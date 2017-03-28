You can calm down about internet service providers selling your browser history

In light of these laws and institutions safeguarding user privacy, members of the House of Representatives need not fear that voting for the joint resolution to rescind the FCC’s privacy rule will mark the end of individual privacy on the Internet.
Here is the full piece by Ryan Radia, via Brent Skorup. He also recommends this longer Georgia Tech paper of broader interest (pdf).
They can have my browser information, anyway most of the time I browse anonymously.
In fact, your ISP can see what your are doing with “anonymous browsing,” assuming you mean a “private window” or “incognito window.”
VPN or TOR?
Apparently last time around, the vote was quite close, that the mere fact of demonstrating an interest to browse or communicate privately, such as VPN or TOR, would itself and for no other reason, legitimize all available investigative tools for the FBI.
Which is basically a complete end run around the courts. Anyone who tries to have a private communication, well, then the courts don’t even need to get involved and it’s already pre-not-illegal.
So your journalist friend? Police could wiretap is heartbeat and toilet habits without a warrant, on the basis of private conversations with contacts. Well, 2 votes shy folks. Things are looking real good!
One hopes this is a citation that does not imply agreement. The reasons in the CEI piece are easily dismissed.
1. “Federal and state wiretapping laws” “In other words, if an ISP intercepts the contents of a subscriber’s Web traffic, or gives such data to an advertiser, that provider had better be sure it has the subscriber’s consent.”
All ISPs of course require subscriber consent to their privacy policies as a condition of service. The language of these policies, as described in #3, always permits the sale of the classification of individual subscribers into categories called segments, when it doesn’t allow more explicit sharing. A sufficient collection of these segments allows for easy de-anonymization.
2. “State attorneys general” “In many states, if an ISP has represented to consumers that it protects their privacy and safeguards their data, that ISP must act in accordance with such representations—or else it may see one or more state AGs in court”
No such lawsuits are ever brought. Many bigger fish to fry.
3. “Litigation (or arbitration) against providers that violate their privacy policies.” “For instance, Comcast’s Xfinity privacy notice says that while the company may collect and store personally identifiable information when users visit websites, transfer files, etc., the notice limits the purposes for which Comcast may use this information—and sets forth when it may divulge such data to third parties.”
A careful read of these policies makes clear that such limitations and restrictions are rhetorical and exist solely in the minds of the writers at CEI. See below.
“Verizon’s privacy policy restricts the company’s ability to share any information that individually identifies its customers to third parties outside the Verizon family of companies. Although this policy reserves the right to share certain information with third-party firms for advertising purposes, Verizon may do so only on an aggregate basis that does not individually identify any customers.”
This rule is interpreted as follows:
* accounts are assigned “advertising IDs”
* in the US, an “advertising ID” does “not individually identify” a consumer because on its own it doesn’t include a piece of data like a name or address
* aggregate means that individual advertising IDs are grouped into “segments” classifying web activity into behavioral groups
* there are no limits on how many groups an advertising ID can be assigned to
* the groups of IDs called segments are for sale
* there are no limits to how many segments an individual buyer can purchase and few limits on the uses to which a buyer can put those segments
As such, many distinct aggregates can be easily deaggregated.
“Other providers, such as AT&T and Charter, also have privacy policies that do not permit the selling of personal Internet usage data to third parties without a subscriber’s consent.”
Consent is provided through the consumption of services. This is explicit in ISP contracts.
“Although an ISP may amend its privacy policy, it must notify its customers when it does so and give them a chance to opt out of any material change—either by continuing service under the original terms, or by discontinuing service entirely”
IOW, if you want privacy on the internet- don’t use the internet.
Most areas of the country do not have household-level ISP competition. When multiple ISPs are present in a municipality, neighborhoods, blocks, and buildings are nevertheless often partitioned.
“A provider may also face liability under the common law, which has developed four torts protecting individual privacy, one of which affords injured persons a cause of action against the public disclosure of embarrassing private facts”
Good lord. Please see the practice of “doxing”. Or the history of legal failure well documented in the “ex-girlfriend photos” literature.
4. “The FCC itself.” “But so long as ISPs remain under Title II regulation, the FCC will have authority over their privacy practices, with or without the privacy rule in place.”
This point is self-refuted in the same paragraph with:
“To be clear, CEI opposed the FCC’s 2010 and 2015 rules, and we believe that Internet providers should not be regulated as common carriers.”
The FCC board is now positioned to agree.
5. “Technologies that circumvent surveillance.”
Refuted by reference to the EFF’s piece on metadata:
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2013/06/why-metadata-matters
6. “The marketplace.” “As of December 2013, over half of the U.S. population had access to at least three broadband providers offering 3 Mbps downstream—and as of December 2014, two in five U.S. households had access to at least two providers offering 25 Mbps downstream.”
Again, these numbers are calculated at the level of municipality, and do not consider the more granular partitioning performed by individual ISPs.
“Given recent advances in mobile broadband, along with continually improving “standard tier” speeds offered by cable and DSL providers, these figures almost certainly underestimate the level of competition in the broadband marketplace.”
Mobile data limits mean that in most cases, mobile ISPs are not in competition to wired ISPs.
“Even if most consumers don’t read the fine print, all it takes is one person to notice a problematic change—and tip off a vigilant journalist or tech blogger—to spark a media firestorm.”
Prominent tech bloggers are themselves the best evidence that such “firestorms” have little to no sustained impact. Why otherwise would Verizon consistently win “worst ISP” awards?
The Georgia Tech paper doesn’t seem to be much better, either. From the third page:
– By 2014, 46 percent of mobile data traffic was offloaded to WiFi networks, and that figure will grow to 60 percent by 2020. Any one ISP today is therefore the conduit
for only a fraction of a typical user’s online activity.
This is a non-sequitur; without knowing how the proportion of traffic that flows through a typical user’s home WiFi network, it is impossible to tell whether the amount of data that an ISP has access to has increased or decreased.
– Encryption such as HTTPS blocks ISPs from having the ability to see users’ content and detailed URLs. There clearly can be no “comprehensive” ISP visibility into user activity when ISPs are blocked from a growing majority of user activity.
The encryption provided by HTTPS does not prevent your ISP from seeing the domain name of every single website you visit, the times at which you visit them, and the frequency with which you visit them. It does not prevent your ISP from seeing data transmitted over non-HTTPS channels, such as literally all email, which your ISP is in a unique position to intercept and read.
– When a user accesses the Internet through an encrypted tunnel to one of these gateways, ISPs cannot even see the domain name that a user is visiting, much less the content of the packets they are sending and receiving.
This is technically true, but irrelevant to the point of misleading:
1) Nobody uses encrypted DNS.
2) Even if they did, the IP addresses that you visit are still transmitted in the clear. It is trivial for an ISP to perform a reverse DNS lookup to figure out what sites you’re viewing.
Tyler, I really hope you’re doing your research on this one, and listening to infosec experts.
Don’t need FCC rules because the FCC can decide if and when they need to be applied?
If no one was planning on abusing the rules, they would not have been removed. This is not a case of canning the rule that bans tying a horse outside the bar on Sundays within an urban area.
Where do you think CEI gets its $? Like the Chamber of Commerce, it raises money from utilities, corporations etc. Hardly a neutral source.