Did Chinese import competition lower American innovativeness?

The central finding of our regression analysis is that firms whose industries were exposed to a greater surge of Chinese import competition from 1991 to 2007 experienced a significant decline in their patent output. A one standard deviation larger increase in import penetration decreased a firm’s patent output by 15 percentage points. Using data from the 1975 to 1991 period and a regression setup that accounts for the diverging secular innovation trends in computers and chemical, we confirm that firms in China-exposed industries did not already have a weaker patent growth prior to the arrival of the competing imports.
…The innovation activity of US firms did not merely shift from the US to other countries. We estimate similar negative effects of import competition on patents by US firms’ domestic employees and by their foreign employees. Instead, our results are most consistent with the notion that the rapid and large increase in competition squeezed firms’ profitability and forced them to downsize along many margins, including innovation. Consistent with that interpretation, we find that the adverse impact of import competition on patent output was concentrated in firms that were already initially more indebted and less profitable.
That is from David Autor, David Dorn, Gordon Hanson, Gary P. Pisano, Pian Shu, with much more at the link.
With Autor’s work on the effects of product imports, there’s always a mirror image question left unasked about the effects of labor imports.
For example, it would be interesting to figure out how much more innovative California agriculture would have been without cheap labor immigration.
Judging from this crops-rotting-in-the-fields lament, it sounds like a lot of low-hanging fruit got left on the tree:
It’s also consistent with newly industrializing countries having expanded production in old industries (e.g., not smartphones) where there wouldn’t be a lot of new patents anyways, or where the reduced patents due to dollar store competitors does not represent a loss of innovation that has much long-term relevant to productivity.
Yes, but look at the other side of the coin: it’s also consistent with the view that if you’re a patentee faced by a bunch of Chinese knock-offs, you can sue in…where? Sue the importer? Fly-by-night. Sue in the ITC? That’s expensive, you need high priced DC lawyers. Sue who? You’re out of luck. By contrast, if you’re a patentee facing an American infringer, you can easily pick up the phone, threaten a patent lawsuit, and after a bit of back and forth you both settle out of court (the typical pattern) agreeing amongst yourselves to divide up the market in a mutually beneficial manner, perhaps with the infringer taking out a token license to save face. That’s the typical American way.
I think this study is significant. If I can boil it down to a soundbite that any American can understand, it’s this: Chinese knock-offs hurt American innovators and it’s hard to find a remedy. It’s hard to sue an importer. They pop up and go out of business like Whack-A-Mole®
To add to your boiled down soundbite:
If the stuff you invent gets knocked off by China before you can make any money, inventing things becomes a bad investment.
@JCS- yes, I like that soundbite. Also I think some DC lawyer who deals with the ITC might take objection with my post, by saying it’s so easy to sue an importer, but my experience on the West Coast (I’m not a lawyer) is that it’s not as trivial as one might think, the infringers are rather hard to pin down, and unless you’re a savvy multinational it might be tough collecting a whole lot, after your lawyer fees.
How about this shorter version: patents don’t afford any protection against firms from China, given that publishing ones methods is retarded.
All of what you say is relevant. And I think this is the expected reaction.
But the point is that so is what I said. And I don’t think it’s so much included in the expected reaction, which is why I said it.
Innovation doesn’t have to be produced entirely in-house. IIRC The pharmaceutical industry moved to effectively outsourcing R&D to smaller, more focused firms and start-ups.
Well it’s in-house *somewhere*, just not at the big pharma firms.
Also there’s an argument to be made that increasing generic competition made pharmas more averse to internal development at some margin, though I don’t typically think of China as a big generic producer.
Hmm lacking any explanatory model, checking for other countries (what happened in UK, EU etc) and checking for other variables i’d just add this to the list of http://www.tylervigen.com/spurious-correlations and park it as an example of people finding what they want to find.