethnic diversity of Los Angeles but in a smaller area.
Yes. It has to be a “city” in the LA area, or perhaps Singapore.
London, surely, by a country mile. There may be cities with a bigger share of minorities or ‘minority majority’, but none where the minorities come from so diverse a range of countries.
London has minorities from a diverse range of countries that are properly ignored by polite gentlemen. Can I read http://www.cityoflondon.gov.uk in German or Spanish? I can get a NY driver’s license in 6 languages besides English, Brooklyn has that je ne sais quoi… https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/language-assistance
London has to be at the top of this list. Every continent and major immigrant group is represented in size somewhere in the city. Take a ride on a tube train and you’ll hear a cacophony of languages. In physical terms the diffusion of public housing means boroughs mix rich immigrant with poor immigrant. Middle class and working class britons moved to the suburbs over the past few decades leaving the city itself to foreigners and a smattering of rich or aristocratic locals.
“Sao Paulo has so many ethnicities, but when you get right down to it they are all Brazilians.”
What is wrong with that? Some of my best friends are Brazilians.
No, we are not. You are a pathetic impersonator.
What are all these ethnicities in São Paulo? Never heard this before.
Asians of all kinds just to begin. São Paulo is the biggest Jpanese ciry outside Japan. There are lots of Koreans and Chinese, too. I don’t know how things re there nowadays – a former mayor had ordered the signs put down -, but in the old days one would wander through the Asian neighborhood (Freedom Neighborhood) and think one was in Japan because everytging was written in Japanese.
There also Bolivian workers (which means lots of Native Bolivia blood), Haitian refugees and studentsth, Africans especially from the former Portuguese colonies. Lots of people from Arab stock (president Temer was born in a smaller city of São Paulo state, but he is a typical example of a child of a Arab family which the Brazilian system allowed to rise as high as his talents allowed – only in Brazil…). Lots of Jews. There are Paraguayans, Argentinians, I have known many Mexican and Colombian students. There are also people descended from the proud Portuguese colonists (my family’s recorded history goes back to the 16th Century and the colonial enterprise). Also Pomeranias, lots of them in my home state, Espírito Santo, also in the Southern States and in Rondônia. They are mostly harmless. In conclusion, Brazil is a land of contrasts.
Thiago, I known there’s F1 and Brazil gets some Olympic medals every 4 years. I’m a Senna fan and admire Massa’s skills and courage. But, what sports people watch on TV while drinking a beer? Organized leagues with regular weekly matches? Football and a very very distant Volleyball league. So, culture is very uniform.
You mean culturw means watching guys rhrowing themselves ar other guys while carrying a ball (the shape of the ball is wrong, and football must played with the foot, it is right there in the name)? I don’t think so, Brazil has a very diverse culture. Dances, music, religion, literature, folktales, food and languages. Brazil probably has the richest culture manking has ever seen – it is much more important than drinking beer.
Good post! Had forgotten about the Japanese. Didn’t know about the large Africans population either. Suppose someone from Colombia technically adds to diversity but all South American cultures outside of the guayanas are quire similar (same with canadiens in the US or Koreans in Japan) so I’m going to discount that a bit.
Strange for TC to make the comment about “them all just being Brazilians” though. Is he saying that because the ethnic groups in São Paulo were born there its different from places like NYC or Montreal with more recent arrivals?
Well, I would say that the Chileans and Argentinians can be a lot different from say Bolivians of Native background.
“same with canadiens in the US or Koreans in Japan”
Tell that to the Japanese.
“Is he saying that because the ethnic groups in São Paulo were born there its different from places like NYC or Montreal with more recent arrivals?”
I guess so. We built the most haemonious diverse society manking has ever seen – Non-Whites have become the majority of the popularion recently and Protestants are predicted to become the majority in a few years -, but we get no credit. Sad.
“Sydney is likely in the top ten, but too many parts are posh to be #1”. [SNIP]
When China coughs up its Bad Debt Furball, have another look.
oops. http://www.smh.com.au/data-point/sydney-languages
Brooklyn or Queens.
Sydney + Melbourne definitely in top 10.
London.
I *really* disagree with the Sydney one. Yes, there is a very large Asian component but my impression is that it is pretty overwhelmingly white (and Australian!).
Doubly wrong considering that Melbourne should spring to mind right away which seems more multicultural to me and has fewer posh parts.
See link above to SMH interactive map
OK. That is interesting.
But it doesn’t do much to shift my opinion after spending a month there as a tourist. It just doesn’t feel very multicultural in my opinion. It probably has something to do with how few black people there are there.
All the cities you named have a white majority. Why not mention Durban? or Kabul?
That is the European understanding of diversity. A white majority with exotic minorities to make the place exciting for the white hipster.
“All the cities you named have a white majority.”
Brooklyn certainly does not: it is roughly one-third white, one-third black and one-third other (mostly Asian and Latino).
So um this notion of majority-minority cities is entirely a Western epiphenom. Kabul isn’t diverse at all its full of Pashtuns and Tajiks and assorted other Eastern Iranian tribes. What is multicultural about that? Polyglot maybe, riven by ethnic enmity sure but multicutural no.
This post seems to confuse ‘multicultural’ with questions of ethnicity.
dearieme, you’re right . people overrates skin color as an indicator of culture 😉
Since others already talked about language diversity let’s look at sports diversity, pro teams. People in Toronto pay for teams of ice hockey, baseball, basketball, football, american football. London: football, cricket and rugby. Sao Paulo: football & volleyball . Geneva: football, basketball, ice hockey. Sidney: football & rugby. Brooklyn: basketball, ice hockey, football, american football and they once had what today is the Mets (baseball).
So, from the sport pro clubs perspective Toronto and Brooklyn are more culturally diverse than others. If that Indian billionaire launches a cricket league in the US, that would make the US really culturally diverse.
“If that Indian billionaire launches a cricket league in the US, that would make the US really culturally diverse.”
Forget cricket. The other day, I saw footage from the U.S. national kabaddi team competing in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. The guys on that team didn’t look to be of South Asian heritage and the whole thing left me wondering how the hell twenty-something Americans get into a sport like that in the first place. Tyler devoted a post to this rather unusual contact sport here: http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2014/09/the-culture-that-is-india.html
São Paulo was excluded, exactly, because its inhabitants, in spite of the different ethnic roots, have essentially the same culture today. And no references to the black population of USA (who have a different ethnicity but share the culture with with America).
Not Singapore?
Montreal is very pleasant as well as diverse, but unfortunately it has isolated itself from the rest of Canada, the rest of North America, and the rest of the world through language policy. A half century ago, Montreal was the business capital of Canada, and (as I remember it) New York financial executives went there more often than any other city except Chicago. Now it’s off the finance radar screen and even the Bank of Montreal is in Toronto.
This really just underscores how embarrassing the performance of Anglophone candians has been. When you sift out all the energy companies and banks the only real significant Canadian multinational company is Bombardier.
Yet Canada seems to have even surpassed the US, moving to the richest middle class in the world according to this study from 2014, which appears to take taxes and transfer payments into account.https://nyti.ms/1pnCf44
Perhaps it is built on natural resources mainly, but they seem to be doing well. BlackBerry is a joke, which is the only other big Canadian company I could think of.
Account for recent demographic changes? No. The study is useless. Every demographic group in American could be doing better (they’re not, but for the sake of argument), but you would have a fallacy of composition problem. If the demographics change, you can add poor immigrants and their descendants and, even if everyone is better off for them having come here, they will drag down stats like median income and PISA scores.
You need to follow people through life to see actual changes. Like I don’t know, using panel data.
For countries with stable demographics, fine. But for massive changes, either take it into account or leave the country out of the study.
It also leaves out VATs and sales taxes. They’re not included as taxes or factored into the price of goods and services when making PPP adjustments (it says this specifically in the study)
Canada, with a cursory google search, has a VAT of 5%, with a HST (harmonized sales tax) of 13-15%, excluding the western provinces.
This study either has an axe to grind or is deliberately obtuse. Or, equally likely, the study was taken out of context by journalists who couldn’t pass a college freshmen stats class, let alone basic econometrics.
Surely it’s whatever city Tyler lives in right? Revealed preferences and all that. Am I mistaken? Wouldn’t that be strange if Tyler lived in a lily white suburb? I can’t have more experience with diversity than Tyler can I?
Your mental image of “suburb” is 50 years out of date.
Seems like Brussels would beat all the cities mentioned. Two major ethnic with significant differences and ever growing, disgruntled Magrebien contingent, and a sprinkling (understatement) of African migrants.
Dubai strikes me as far more diverse than any North American city, whether measured by diversity of ethnicity, culture, or religion.
73% of Dubai is from the Indian subcontinent. There isn’t any major city in the southern United States that has that high of a percentage of one ethnic group.
It would be a surprise to the inhabitants of the Indian sub-continent that they all count as one ethnic group.
Haifa, Israel, is possibly the most multicultural city in the Middle East, with Jews, Muslims, Christian and Baha’i communities all living in co-existence with each other.
Every single American city can say the same thing. You guys need to get out more. What this entire comment section makes clear is a lot of people don’t realize who diverse America is. Which is probally why people don’t understand why open borders is political poison in the US. Jacksonville is more muliticutural than some of these cities listed.
+1.
Another metric of multicultural is having a local TV channel with content in other language besides the main language. Satellite or cable TV allows to have foreign channels, but I’m talking specifically about local channels in foreign languages. This in influenced by government regulations or their absence. Either Toronto or Brooklyn are ahead of the rest. Multicultural is the Univision NY station being the most watched local newscast , it’s not about “I heard some brown people on the Tube speaking a weird language”……they could have been just tourists.
Multiculture is monoculture (as long as the monoculture isn’t native).
Indeed. True diversity is of thought not of looks.
This is the Marginal Revolution website. Surely we can be a little more precise?
In Melbourne, at least one parent born overseas in:
– China 6%, India 3%, Vietnam 2%, other Asia 3%
– UK 17%
– Italy 5%, Greece 3%, other Western Europe 6%
– Eastern Europe and Russia 3%
– Other (individually small) 11%
In Melbourne, 33% were born overseas, and another 5% not stated.
See http://www.censusdata.abs.gov.au/census_services/getproduct/census/2011/communityprofile/2GMEL?opendocument&navpos=220
This is very similar proportion to the proportion of the London population which is overseas born (see https://data.london.gov.uk/dataset/diversity-london-report-data)
Sydney is very similar to Melbourne, but a few extra percent from Asia, and a few less from Western Europe
Better questions are (1) Who the hell cares? and (2) Why is this question so difficult to answer?
Why didn’t 25 different candidates come instantly to mind, instead of barely coughing up 3, all of which only qualified with caveats?
Why is answering this question like trying to identify the best Somalian ice hockey player?
You could think about that, but I’m guessing you won’t.
Queens is the most ethnically diverse urban area in the world…. so says Wikipedia.
Guinness Book of World Records also says Queens is most diverse: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Queens
My initial impression is London.
If you’re going to pick an American city, Houston.