The wisdom of Lee Ohanian

The area has become “the largest region for medical device manufacturing” in the world, says Faulconer, who explains that because of increasingly complex binational supply chains, “sometimes [one product] will cross the border two to three times.” UCLA’s Ohanian pegs the figure far higher: In some cases, he suggests, a product can cross the U.S.-Mexico border an astonishing 14 times before it goes to market. One study suggests that the average good exported from Mexico to the U.S. contains 40-percent American-made components. In the San Diego-Tijuana region, Solar Turbines, Kyocera International and Taylor Guitars are just a few of the companies that have facilities on both sides of the border.
What product crosses the border 14 times? I’d like to know. Whatever it is, I could make it cheaper.
I wonder if there is any mileage in a factory that actually crosses the border. If you took Willow Run (which I believe takes a right angle to make sure it doesn’t cross into the next county because it was mildly hostile to Ford) you could put half of it in the US and still have a sizable factory in Mexico.
Then you could do the cheap labor stuff at one end and the high quality stuff at the other.
I would like to see that. It would be even better to have one half in Spanish Ceuta and the other half in Morocco.