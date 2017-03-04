The culture that is England, affirmative action edition

Oxford University has launched a summer school aimed at white British boys, in an effort to increase its intake of working class students.
It is the first time the university has ever specifically targeted this demographic, which is one of the most underrepresented groups in higher education.
Under a new partnership with the Sutton Trust, a social mobility charity, male students from rural and coastal communities will be recruited for summer schools hosted at Oxford University.
…Research by the Sutton Trust charity shows that white British boys who are eligible for free school meals – a key measure of poverty – achieve the lowest GCSE grades of any major ethnic group, with only a quarter (24%) gaining at least five C grades including English and maths.
This compares to around a third (32%) of white British girls on free school meals who achieve this benchmark, making them the lowest performing major female ethnic group.
Here is further information, via the excellent Jeff H.
Back in 2005, I wrote about how the American white working class was doing better morally than the British white working class:
But, I spoke too soon.
The Singaporean answer would be that the Grammar schools lifted out everyone genetically suited to higher education in the 50s and 60s. Those that are left are not capable of handling university. The Charles Murray solution would be that the collapse of Christianity has led to drug abuse, moral laxness and under-performance. The African-American solution would be that welfare and the collapse of the decent working class job means that White males are not marriageable and hence have given up trying.
The fact the British working class collapsed first suggests Christianity and the welfare state are viable answers. But then the American education system hasn’t been that meritocratic. Still the first works as well. Perhaps it is time to embrace the power of “and”?
I can get behind privately funded summer school for low-performing students in the U.S., too
Ah, affirmative action in English higher education Tory style actually looks like this -‘In England, tuition fee caps rose with the Higher Education Act 2004. Under the Act, universities in England could begin to charge variable fees of up to £3000 a year for students enrolling on courses as from the academic year of 2006-07 or later. This was also introduced in Northern Ireland in 2006-07 and introduced in Wales in 2007-08. In 2009-10 the cap rose to £3225 a year to take account of inflation. Following the Browne Review in 2010, the cap was controversially raised to £9,000 a year, sparking large student protests in London. A judicidal review against the raised fees failed in 2012, and so the new fee system came into use that September.
Further adjustments were put forth in the 2015 budget, with a proposed fee increase in line with inflation from the 2017-18 academic year onwards, and the planned scrapping of maintenance grants from September 2016. The changes were debated by the Third Delegated Legislation Committee in January 2016, rather than in the Commons. The lack of a vote on the matter has drawn criticism, as by circumventing the Commons the measures “automatically become law”.’
Do note that the scrapped ‘maintenance grants’ is the money provided to low income students when they attend university, as noted here – ‘As well as being entitled to an increased loan, students from low-income households are also entitled to a maintenance grant, which does not have to be repaid.
Maintenance grants were abolished for new students in academic year 2016/17 with maintenance grant levels being frozen at 2014/15 levels for all existing students.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Student_loans_in_the_United_Kingdom#Maintenance_grant
