California labor market sentences to ponder

Growers who can afford it have already begun raising worker pay well beyond minimum wage. Wages for crop production in California increased by 13% from 2010 to 2015, twice as fast as average pay in the state, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Today, farmworkers in the state earn about $30,000 a year if they work full time — about half the overall average pay in California. Most work fewer hours.
Some farmers are even giving laborers benefits normally reserved for white-collar professionals, like 401(k) plans, health insurance, subsidized housing and profit-sharing bonuses. Full-timers at Silverado Farming, for example, get most of those sweeteners, plus 10 paid vacation days, eight paid holidays, and can earn their hourly rate to take English classes.
But the raises and new perks have not tempted native-born Americans to leave their day jobs for the fields. Nine in 10 agriculture workers in California are still foreign born, and more than half are undocumented, according to a federal survey.
Here is the link, including further points of interest, via Anecdotal.
Does this mean the Cesar Chavez lettuce / grape boycott is over?
Note it was Filipinos who paved the way towards unionization in the 1965 Chavez UFW grape boycott (Wikipedia, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delano_grape_strike ): “The strike began when the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee, mostly Filipino farm workers in Delano, California, led by Philip Vera Cruz, Larry Itliong, Benjamin Gines and Pete Velasco, walked off the farms of area table-grape growers, demanding wages equal to the federal minimum wage.[1][2][3] One week after the strike began, the predominantly Mexican-American National Farmworkers Association, led by Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and Richard Chavez,[4] joined the strike, and eventually the two groups merged, forming the United Farm Workers of America in August 1966.[3] The strike rapidly spread to over 2,000 workers. Through its grassroots efforts—using consumer boycotts, marches, community organizing and nonviolent resistance—the movement gained national attention for the plight of some of the nation’s lowest-paid workers.[2][3] By July 1970, the UFW had succeeded in reaching a collective bargaining agreement with the table-grape growers, affecting in excess of 10,000 farm workers.”
The Wikipedia article claims a success, and it might be true not so much because of consumer boycotts (they never work) but rather the longshoremen of Oakland refused to ship non-union grapes.
PS–my family boycotts Chilean grapes, though they are the only kind available now in the winter; they think they have excess pesticides in them (they have many food fetishes).
Bonus trivia: the excellent C. Bronson movie “Mr. Majestyk” (1974) is about a melon grower who resists mafia-linked union goons from shaking down his farm. But to do so he ends up breaking the law. Today, and in real life, Mr. Majestyk would be a felon and in prison.
Robotization won’t ever happen if obamacare-subsidized loosers can compete with robots for half their price.
Once you write the software for the first robot farm worker, the next 50 million robots are just the cost of downloading the software, isn’t it?
After all, you will certainly program the farm worker robot to reproduce. Farming is all about reproduction. Nothing in farming gets done without reproduction.
Robot semen collection and insemination will surely be a future STEM major.
The internal combustion engine will never happen if those horse loosers can compete with horseless carriages for half their price.
That’s… true, actually. The horse loosers (kek) just couldn’t do it, though. If is a pretty big word.
Solution: import cheaper, browner people to do the jobs white people just won’t do. It worked out so well before!
In the South, cotton used to be is harvested by teams of slaves purchased in Charleston. Now, cotton is harvested by a man in a harvester/baler supervised by a man in a pickup truck. Soon, AI will replace both with robots.
If it can be defined, it can be automated. Harvesting of avocados, grapes, strawberries, etc. will all be automated with little need or no need for manual inputs.
One day we’ll all be automated away. It will be an orderly transition.
In the meantime, farmers need to get their crops harvested.
Farmers were already finding it hard to get farm workers simply because of fears spurred by candidate Trump. Now that Trump is president, driving to farms needing workers is considered too risky. Better to just stay on or near the farms they currently work even if they don’t have work.
Crops rotting in the fields. Then plant almond trees to cut the labor force by 97%.
Soon the Big Mac will come with almond spread instead of lettuce and tomato.
+1 on almond spread
So, where is the health care market sentence to ponder? The last few days have been fascinating in a subject that this web site explored in its inimitable fashion in years past, and now? Nary a word, it seems.
Talk about complacency in practice.
Exactly, best to hide it the weeds when the big predators are around
Well, there was a link to an 11 year old single payer article from Prof. Cowen, but single payer has absolutely nothing to do with what has been going on since November.
But yes, it is not a good time for someone like Prof. Cowen to guess which way the various winds are blowing, since the gusts are coming from extremely unpredictable directions. But then, what is the difference between caution and complacency anyways? Possibly, this lack of attention to what previously had bordered on the near obsessive in focus is a good example of that distinction in practice.
It is fair to take a moment to digest the news. It is bigger than the Obamacare “repeal.” It is about what Republicans can agree upon.
Will they order themselves for governance, to write something like real tax reform, or will they just manage to mark changes in the margin?
If they are really just an anti-liberal party, it will be snips at the margin, and no landmark legislation at all. The decision they face this morning.
The hardest crops to robotize would probably be biodynamic fruit and vegetables. It’s the most extreme form of organic farming. They obtain the highest crop yields per acre and the best quality products you’ll ever see, but it’s done by pouring a ridiculous amount of hand labor into cultivation. They’re following the prescriptions of Rudolf Steiner, a 19th and 20th century mystic who combined a lot of nutty weird stuff with a pretty good understanding of making compost and maintaining the health of the soil. I’m not sure the biodynamics people (they have a certification organization) would even allow robots. They may require the soil to be worked by hand, to energize the soil with your life force or something. Pretty much any robot is going to have some electrical circuits, so they might be concerned about any electromagnetic fields it would expose the crop to.
Some high-end restaurants use biodynamic fruit and vegetables simply because the quality is so good, not for any mystical reasons. I’m sure it’s out-of-sight expensive, but they can afford it for the quality they’re looking for.
I don’t want a souless machine touching my food.
This reminds me of the piece Tyler recently posted about the robo-sex workers. Well, I don’t want a soulless machine robotically touching my junk.
Neither do I.
In my business some years ago, I had dealings with several building contractors. All told the same story: they would prefer to hire American workers but for day work there were no Americans waiting at Home Depot early in the morning.
There are jobs Americans won’t do – like being Mr. Trump’s wife.
It’s hard to pick the single greatest thing about the historic 2016 Presidential election.
But the fact that Michelle Obama lost her job to an immigrant is Top 5, easy. Thanks for reminding me of that!
She did not lost her job, she retired undefeated unlike Rosalynn Carter and Barbara Bush. And Slovenia must pay for the Wall.
* lose
Yeah that was sweet. Now she has a layabout husband who would rather shoot hoops and play video games than direct the Resistance. Fun to watch.
Maybe cruising through parking lots isn’t the best way to find workers. It’s just easy and cheap – paramount concerns for most building contracters.
Most of my co-workers were recruited at parking lots and it is worling out fine, thanks!
Americans aren’t qualified to become agricultural workers because they don’t know the first thing about it. There are no American high school courses in picking apples, tending to sugar beets or milking cows.
So am I understanding this right – restricting illegal immigration results in higher wages for workers in California?
You don’t say. What will modern science discover next?
That raising the minimum wage also leads to higher wages?
There are one million hired farm workers in the USA. Half of them are either US citizens or legal immigrants. There are eleven million illegals in the USA. Yet every year its claimed that crops are rotting in the field. So it must mean that even the vast majority of illegals won’t work these jobs at the wages paid for the conditions they have to work
‘There are eleven million illegals in the USA’
Or it means that claim is false, and severely overestitmates the number of people who are not legally residing in the U.S.
Call it the ‘illegal gap,’ in remembrance of the ‘missile gap.’
These illegal immigrants, sorry, these undocumented oppressed visible ethnic minorities, will just have to pull their socks up and work just as hard as the native born Americans at avoiding certain jobs.
‘these undocumented oppressed visible ethnic minorities’
Of which a surprisingly large number in the recent past were Irish – you can decide how visibly ethnic they were while working without proper documents on construction sites in SF, Chicago, Boston, etc..
R we sure that gushing precious water on fruit and cotton is the sort of activity we should want done more? What effect will rising US grow costs have on farmers abroad?
The water is precious because it’s used for fruit and cotton production, not because it’s used for washing cars, irrigating golf courses and making suburban lawns green.
Given time, maybe work conditions (and expectations) can become more worker friendly
Re: But the raises and perks have not tempted native born Americans to leave their day jobs for the fields…
This is because of
The failure of our schools
To teach
Spanish.
End welfare and we won’t need foreign workers.
Should I be droll and say that we need more 4 year degrees in Fruit Harvest?
Seriously, an economic and chauvinistic answer would be to give work visas to any who ask, but restrict citizenship and restrict benefits.
Make farm labor an underclass again (with safety standards, but a minimum wage below that for citizens).