The Demand for Applause

I was reminded today of the story recounted by Solzhenitsyn in The Gulag Archipelago about how the great leader demanded applause:
At the conclusion of the conference, a tribute to Comrade Stalin was called for. Of course, everyone stood up (just as everyone had leaped to his feet during the conference at every mention of his name). … For three minutes, four minutes, five minutes, the stormy applause, rising to an ovation, continued. But palms were getting sore and raised arms were already aching. And the older people were panting from exhaustion. It was becoming insufferably silly even to those who really adored Stalin.
However, who would dare to be the first to stop? … After all, NKVD men were standing in the hall applauding and watching to see who would quit first! And in the obscure, small hall, unknown to the leader, the applause went on – six, seven, eight minutes! They were done for! Their goose was cooked! They couldn’t stop now till they collapsed with heart attacks! At the rear of the hall, which was crowded, they could of course cheat a bit, clap less frequently, less vigorously, not so eagerly – but up there with the presidium where everyone could see them?
The director of the local paper factory, an independent and strong-minded man, stood with the presidium. Aware of all the falsity and all the impossibility of the situation, he still kept on applauding! Nine minutes! Ten! In anguish he watched the secretary of the District Party Committee, but the latter dared not stop. Insanity! To the last man! With make-believe enthusiasm on their faces, looking at each other with faint hope, the district leaders were just going to go on and on applauding till they fell where they stood, till they were carried out of the hall on stretchers! And even then those who were left would not falter…
Then, after eleven minutes, the director of the paper factory assumed a businesslike expression and sat down in his seat. And, oh, a miracle took place! Where had the universal, uninhibited, indescribable enthusiasm gone? To a man, everyone else stopped dead and sat down. They had been saved!
The squirrel had been smart enough to jump off his revolving wheel. That, however, was how they discovered who the independent people were. And that was how they went about eliminating them. That same night the factory director was arrested. They easily pasted ten years on him on the pretext of something quite different. But after he had signed Form 206, the final document of the interrogation, his interrogator reminded him:
“Don’t ever be the first to stop applauding.”
Stalin is long dead. Trump is nothing like that in terms of power, or competence. He’s not Stalin, or Hitler. He’s Berlusconi (but worse). People need to calm down.
Yes, because apathy it’s what is called for.
‘He’s Berlusconi (but worse).’
Maybe, maybe not – has Trump ever been caught with an underage prostitute? Because really, Berlusconi still has a completely different dimension than Trump, and though Trump has time to pull even, it will take more than a prayer breakfast or two for Trump to catch up with Berlusconi’s larger than life ratings achievements, as exemplified below –
‘In November 2010, 17-year old Moroccan belly dancer and alleged prostitute Karima El Mahroug (better known as “Ruby Rubacuori”) claimed to have been given $10,000 by Berlusconi at parties at his private villas. The girl told prosecutors in Milan that these events were like orgies where Berlusconi and 20 young women performed an African-style ritual known as the “bunga bunga” in the nude.
It was also found out that, on 27 May 2010, El Mahroug had been arrested for theft by the Milan police but (being still a minor) she was directed to a shelter for juvenile offenders. After a couple of hours, while she was being questioned, Berlusconi, who was at the time in Paris, called the head of the police in Milan and pressured for her release, claiming the girl was related to then President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt and that in order to avoid a diplomatic crisis, she was to be brought to the custody of Nicole Minetti. Following repeated telephone calls by Berlusconi to the police authorities, El Mahroug was eventually released and entrusted to Minetti’s care.
The investigation of Berlusconi for extortion (concussione) and child prostitution regarding Karima El Mahroug has been referred to as “Rubygate”.
MP Gaetano Pecorella proposed to lower the age of majority in Italy to solve the case. Minetti was known for previous associations with Berlusconi, having danced for Colorado Cafe, a show on one of Berlusconi’s TV channels, and on Scorie, an Italian version of Candid Camera. In November 2009 she became a dental hygienist, and shortly afterward treated Berlusconi for two broken teeth and facial injuries after he was attacked with a marble statue at a political rally.[citation needed] In February 2010, she was selected as one of the candidates representing Berlusconi’s The People of Freedom party, despite her lack of any political experience, and was seated on the Regional Council of Lombardy the following month.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silvio_Berlusconi#Ruby_Rubacuori
Just Google “Trump rape”.
What I found here – https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/nov/04/donald-trump-teenage-rape-accusations-lawsuit-dropped – doesn’t even register on the Berlusconi scandal meter.
Trump is inconsequential, as are his scandals, in comparison to a man who owned essentially all Italian broadcast media while in office, changing laws to ensure his innocence. What has changed the scale is that the American president has a much larger stage on which to demonstrate unfitness for office, making Trump seem larger than life, at least to some.Trump has a long way to go before bunga-bunga is attached to his list of accomplishments while in office. A measly proclamation of a National Day of Patriotic Devotion does not even come close.
Don’t ever be the first to say: there are only genders, SAT scores based on race have been largely unchanged for a generation, women are incredibly weak on average compared to men, the idea that a supreme court justice is progressive or conservative and changes the law based on their feelings…
Alex, that YouTube video you link to as your source — are you making fun of disabled people? Your pretentious literary comparisons between Trump and a notorious mass murderer are in predictably poor taste, but I’m actually more concerned about why you should enjoy watching, or take seriously, disabled comics furiously throwing their arms about. I expect good taste at MR, though with Trump in the ascendancy poor taste may be the last line of defence. It doesn’t help your cause.
Who said anything about Trump?
Just to put this into perspective, an anecdote from Germany in 2016: After Merkels speech at the CDU party convention last year the attending party members also managed 11 minutes of collective clapping. This was widely reported in the news, however, nothing was being heard about the fate of the first guy to stop applauding. Party discipline among german conservatives seems to be better than among the Bolsheviks. I wonder how they do it….