Understanding the Long-Run Decline in Interstate Migration

I consider this question at some length in my forthcoming The Complacent Class, and now there is a new study by Greg Kaplan and Sam Schulhofer-Wohl, consistent with my conclusions:
We analyze the secular decline in gross interstate migration in the United States from 1991 to 2011. We argue that migration fell because of a decline in the geographic specificity of returns to occupations, together with an increase in workers’ ability to learn about other locations before moving. Micro data on earnings and occupations across space provide evidence for lower geographic specificity. Other explanations do not fit the data. A calibrated model formalizes the geographic specificity and information mechanisms and is consistent with cross-sectional and time-series evidence. Our mechanisms can explain at least half of the decline in migration.
As I put it in the book, if you are a dentist you probably are not going to move from Columbus, Ohio to Denver, Colorado for higher dentist wages. Rather you will figure out pretty early on which location you prefer and then stay there.
Hat tip goes to the excellent Kevin Lewis.
How sad to assume that people are mostly moving for wages or jobs, not for love or adventure.
I have lived in 8 different countries, and it was always just for curiosity, to explore a new part of the world, to learn a language.
Perhaps a varying amount of foreign immigration through time (i.e. Increasing) had a role to play as well.
Maybe a varying ammount of everything (increasing or decreasing) had a role to play as well.
Having spent most of my life in a state (Florida) with a rapidly growing population as the result of in-migration, it’s difficult to appreciate what these people are talking about. I suppose it’s the end of the mass migration west that provides the impression. Colorado is another state with a rapidly growing population as the result of in-migration; from west (California) to east (Colorado)! Then there’s the phenomenon of residing in one place and working in another, made possible by a combination of advancements in communications technology and acceptance (of being in two places at once). As for physicians, they can have a financially rewarding career while practicing in a less than affluent place since the residents don’t actually pay for the physician’s services. Indeed, being affluent in a less than affluent place is the foundation of a certain school of economics.
I’m less curious about the dentist than the marginally skilled/employed in regions of marginal, or negative growth.
I think there are some obvious things we could do to aid migration, and to ease nonmigration: ease city zoning, and build more rural broadband.
A dentist of my acquaintance explained why he hadn’t relocated to Florida, something he had an interest in doing: he did not think he could pass the licensing examinations. He said there’s gobs of material on those examinations he’d never had occasion to use in 19 years as a working dentist and he’d just forgotten it all.
I did know a dentist who relocated from New York to Ohio in 1978, but he’d been clinical faculty at the University of Rochester and had been offered a plum position at Ohio State (and continued to maintain a practice in addition to his teaching); his partner in Rochester was a big kahuna in orthodontics and managed to maintain a two location practice in addition to his teaching, research, and professional assn. work; real pair of dynamos.