Will Germany turn its back on neo-liberalism?

Perhaps the revolt is spreading east:
…in a speech in the north-western city of Bielefeld on Monday, Mr Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament, said the reforms needed to be corrected. Germany had seen an increase in insecure and badly paid jobs, “even in parts of the labour market that used to be well protected”, he said. There was less social mobility and growing inequality — the fault of a “neoliberal mainstream” that had declared workers’ rights and social welfare to be “obstacles to growth”.
…Mr Schulz’s speech was short on detail. But he was particularly critical of fixed-term work contracts, as well as restrictions on unemployment benefit. Before Agenda 2010, a worker could receive such handouts for up to 32 months after losing his or her job: afterwards, that was reduced to a maximum of two years.
That is from Guy Chazan in the FT.
There is a growth in insecure and badly paid jobs because no one dares to take on full-time staff because no one can fire them afterwards. That is, the problem is the socialist system and it is common across socialist Europe. America does not have this problem. The solution is more (or actually some) neo-liberalism not less.
But what do you expect from some as intellectually limited as Schulz? Not many people are still trying to finish High School at 20.
Germany has a strong industrial sector that doesn’t engage in short-termism. These companies (mostly Mittelstand + the heavy hitters like VW, Siemens, Bosch) keep its well-trained workers even if the economy takes a hit (eg. Crisis 2009/10) and if necessary they switch to ‘Kurzarbeit’. Workers identify with their companies and produce something tangible.
This model has served Germany well and I don’t see why the country should change it (minor adaptions notwithstanding)
You are delusional to think that the rise of temporary jobs is due to “socialism” and limited to Central Europe. It is a structural to all OECD economies. Even in the USA, 95% of jobs created under Obama were temp jobs https://m.investing.com/news/economy-news/nearly-95-of-all-job-growth-during-obama-era-part-time,-contract-work-449057
Any indefinite period contract will always be costly to terminate. Sometimes more or less. The more costly full time job contract are to terminate (for both employers and employees btw), the more the market will be fragmented between temp and full time jobs. But the rise of temp jobs is common to all countries. This factor is not the only factor driving the share of temp jobs. The difference between Spain and Germany is also explained by specialization in tourism service versus industry.
I really love how the more neoliberal reforms fail in anything but make the rich richer, the more we are told it is socialism’s fault. Well, why not? As Mr. Brezhnev would readly let you in the early 1980s, the economic problems in the Soviet Union were caused by the remnants of capitalism… Fearful symmetry.
“That is, the problem is the socialist system and it is common across socialist Europe. America does not have this problem. ” Really? It is food to finally hear that the USA hadn’t actually spent 8 years under a socialist dictatorahip.
Having spent a lot of time in Germany I can tell you you’re wrong again. Germany’s problem is austerity and the general penny-pinching mentality of the Germans. Their entire economy is geared heavily towards exporting – at the same time the Germans themselves live in a quite “down-at-heel” way even though it isn’t necessary. They go around shopping in shithole grocery stores like Aldi and Lidl to save a few cents. Simultanously they produce, produce, and produce with record trade surplusses but rather than consume their own products themselves they ship all their BMWs overseas and you have people in their 30s driving around in used cars.
And its not the fault of socialism because if that were the case one would expect problems with production and supply. The really existing communist countries were not exactly high-end export powerhouses.