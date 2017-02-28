Self-deception as the root of political failure

That is a paper of mine from long ago, started in the late 1990s if I recall correctly. It still seems relevant today, all the more so. It ended up published in Public Choice, but here is an ungated on-line version, here is the abstract:
I consider models of political failure based on self-deception. Individuals discard free information when that information damages their self-image and thus lowers their utility. More specifically, individuals prefer to feel good about their previously chosen affiliations and shape their worldviews accordingly. This model helps explain the relative robustness of political failure in light of extensive free information, and it helps to explain the rarity of truth-seeking behavior in political debate. The comparative statics predictions differ from models of either Downsian or expressive voting. For instance, an increased probability of voter decisiveness does not necessarily yield a better result. I also consider political parties as institutions and whether political errors cancel in the aggregate. I find that political failure based on self-deception is very difficult to eliminate.
What I find strange is people who think this has only recently become relevant.
Kevin Simler wrote an interesting essay called “Crony Beliefs” on why people hold and maintain beliefs that are not correct:
The great thing about this article is that it is something we can all agree on. We may have different self-deceiving groups in our minds when we think about it, but I am sure we all agree that one side in the recent election has been doubling down on their detachment from reality.
So the interesting question is how much of that was deliberate. On the right side of politics I saw people who insisted that even to admit there was something wrong with Trump was to undermine the cause. And on the Democrat side, in retrospect there were a lot of signs that Hillary had problems, but remarkably little evidence that anyone could see it. However I suspect that by insisting that Hillary was inevitable, they hoped to depress Republican voters. As they did with Romney. Did they believe it? Or did they, to better fool others, fool themselves first?
There is a great book to be written on this election and no signs anyone will write it.
I think it’s too early in the game for anyone to have a coherent and correct picture of what it all meant–least of all the people closest to the event. We all have ideas about what happened, but it will take a couple years to sort out who was hopeful and deluded or who was panicky and deluded.
Sounds like classic case of confirmation bias.
Speaking of confirmation bias: is there any literature that systematically looked at whether scholars studying confirmation bias are themselves victims of confirmation bias? After all, if you start out being convinced that confirmation bias is a widespread problem, then your own theory implies that you are likely to focus on evidence that confirms this thesis? Or are researchers somehow not prone to the biases they claim everyone else suffer from?
David Brooks on the anti-Enlightenment movement: “Today’s anti-Enlightenment movements believe less in calm persuasion and evidence-based inquiry than in purity of will. They try to win debates through blunt force and silencing unacceptable speech.” https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/28/opinion/the-enlightenment-project.html?ref=opinion&_r=0 His column is about the ups and downs of the Enlightenment movement, and the historical path whereby anti-Enlightenment movements have been met by Enlightenment heroes who rose to combat them. What has surprised me is that those who are in today’s anti-Enlightenment movement aren’t sufficiently self-aware to know it, which helps explain the anti-Enlightenment movements of the past as well as today.