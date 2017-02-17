The State Department plays “Telefon”

Senior state department officials who would normally be called to the White House for their views on key policy issues, are not being asked their opinion. They have resorted to asking foreign diplomats, who now have better access to President Trump’s immediate circle of advisers, what new decisions are imminent.
…“My nagging suspicion is that the White House is very happy to have a vacuum in the under-secretary and assistant secretary levels, not only at state but across government agencies, because it relieves them of even feeling an obligation to consult with experts before they take a new direction.”
Here is the article, solve for the equilibrium…
If so, they did it to themselves.
When was President Trump’s Secretary of State finally approved?
In an adult-run organization, the President interacts with the Secretary of State, not a gang of under-secretaries planted by Obama to sabotage the Presidency.
If you want to say that it is because of the slow appointments, you only have to look at how he “organized” his campaign and ran that too as a well run train wreck. By the way, narcissist when they fail blame others. You do not want to be near this guy unless you, too, are able to deflect and blame those below you, or, in this case the media or Congress.
There is no downside to ignoring these pompous State Dept bureaucrats.
What valuable advice have these senior State Dept “experts” provided in the past half century? What have they ever accomplished?
80% of the U.S. State Dept could be abolished today without any practical loss of functionality to the American people.
Re your last line: Is it you, Boris?
Stop taking my name or I will crush you, you jingoist dog.
How would you tell if their advice was valuable or not, as an ordinary voter?
Massive foreign policy failures and quagmires lasting for decades.
The Obama administration and Clinton made the point of elevating the State department as an expression of the US foreign policy as opposed to the Pentagon. The results make W look like a genius.
In my field there is a rule that thou shalt not question the designs done by mechanical engineers. So I ask who the hell designed this mess that doesn’t work? Experts indeed.
‘solve for the equilibrium’
Trump remains president, and U.S. allies learn how to go beyond the formula of relying on the U.S. in exchange for letting the U.S. get its way?
Yep. And, a multi polar world….someone with hegemony in east asia, someone in the middle east, someone in western europe, and someone in the old soviet empire.
And how is that different from the last 16 years? Would anyone in the middle east in their right mind want the US to get involved? Or would anyone in their right mind risk counting on Washington for long term support in a tough situation?
If we want to solve for the equilibrium, consider Sri Lanka. How about Egypt? How about Libya? How about Syria? How about Turkey? How about Iraq?
All these situations show very clearly the costs of dealing with the US and the benefits of dealing with someone else.
And it has nothing to do with Trump. It is, as he said, the mess he inherited.
By the way, if Israel wanted to solve their problems they simply need to get China interested. Sri Lanka shows the way. The wailing and gnashing of teeth was noticeably missing from the denouement of that situation.
Equilibrium? This is The Guardian serving as a conduit for some cheesy character in the Foreign Service. It tells you flat nothing other than the FSO in question has a complaint, is happy to blab to reporters and The Guardian is happy to use him. That’s presuming their source isn’t fictitious, which, in this day and age, it may be.
But it is catnip for nutters like anon who will fill up the comment sections. Almost all news sites are clickbait these days. As you correctly point out, their “sources” are mostly fictitious. That’s why the whole “fake news” gambit blew up in the face of the Left.
I am shocked that an Obama appointee and someone Trump just fired think the Trump administration is a disaster!
I’m not a fan of Trump, and by all appearances things are not going great, but…consider the source. I think we would all be better off just judging Trump on the results. This sort of insider analysis from obviously hostile sources does not add anything meaningful to the conversation.
It’s not just biased, but nakedly self-serving. The one source is basically saying “Now the State Department won’t be able to operate for months since people like me were fired!”
Exactly. It’s self aggrandizing and self aggrieving.
When we most need a sane opposition, they all seem to be on crazy pills.
There’s that elastic word ‘expert’ again. Not sure how well it applies to a field of study with that includes people who know a lot about the subject involved yet disagree fundamentally with one another.
I think its very, very unfair what has happened to General Flynn, the way he was treated and the documents and papers that were ILLEGALLY, I stress that – illegally leaked. Very very unfair.
I told you to stop impersonating me! I will not tolerate it!
Assume Trump’s presidency as a hostile takeover of a company. Would a CEO cry that people in the target company is not “cooperating” or shut up & work hard to stabilize the acquired organization?
Also, journalists may be “too focused” on Trump. How long does is take anyone to start being productive in a new job, a few weeks? Trump’s childish attitude promising instantaneous results begs for hard criticism. But, perhaps it’s time to calm down, if Trump acts like in a foolish way, journalists should exercise some restrain and not point at the foolish action with “I told you so” attitude. Letting the guy work a few more weeks is better, right now journos are perceived by reading public as 100% emotional.
Not to put too fine a point on it, the guy who campaigned on “kill their families” then “accidentally” killed nine children under the age thirteen. From the article.
Do you think that might go beyond journalists asking “foolish” questions?
The Yemen attack looked just like a zillion other raids and drone strikes, in which bystanders got killed, nothing at all like an explicit policy of killing families of terrorists as a deterrent. That would indeed be terrible policy, illegal and immoral and unproductive, but it doesn’t seem to be happening, nor does there appear to be any movement in that direction yet.
It is somewhat opaque to us, but we know that an estimate of collateral damage is in every plan. We know that some plans are rejected on that basis. We know this plan was not rejected.
A working press would put it to the government, “do you have a commitment to minimize civilian casualties?”
And then a conventional government would say “yes we do.”
A conventional government would say we have “a commitment to minimize civilian casualties” because that’s simply the conventional thing to do. Unless you are objectively qualifying what you mean by “minimize” and doing a cost benefit analysis no one can hold you to that statement and its meaningless. I can appreciate trumps desire to cut through the BS and not doing something just because its conventional. (which of course isn’t to say he shouldn’t do anything conventional, just that that alone is not a reason to)
It is important though, because it does state the right public morality.
A public morality is a guide for ones self, and a bridge to the right sort of others.
So you concede that the present Commander in Chief of the armed forces is “childish” but find it regretable when the media accurately report this. Why? Journalists wouldn’t be doing their job if they failed to report on bizarre, childish and unstable behavior coming from the President. That failure would be an example of bias.
Conceding? haha, I’m not a Trump supporter, just an observer.
My experience with people is that the more you push something, even if that something is true, the more resistance and distrust you will face.
I’m did not say it was wrong to point at his failures, I only said perhaps is not the best time to point at his failures. Telling the truth is important but timing too.
A CEO who just took over a company would encourage those who aren’t willing to change to leave. But he or she would also work very hard to improve the morale of the acquired workers, and to incent the most competent to stay. The CEO also wouldn’t be saying stupid or insensitive things via Twitter to partners, investors, or customers. Even the roughest corporate firing doesn’t have the CEO tweeting that someone “betrayed” the company.
Exactly. From this perspective, even if some people from Obama’s administration are effectively betraying the new government, a competent CEO would just suck it up and work to keep other workers motivated. It’s not acceptable to play the “people betrayed me” card. His job consists in taking decisions while being hated by half the country. Complaining about opposition just signals that the guy didn’t knew the trouble he was getting into……very very amateurish.
Be careful. One “crafted meme” is that the whole government was hired by Obama, and that every one of the thousand signing onto the State Department’s dissent channel must be a liberal or Democrat.
That’s not how the civil service works. For many it is a career.
Ha. As early comments trickle in “the President has always been at war with the Government.”
We are at a sad decision point though. In yesterday’s crazed press conference, and presumably the coming “campaign rally,” the President is asking followers to reject all reality, but accept his last statement on any given matter.
This is how democracies die. I hope his followers have more sense.
It is already a twitching corpse if a Georgetown professor can openly speculate on a coup as a solution to a political setback and not be pilloried both in the media and in every conversation, especially in Washington, then the situation is probably beyond repair.
The noise coming out of Washington has confirmed my conclusion that Washington is filled with half-wits. They seem intent on setting themselves up to be the most blitheringly stupid bunch of people in existence, as well as the most expensive. And ineffectual. I don’t know if Trump will manage to impose some level of competence and rationality on the bunch, I’m beginning to doubt it. But if these buffoons believe that their problems end if Trump is gone they are beyond any rationality.
Pause and consider that you don’t have to give a partisan answer. Especially you, the foreign observer, can remain aloof.
And I am pretty sure the nonpartisan answer is the one lifted from a US Civics textbook written 50 years ago.
That it is not the President’s job to “impose order” on Washington.
(per our textbooks, the Pentagon also does not do foreign policy, re. your comment above.)
Poor experts – didn’t TC let them know that they are declining in status?
We understand the MSM has always been overwhelmingly anti-Trump and would provide a locus of #resistance, even unto a farcical re-enactment of McCarthyism over Russia that Trump correctly swats aside.
Someone made the point last night that an adversarial press is more healthy than a fawning press. I agree.
We understand that the career civil service has always been overwhelmingly anti-Trump and would provide a locus of #resistance.
Not sure how healthy this is in either direction, but can anyone be surprised at this ongoing dust-up?
There has been a theory of a ‘deep state’ floating around for some time. Now people are openly rooting for this ‘deep state’ over Trump in the name of democracy.
Did you know that the USA survived for more than 150 years before the CIA even existed?
The “surprise” is that liberals have spent decades packing agencies with like minded people the same way that have packed academia. With a republican president, the agencies won’t deliver the goods. With a democrat president, the agencies become a de facto fourth branch of government without accountability.
The civil service is supposed to be non-partisan with the exception of political appointees and their staffs. Of course people have their own beliefs and opinions, but they have a duty of loyalty to the current president and agency head.
Many officers of the government swear to defend the Constitution. It would be a tragedy of a President asked for personal loyalty instead, and forced them to choose.
It sounds like this is what happened with Flynn.
Lurking behind all these accusations of Trump being at odds with the agencies is the unspoken fact that these agencies have been deliberately packed with liberals, and they are openly defying their boss. This is not about Trumps aloofness but their lack of loyalty and duty.
Another unspoken truth is that agencies are unlawfully trying to act as a fourth branch of government independent of the others. They are openly defying Trump, grating against increased oversight by congress, and trying to protect deference to agency rules. Simply put, these unelected bureaucrats and leftist ideologues want to be accountable to no one.
Remember when the military, predominant staffed by republicans, staged a coup against the very liberal Obama?
Yeah, me neither.
Liberals are showing their colors. That they are repugnant and that they do not, in any way, believe in democracy. The left is pure evil, remember this at the ballot box.
Isn’t something like this what you would expect with national foreign policy being run by a web “journal” publisher and a son-in-law? Who expected competence? The equilibrium involves asking how long Tillerson will last before he bolts or gets blamed for the ineptitude. Same with Priebus.
We have a crazy situation with a polarized Presidency. An aggregate 39% of Americans support Trump. But 85% of Republicans do. Only 8% of Democrats do.
That has to be what is playing out on this page, as conservatives re-up for Trump.
That will be tragic, if as I say, they must reject all news, all expertise, to do it.
If they toe the line to believe only Trump.
Yeah, there’s a partisan divide, but you’re throwing blame ONLY at the Right. The Left operates under a delusion that Trump is Time-Travel Hitler. And they think he’s only there because of the insidious conspiracies of the NRA and the Koch Brothers. Who are passing Laws against “Democracy” using Law-fare on the Supreme Court.
Basically the Left thinks they are fighting a Hitler supported by the Slave Power.
Trump isn’t a genius. I know that. I am pretty sure every Conservative here knows that. We’re discounting the Establishment Opinion of people who think he is Time-Travel Hitler. Journalists are basically paid PR people for the Progressive movement. Who cares what they say?
PS: Illinois is proposing a 150 basis point increase in the income tax (again) representing a 33% increase in the tax burden (again) and it’s still going to leave a multi-billion dollar hole in our budget (again).
I will agree that some have had a hair trigger on the Hitler thing, and some have seized on every hint of a scandal. To name one guy a bit too far gone for me:
https://twitter.com/JohnAllenPaulos
It is kind of surprising, be because he must have the maths IQ, but he is a bit Trump nutty.
But. If you want to get even this moderate a bit worried, conceive of a President who while literally at odds with the Constitution calls for mass rallies of his supporters.
It might be a fair call that is what his weekend will be.
It’s amazing how we’re getting all this inside information about private conversations within the Trump Administration, and 100% of it is unrelentingly negative, and Cause For Deeply Serious Concern.
I guess it’s just good luck for the press to have stumbled on these Completely True Stories, and bad luck for Trump that no positive private conversation ever gets stumbled on. Not even one! Wow, that’s bad luck.
Amazing that every media outlet is carrying same stories (Chaos,Russians,etc.). There must be a Central Propaganda Institute somewhere.