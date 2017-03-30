From the comments: on the change in your internet privacy

I am still seeing many misleading headlines and takes on the recent Congressional vote to “sell your internet privacy.”  Do read this thread to the bottom (link here):

MOFO March 29, 2017 at 9:27 am [edit]

Something is not quite adding up here. According to Ars Technica, this vote replaces a rule that hasnt even taken affect yet. :

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/03/how-isps-can-sell-your-web-history-and-how-to-stop-them/

“So what has changed for Internet users? In one sense, nothing changed this week, because the requirement to obtain customer consent before sharing or selling data is not scheduled to take effect until at least December 4, 2017. ISPs didn’t have to follow the rules yesterday or the day before, and they won’t ever have to follow them if the rules are eliminated.”

Im not saying this vote is a good thing, but it sounds to me like all the things we fear are already possible.

11 Charles Guo March 29, 2017 at 10:34 am [edit]

This is incorrect. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13982138 https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13982092

12 MOFO March 29, 2017 at 10:53 am [edit]

The rules that are being changed went into effect january 4th? is that correct?

TC again: If you believe these claims to be wrong, by all means tell us and I will investigate the matter further.  But so far I think I am witnessing another case of “Trump exaggerated click-bait headlines” on this one.  It is fine if you think this change is a bad idea, but it is hard for me to see it as the internet privacy skies falling, especially if you already are using Google and Facebook.  It’s not exactly the case that our privacy birthright has been stolen from us…

Here is further useful perspective from The Washington Post.

1 mb March 30, 2017 at 1:24 pm

The other aspect of this that is an exaggeration, is the whole “privacy” part. None of this was private. If the rules are in effect or went into effect, the website a user clicked on after a search has all this information. That site could have and probably would have used that to target marketing. A toothless rule was repealed – who cares.

2 kevin March 30, 2017 at 2:07 pm

But using a specific website (or google for that matter) is an individuals choice. As websites like facebook and google started to share/use personal info, people did indeed decide to take their browsing history elsewhere (at least for particular searches). Verizon and comcast are government regulated monopolies. I don’t have an option to take my business elsewhere.

3 mb March 30, 2017 at 2:21 pm

have you ever searched for something (any search engine) and clicked on an Amazon link? How much other info can Amazon link with that search info? Do you know how much Amazon knows about you? They know I am going to Peru for my summer vacation, and they know quite a bit about what I will need? They know how fast I go through razors and have an uncanny ability of predicting when I need them. That is just Amazon, Google knows more – don’t forget their algorithm reads all your mail. They probably know me better than my wife.

4 kevin March 30, 2017 at 2:53 pm

Right. I get all that. But I still have the option to go to a different store/website when I want to buy more “sensitive” items, or use tor when the wifes away for the weekend (if you get my drift).

Perhaps blackmailing someone over their search history is a bit of a stretch, but why take the chance. Then again, after 10s of millions of stored data items are already being stolen by criminals (see target) I don’t even see it as that much of a stretch.

5 JFA March 30, 2017 at 3:23 pm

So instead of Verizon, use TMobile, ATT, Sprint, Cricket, MetroPCS, etc. Verizon isn’t a monopoly.

6 Rob March 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm

Cui Bono, please tell me how repealing this benefits the average internet user.

Sure there is probably overreaction, but if it was such a toothless bill why even bother to repeal it.

7 Axa March 30, 2017 at 1:39 pm

Perhaps because every new rule means additional job for the compliance department of any business.

Reply

8 kevin March 30, 2017 at 2:11 pm

not really. If you read the linked washington post article, these companies already have their own voluntary set of privacy principles that they could be sued for if they break. If they already created their own regulations to comply with, how does explicitly making them a law give them any more work to do?

9 TMC March 30, 2017 at 2:29 pm

Complying and proving you are complying are two way different things. Often this additional regulation may be at odds with the several other regulations and could make the situation worse.

Reply

10 mb March 30, 2017 at 1:39 pm

or one could ask, how would the average user benefit from having this rule? and given that every rule has a cost (in this case forgone revenue), a follow up would then be why have this rule.

11 Anonymous March 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

One less company watching my kid’s mouse clicks seems like a user benefit. Especially given that no one, not even Google, has the ability now to watch the kid’s every move. Only the carriers can see everything.

12 mulp March 30, 2017 at 2:27 pm

What cost is there in not tracking your Internet traffic and simply moving your data as they agreed to when you pay them more than their cost every billing cycle?

You seem to be in the free lunch domain where costly regulations are costly because they require paying no workers, while deregulation cuts costs by more workers being paid more.

To cut costs of the ISP, they install lots more computers and hardware to collect the data because the way to cut costs is to pay for more hardware and software per customer. Free lunch economics, cheaper stuff pays more to more workers for the same quantity of stuff.

13 Stuart March 30, 2017 at 1:39 pm

I think it’s a problem when you lack any real choice in ISPs. Where I live – I only have Comcast available for high-speed internet (no Verizon, no RCN, no other options). While most people use Google and Facebook, they at least have a modicum of choice and ability to opt out, where many people do not even have that option with their ISP.

If there is a secret high-speed internet ISP option I’ve overlooked, I’d be very interested.

14 Anonymous March 30, 2017 at 1:48 pm

Time Warner upped my speed and bill recently. I called and said that I didn’t need 50 Mbps, and they said “sorry, we don’t offer anything slower.” That is a great pricing power to have.

Reply

Is wireless an option where you live?

I used to think this was a facetious question, but occasionally when I switch to the cellphone network I can still do everything I need, even Citrix and Netflix, over it.

Reply

16 rayward March 30, 2017 at 1:40 pm

Who “owns” my browser history? Does my ISP? Do I? Who “owns” my Google searches? Does Google? Does my ISP? Do I? Is this actually a dispute between the ISP and Google (or Facebook, etc.) over who “owns” the browser history or Google searches (etc.)? What’s the Straussian reading of this?

17 rayward March 30, 2017 at 1:51 pm

I remind readers that Google and Facebook capture almost 65% of digital advertising revenues (and nearly 80% of the marginal dollar spent on digital advertising). Maybe the ISPs believe they deserve part of the spoils since Google and Facebook couldn’t collect all those revenues absent the ISPs. Advertisers pay Google and Facebook because Google and Facebook know where you’ve been and what you want.

Reply

Interesting take. NPR had a segment yesterday where one person was trying to say that the ISPs were trying to be regulated like the Googles and Facebooks. The former are under the FCC, the latter under the FTC.

I get why the ISPs want that. But just because two different industries are each chasing the same pie doesn’t mean they should be regulated the same. (Compare car services versus taxis, which compete over the same customers a lot, but using different business models.)

Reply

Your enter into a contract with Google. They provide services in exchange for your usage data.

You entered into a contract with your ISP. You pay them money, more than cost in the US, to get your data transferred over the Internet.

But now the ISPs are lobbying Congress to let them unilaterally change the contract. You pay for service with money that is already too much because of their monopoly, plus they get to sell your usage data.

This is the same battle as over selling your prescription history, with some wanting to selling your medical records, all your financial records, etc.

Note that the people who want the rule providing some privacy protection, like Trump, are totally opposed to anyone tracking them, their finances, their medical records, etc.

Given Trump wants the privacy rule rescinded, why is he complaining about the FBI, NSA, CIA, or whoever else he imagines tracked him, tracking him? Why does he object to reporters seeking “usage data” for Trump to make a profit?

Why do the wealthy backers of the lobbying seek to keep anyone from tracking their financial support?

Clearly this is a case of the rich and powerful wanting two sets of rules, privacy for the rich elite and none for the masses and poor.

20 EmanuelNoriega March 30, 2017 at 3:10 pm

Why is “privacy” so erased from the conversation?

Reply

21 Anonymous March 30, 2017 at 1:42 pm

Tyler knows my gmail address. Actually, he knows and keeps private my semi-public/social gmail address. And that’s really what I’m commenting on. I can control, relatively easily, the aspects of myself that Google and Facebook see. I control which they can connect to a true id (cell phone number). A cable company is different in kind because it is a full flow of household information (everyone and every device you’ve ever let on your WIFI), and beyond my control to easily filter. Sure, there are VPNs for privacy nerds, but I’m not that much of a privacy nerd (and good luck getting the kids on that). I use that social email for most things, and a private email for banking, taxes, and serious stuff. Does Google know that those are the same person? Probably not in any functional way. They just advertise to my public self, and probably never do the IP matching to see that the two IDs I use connect to the same flesh and blood person. Why should they? They are interested in eyeballs, not people.

(I certainly hope no one is giving Tyler, or Facebook, the same email address that they use for taxes. Time Warner of course, sees all.)

Reply

“Time Warner of course, sees all”

I really hope you are not doing taxes in plain text. Actually, you are not. All these sensitive, and almost all other sites use https. Time Warner can only see the top level site you are visiting, and none of the data shared.

23 Anonymous March 30, 2017 at 2:52 pm

You are correct. I avoided the https weeds. The more sites that use it, the less the carriers (and other interceptors) see. And if my “serious” email is only used with seriously implemented https connections, the carrier won’t see it.

24 Shane M March 30, 2017 at 1:43 pm

Is it possible for people to buy lists of people who I’ve called and talked to on the phone? If not, why not? If so, why so? Is the principle with internet searches and browsing history fundamentally different?

Reply

According to NPR, you cannot buy any individual’s web history anyway, with or without these rules.

I’m not taking that 100% to the bank because sometimes they mean things are “anonymized” which often is trivial to undo.

Reply

There’s also a distinction between cannot now, and cannot ever.

The linked WP article suggested that while you can’t now, there’s a possibility that it could be done in the future

Reply

“especially if you already are using Google and Facebook”

I don’t need to move to another nation to switch from Google or Facebook, but if all ISPs can track and sell all Web traffic in the US, it will require moving to Canada or maybe the EU.

Suggestions are made for thwarting the monitoring, but they strike me as buying bullet proof clothing for your kids if gun policy makes your neighborhood rife with shootings and the public policy is to advocate everyone buy more guns.

I find it odd that one argument is the cost of monitoring is high so no one does it, so a regulation to prohibit what is not done will be extremely costly for industry to comply, because after all, without a law defining murder, no one would commit murder, but a law defining and punishing munder will be extremely costly to everyone as they must take costly actions to stop murdering.

That the rule is being rescinded by active effort by Congress, a Congress that has for years done little, indicates the ISP industry sees large profit potential from tracking it’s paying customers and selling the data.

Reply

Aside from the points that are being made elsewhere in the comments — it’s worth highlighting that an ISP is uniquely privileged when it comes to emails. Much of email transmission is unencrypted, and even encrypted transmissions are often negotiated over STARTTLS, which a trivial man-in-the-middle (which your ISP is in a unique position to perform) can transparently downgrade to unencrypted transmissions. The upshot of this is that, if you use an email client, an ISP often has a variety of measures it can take to quietly gather the text of your emails, if it has the incentive to do so. (And that’s the kicker, right? If it has the incentive to do so.)

The WaPo article linked is illuminating:

> That said, if the providers relax their privacy policies or if the FCC chooses not to take action, ISPs could conceivably share detailed information about a person’s Web usage that could be used to discover his or her identity.

This is key. People who argue that this isn’t such a huge deal rest their argument, implicitly, on the notion that ISPs will behave more or less the same as they currently do, after gaining the ability to sell this additional information on their customers. But then you have to ask yourself — why the push to make this change, then, if it’s not one that will alter their business? Reasoning on this basis is a fool’s errand; it’s clear that privacy policies _will_ be relaxed, and that the FCC will not choose to take action against ISPs for exercising this newfound capability.

29 Charles Guo March 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

(Also worth noting: effectively anonymizing a dataset is _much_ harder than de-anonymizing it. Everyone struggles with this. This should be, in your mind, a good argument for why we ought to err on the side of caution and restriction here.)

30 Thanatos Savehn March 30, 2017 at 3:49 pm

Versions of this are spawning some interesting litigation. Company A licenses its software to Company B to manage some aspect of its business. After a couple of years Company A approaches Company B with a business proposition. “We don’t have your data, of course, but we’ve extracted patterns of usage that we believe can help you better predict the ebb and flow of your business and we’ll sell it to you for $$$”. Company B is both intrigued and alarmed. The camel they’ve let in the tent knows something potentially valuable, but there’s a camel in the tent. Its lawyers scrutinize the language in the software lease and realize that Company A knew going in that it might learn something monetizable and crafted the language accordingly. It’s not a new phenomenon, companies leasing equipment to E&P outfits will analyze lubricants, air filters, etc in an effort to anticipate demand. The difference is that the E&P Co. is free to do the same thing whereas Company B can’t unless it runs everything parallel on a competing or custom made platform which of course defeats the purpose of leasing Company A’s product in the first place.

And then there are the questions regarding whether a software provider has a duty to mine useage data for patterns. Let’s say that there’s a nosocomial outbreak in a hospital and after the inevitable litigation ensues it becomes apparent that the unfolding outbreak had been recognized as say an increasing usage of anti C. difficile meds first on the geriatric floor, then cardio, etc. At least one court has held that there may be a duty to mine.

Essentially there’s a seeming Peeping Tom who wound up with a deeper insight about your business than you have and he wants to sell you the pics and yet he finds himself in the unexpected role of an insurance company’s risk/loss inspector whose failure to notice a slight swelling in a boiler leads not only to a loss but also a direct action against the insurance company by the owner and everybody killed/injured in the ensuing blast.

So, let’s say some company mines a troubled youth’s Internet meanderings and in it is a clear pattern of suicidal ideations. When a company buys that pattern and thereafter dangles before her eyes otherwise innocuous links to the means of her end does it bear any responsibility? Maybe the answer to the unwanted harvesting of information is to impose a duty to mine on the harvester.

Reply

