North Korean tragedy markets in everything

The Indonesian woman arrested for suspected involvement in the killing of the North Korean leader’s half brother in Malaysia was duped into thinking she was part of a comedy show prank, Indonesia’s national police chief said Friday, citing information received from Malaysian authorities.
Tito Karnavian told reporters in Indonesia’s Aceh province that Siti Aisyah, 25, was paid to be involved in “Just For Laughs” style pranks, a reference to a popular hidden camera show.
He said she and another woman performed stunts which involved convincing men to close their eyes and then spraying them with water.
Here is the story, via Ray Lopez.
If true that suggests a worrying collapse in North Korean competence when it comes to murder overseas. For this sort of thing, I would think most people would want to rely on professionals.
But it is the Indonesian police. So I think it can be discounted.
Particularly since they are citing the Malaysian police as their source.
I think it’s brilliant. None of this carrying around nasty polonium and muddying your tracks and giving the assassin away.
No, just pick some innocent half-wit and nobody gets blamed!
It doesn’t matter if the cat is black or white as long as it catches the mice – and kills traitors, I guess.
If accurate, it shows creativity and effectiveness, which is more impressive than the CIA professionals and their exploding cigars. It’s something that a Bond villain might do.
Pretty much my thoughts to a “t”. But why didn’t they then kill the silly girl?
I prefer my mad rulers to be theatrical so I tend to enjoy Kim’s work in the areas of assassination and execution. This shows a real flair for the dramatic, but also a sense of humor about assassination in the modern age. It’s very meta.
Yes, it’s very postmodern.