Who should own the robots?

There’s two versions of this.
1. One or a small group of entrepreneurs owns the robots.
2. The government owns the robots.
I see how we get from where we are now to 1. How would we get to 2, and is 2 better than 1?
That is a comment and request from Mark Thorson. It’s embedded in a longer thread, but I suspect you can guess the context.
I would focus on a prior question: what is government in a world where everything is done by the robots? Say that most government jobs are performed by robots, except for a few leaders (NB: Isaac Asimov had even the President as a robot). It no longer makes sense to define government in terms of “the people who work for government” or even as a set of political norms (my preferred definition). In this setting, government is almost entirely people-empty. Yes, there is the Weberian definition of government as having a monopoly on force, but then it seems the robots are the government. I’ll come back to that.
You might ask who are the residual claimants on output. Say there are fifty people in the government, and they allocate the federal budget subject to electoral constraints. Even a very small percentage of skim makes them fantastically wealthy, and gives them all sorts of screwy incentives to hold on to power. If they can, they’ will manipulate robot software toward that end. That said, I am torn between thinking this group has too much power — such small numbers can coordinate and tyrannize without checks and balances — and thinking they don’t have enough power, because if one man can’t make a pencil fifty together might not do better than a few crayons.
Alternatively, say that ten different private companies own varying shares of various robots, with each company having a small number of employees, and millions of shareholders just as there are millions of voters. The government also regulates these companies, so in essence the companies produce the robots that then regulate them (what current law does that remind you of?). That’s a funny and unaccustomed set of incentives too, but at least you have more distinct points of human interaction/control/manipulation with respect to the robots.
I feel better about the latter scenario, as it’s closer to a polycentric order and I suspect it reduces risk for that reason. Nonetheless it still seems people don’t have much direct influence over robots. Most of the decisions are in effect made “outside of government” by software, and the humans are just trying to run in place and in some manner pretend they are in charge. Perhaps either way, the robots themselves have become the government and in effect they own themselves.
Or is this how it already is, albeit with much of the “software” being a set of social norms?
Replacing social norms by self-modifying software –how big of a difference will it make for how many things?
Why is there no option #3: “everyone owns a robot”?
It would be an interesting constraint. To work, robots would have to be like men, and not globe spanning super intelligences available to big players only.
Tyler Cowen BTFO’d
How smart are these robots? Why do they provide for us?
Same reason the Chinese government propagates panda bears. They think were cute. They love us.
Weber defines the Govt. as having a monopoly of legitimate coercion. So legitimacy is what matters. Presumably, this would be defined by a set of protocols robots can validate.
Ownership may be defined as a title granted or enforced by a legitimate authority which stands in a particular protocol bound relation to the Government.
I suppose a Govt. whose legitimate coercive power is sufficient to reprogram robots owned by any citizen can by fiat nationalise those robots.
Everything depends making it hard for those without legitimate authority to reprogram robots, or for them to do it themselves. Thus we may expect ‘zero knowledge proofs’ to feature. However, human institutions have more flexibility- we want be able to substitute a deputy if the chief is incapacitated or some unanticipated problem arises.
I think problems start to arise when we relax strict and computationally complex protocols. We might want robots to have more leeway to over-ride human error
There is also the question of purely machine on machine interaction which could give rise to race hazard or concurrency deadlock. So we might want to give robots a bit of wriggle room.
All this amounts to a slippery slope. It may be that a lot of classic Pol. Econ. dilemmas reappear even with robots doing virtually all the work.
“NB: Isaac Asimov had even the President as a robot”
Which story was this? I thought I’d read them all, but can’t seem to remember.
There’s “Evidence” from “I, Robot” – but he’s only running for mayor, and the whole point of that story is that he has to *pretend to not be a robot*.
There’s R. Daneel Olivaw, who ascends from detective’s sidekick to controlling the fate of humanity sight-unseen… but he was never President.
Can anyone help me out?
It’s been a long time since I read them, but perhaps the Foundation stories? Tyler’s reference rang true to me when I read it, but I don’t recall where. I think I recall a scene with a robot discussing the complexity of being held to a standard of not causing harm through either action or inaction.
…I should have added in the context of managing the world/galaxy, and it being an incredible standard.
The analogy often used for robots is slavery. So suppose we ask if it is better to have many owners or just the government? Some people might opt for a third choice – no one owns any. That is not going to happen with robots – and it doesn’t happen with slaves either. Most societies are fine with one form of slavery or another as long as the government is doing it.
Would it be any different with robots? Well if sex robots turn out half as well as people say, it won’t matter as none of us will be around to find out. Generally speaking people will probably be happier if the government owned them all. However it is hard to think of a path that gets us to that end. Machines will get smarter and smarter. So people who used to buy dumb cutting tools are now buying smarter ones, which will get even smarter and so on. That is a stable pathway to many people owning many robots.
Although it could lead to interesting marketing campaigns where robots are sold that are just one IQ point below being smart enough to fall under the government monopoly.
Everything is path dependant. We will get massive robotic workforces the way they arrive .. probably with one or two new technology companies that figure it out first.
So then government becomes adversarial, perhaps even stubbornly human, in a system of check and balance?
The Will Smith version of Asimov.
Professor Cowen seems to take America as the place for the experiment (notwithstanding ” what is government in a world…”). The robot arrangement might be very different in Europe (like the Airbus/Boeing difference on who controls the plane), Asia, or Africa — point is that different systems of government might manage the “robot as government” thing very differently.
It would also be interesting to see how Russian robot government negotiates with the American robot government.
This makes me think a bit about how enterprise software startups grow. At first, sales negotiated service contracts that are very decoupled from the software that is sold. The scale is such that whenever the software disagrees with a negotiated contract, the software is wrong and is perverted to meet the needs of any given contract. The problem is this doesn’t scale. So eventually, enough business is done that it becomes necessary to more tightly couple negotiated contracts to the executing software. Eventually this continues till the relationship is inverted and the reality of the software’s states dictates entirely what is permissible in service contracts. If the software does not permit a certain state, it can’t be contracted. This is how you end up with Comcast support representatives saying they’ll flag your account in some special way to elevate you to receive some special level of attention or service. They’ve learned to contravene the intended operations of the existing system to achieve a certain service outcome. They give the incredibly complex state-based system the inputs required to get a certain output.
In the world of robots and software you describe, I believe “human” government will be more about when it is moral to contravene the intended operation of the software and robots to achieve a certain output. Actually, now that I think about it. Economists might provide a model for this type of future work 🙂
One interesting proposal is a switch to a system closer to a direct democracy, yet literally capitalistic system.
The people own the “government” robots and control them via cryptographic means. So if every citizen starts with 1 “share” when born which is destroyed when they die (or alternatively, can be inherited for permanent inflation), then in order to authorize the use of force for something by the robots, a majority (or supermajority) of existing citizen shares must cryptographically authorize a policy, aka law. So a programmer/lawyer proposes a modification to the governing robot’s source code, either for a new feature, to fix a bug or to get rid of something, and it only takes effect when the right approvals have been received. The robots and weapons would need to be specifically designed to not be able to follow a “law” without the right cryptographic approvals. The additional benefits are that you can then easily sell/trade “votes” to those who value them the most and you always have an “understandable” legal code where you can actually know when the legitimate use of force is authorized or not. Shares expiring when you die keeps things more balanced (otherwise older folks tend to accumulate more shares than the young, which isn’t necessarily bad), but also encourages those voting your shares to keep you alive, even if you’ve sold them to someone else to vote.
(Disclaimers: I don’t support the idea of a single set of robot overlords, nor democracy as implied above, but it would be an efficient system for those who are in love with something closer to pure democracy. Nor is the above idea original to me, others expressed it in terms of just government weapons, but it does fit the discussion.)