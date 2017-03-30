From the comments: on the change in your internet privacy

I am still seeing many misleading headlines and takes on the recent Congressional vote to “sell your internet privacy.” Do read this thread to the bottom (link here):
March 29, 2017 at 9:27 am [edit]
-
-
-
-
The rules that are being changed went into effect january 4th? is that correct?
TC again: If you believe these claims to be wrong, by all means tell us and I will investigate the matter further. But so far I think I am witnessing another case of “Trump exaggerated click-bait headlines” on this one. It is fine if you think this change is a bad idea, but it is hard for me to see it as the internet privacy skies falling, especially if you already are using Google and Facebook. It’s not exactly the case that our privacy birthright has been stolen from us…
Here is further useful perspective from The Washington Post.
Something is not quite adding up here. According to Ars Technica, this vote replaces a rule that hasnt even taken affect yet. :
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/03/how-isps-can-sell-your-web-history-and-how-to-stop-them/
“So what has changed for Internet users? In one sense, nothing changed this week, because the requirement to obtain customer consent before sharing or selling data is not scheduled to take effect until at least December 4, 2017. ISPs didn’t have to follow the rules yesterday or the day before, and they won’t ever have to follow them if the rules are eliminated.”
Im not saying this vote is a good thing, but it sounds to me like all the things we fear are already possible.