Demonetization and Growth in India’s GDP

India’s GDP figures were just released and lo and behold they are great! Quarterly growth for Oct-Dec (demonetization, the banning of 86% of India’s cash, hit on Nov. 8) was 7% on an annual year over year basis. Many analysts and critics had predicted a significant slowdown. Prime Minister Modi took the opportunity to take a dig at economists like Amartya Sen who had sharply criticized demonetization saying “Hard work is more important than what Harvard thinks.” (Sen teaches at Harvard). Modi’s BJP party also seems to be doing well in the important elections in Uttar Pradesh suggesting a second term for him.
The GDP statistics may be off, David Keohane runs down some numbers, but I think the basic story is that the people who were hurt most by demonetization simply didn’t generate much GDP to begin with.
Further studies will fine point the cost but I think it safe to say that we now know that the cost to GDP was low. The only question that remains is what was the benefit?
The benefit is not something that will be evident in the short run.
Benefit includes injection of hundreds of millions of dollars into the banking system and the growth of credit that it will drive over the next year or so. Benefit also includes the massive increase in the exposure the common man has to banks and financial institutions in general. It will drive a cultural change in small towns – an inculcation of hitherto absent banking habits. The benefit that will accrue from this is intangible.
Yes, those are the things we don’t yet know about.
Wow, Trump is really amazing, not just for American growth since winning the election, but one can be sure his election undoubtedly helped India too.
Is there nothing the man cannot do? One (outstanding) speech and the stock market soars; home prices rise 7.4% YoY, . . . .
Correlation is not causation. Someone needs to demonstrate how/why demonetization goosed the 7% GDP growth. Otherwise, just as likely 7% GDP growth was due to Trump’s glorious electoral victory over US, liberal corruption and incompetence. A rising tide raises all boats.
Anyhow, I think demonetization is more concerned with elites’ central planning and command/control economy than about GDP growth. What’s not to like? Everything they touch turns to shit. Give them more weapons to screw up even bigger.
This one could have bee predicted by Economists if they had their ear to the ground and retained the ability to think without bias.
Lot of black cash went into buying iPhones and other things along with into the official books of small unlisted companies. Most of which gets recorded in the GDP.
Also understand that if all Indian transactions get recorded at the same level as the US (e.g that small villager buying chicken at his local shop or using his own farm produce etc) Indian real GDP would be 50% at the very least.
Yes, attacking the cash economy always has the effect of increasing measured GDP. Also has the intended effect of reducing unmeasured GDP. Looking at the measured GDP tells you exactly nothing about what happened to actual output.
Yes. But politicians and policy makers have no incentive to bother about the “unmeasured GDP” and any adverse impact on the same.
The incentive structure (be it in terms of Press reactions, world media coverage, or academia soundbytes) is entirely geared towards measured GDP and its rate of growth.
Modi, rational that he is, is responding positively to that incentive structure and working towards making possible the measurement of a larger share of Indian economic activity.
Whats wrong with that?
“The incentive structure (be it in terms of Press reactions, world media coverage, or academia soundbytes)”
But about votes (the main incitive in a democracy)?
So Modi gets great numbers considered important by the Economists, the poor are voting for him in big numbers everywhere looking at the latest election results.
But we have to continue to believe that Modi is a Devil and Demonetization has failed because Nobel Prize Winning Liberals think otherwise. Come one the Liberals are wily foxes. How low have you fallen. You have to at least appear to be unbiased and coherent.
By the way in the last 18 months Modi helped an entire unbanked population the size of the United States of America get a new Bank Account. And Most with debit Cards included. So to the NY Times reading CNN watching fools here stop imagining the poor hurt too much. Most of them would have actually made some extra money standing in lines for the rich and had extra money transferred to their accounts to convert Black to White. And standing in line is kind of fun when you see the rich standing beside you panting and breathless.
Well….Indians are not a materialistic people. We are growing at 7-8%. That’s good enough..
Indian culture is very sceptical of very rapid economic growth. There are also concerns that very rapid growth can erode “values” and “culture”. Modi understands this…The people who are obsessed with economic growth are the Tabarroks and the Sens and the Rajans of the world. Not the tea seller or the village priest. They are happy with their lives.
India hasn’t had a revolution in its 5000 years of civilization! An impatient people, obsessed with upward mobility, would’ve seen a lot more bloodshed in its history than it has.
Is this another way of saying it hit the poorest hardest?
It probably hit those with the most dependence on large bills the hardest, which I imagine would be the lower middle class – those poorer than that would use more small bills or bartering; those wealthier than that would have greater access to banking and non-cash payment.
One major political aspect that doesn’t appear to be widely discussed is that Modi’s BJP stands to substantially benefit from the de-monetization policy for effectively removing the funding apparatus of the opposition parties.
BJP knew this policy was coming and planned their funding accordingly whereas the other parties were taken by surprise. Therefore the high denomination cash is now unable to flow to opposition parties rendering them fiscally feeble.
BJP knew this policy was coming and planned their funding accordingly
BJP is a pan-India party with thousands of local branches. How would they manage to offload their existing horde of old cash and acquire commensurate replacement funding in other denominations or forms across India without any leaks or notice from political spies?
Couldnt people still trade their old notes in at banks? If so, then i would think that the ruling party would tell authorities not to look too closely at party officials’ transactions.
The original poster’s claim was, “BJP knew this policy was coming…”. Since this required a wholesale conversion of old money stock across the entire country, at all levels of the party, it would have been very improbable for other parties to have not found out.
After the public announcement, the avenue of pressuring/coercing bank officials was open to all parties – there’s no asymmetric benefit. As it is, BJP is not in power in 21 of the 31 state-level governments – they don’t have a lock on political pressure,
We need to stop buying tales of poor unsophisticated Indians having underdeveloped saving, banking habits. And recognise that the unbanked in small towns are as if not more savvy than the banked city folks. Their decision not to engage with the banks is likely to be a carefully thought out decision– which will not change without real reforms. If demonetization proves to have smaller than expected real impacts, it will again be due to the savviness of Indians — both poor and rich. If Modi is serious about changing habits the GDP numbers may be suggesting that demonetization has, at best, been an impotent effort. Modi’s jab at Sen is however right on target.
Well if black money is used for informal businesses that don’t enter GDP calculations, it should not be a surprise that
(a) GDP numbers themselves aren’t hit badly
(b) there will be inconsistencies with higher frequency data
The benefits will materialize in the long term, it seems. Right.