Every conference should invite two hitchhikers

Recently I went to a (very good) conference. As a number of us got off the train and waited near the platform for a ride, we immediately recognized each other as belonging to the same event, even though we had not met each other before. We were short and tall, male and female, and of varying races, but still we all had “that look”; I leave it as an exercise for the reader to consider what that means.
It occurred to me that many conferences could try to be more diverse. No, I am not referring to gender or race or ethnicity, although that may be true as well. I am referring to personality types and life experiences. Perhaps each conference should have at least one or two people who are not driven to succeed, not the member of any elite group, and not assured of their standing in the world.
What then to select for? I wondered whether each conference ought not to invite a hitchhiker or two. Think about hitchhikers, at least as a group on average:
1. They are mobile and not so set in their ways. They do not evaluate everything in terms of its efficacy and productivity.
2. They are adventurous and willing to engage with strangers.
3. They have not sunk their assets into expensive homes or fancy cars.
4. They wish to see the world and have a minimum amount of restlessness, maybe more.
5. Superficially it may seem that hitchhikers are “stupider than average,” but I suspect relative to their demographics they are smarter than average.
6. They do not schedule their lives so very tightly.
7. Since the late 1970s, fewer people engage in hitchhiking, and this raises their intrinsic interest. They are trying to resurrect a dying form of social capital, still prevalent mainly in Cuba and Eastern Europe.
8. The groups skews male, but I wonder if any more so than conference attendees more generally.
Most of all, hitchhikers probably have some time to spare. Send out a car, and offer them a ride and a conference. Toss in $500 if need be. They still will be cheaper than reimbursing the travel costs for most of your guests. Furthermore, when it comes to “getting back,” they can, um…hitch a ride.
If you wish, give them the right to shout out “You must be on drugs!’ or “I wouldn’t give you a ride!” at least once each conference, without fear of being ejected or otherwise shamed.
Again, here is a video on hitchhikers. They are perhaps the least likely guests to complain about the conference accommodations.
Signal theories explain that rich people try to avoid poor people using signals to recognize each other. Maybe complascence is just faith in one’s good fortune.
The hitchikers are already there. Waiters, hotel staff, cabbies…they just need permission from the boss to engage with the guests.
That is actually a very interesting proposition. I wonder, has anyone actually done that? It would have been interesting to see the results. After all, sometimes from the mouth of the proverbal “babe” can come out the most interesting and thought-inspiring things.
How about real ideological diversity? People who dress simply – out of humility or poverty…people who think that John Searle is the poster child for everything wrong with 21st century scholarship…
‘I leave it as an exercise for the reader to consider what that means’
Status signalling über alles, or the triumph of the organization man, or perhaps that of the person in the gray flannel suit? You gentle Reader may decide.
The funny thing is that the DC region is full of people called ‘slugs’ who pretty much fit the definition of hitch hiker, yet share little with the list described above – ‘Slugging, or instant carpooling, is a Washington area commuting tradition dating from the 1970s in which drivers wanting to use high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes stop to pick up passengers (the “slugs”) on their way into Arlington, the District or other destinations.’ http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/08/26/AR2010082606229.html
One wonders how a DC region based academic with an interest in economics, living and working near one of the major DC slug routes, could be so unaware of this – ‘Smartphone-wielding techsters in San Francisco might call this “ridesharing,” but in the D.C. area, where carpooling has been an accepted way of life for decades, they call it “slugging.” Each day, an estimated 10,000 commuters in northern Virginia hitch rides this way. Passengers get a free ride; drivers get a free pass to use the special “HOV-3” routes, open only to cars holding three passengers or more.’ http://grist.org/cities/ridesharing-it-isnt-just-for-the-techy-share-y-set/
http://grist.org/cities/ridesharing-it-isnt-just-for-the-techy-share-y-set/
Strange morning for the insert function, it seems.
Last week I had an encounter with a guy like this. As you said, adventurous and willing to engage with strangers. He tried to start a conversation I the bus stop but the funny thing is that the questions he made were so…..typical of a policeman. We could have talked about the weather, the spring or the human condition but the guy was more interested in age, nationality, what do you do for a living…..cop kind of questions. In spite of my “look” I had some rough encounters with the police due to my animosity when younger……the funny thing is that drifters can be as annoying as cops.perhaps Tyler is bored of his peers and imposes the desired features in people he doesn’t know. But, that other people may not be radically different, we’re all humans.
I think boredom is the correct reason why you would do this, it would suggest a stagnant profession. If there were really exciting developments in your field, why on earth would you want some stranger interrupting the sharing of new and exciting ideas with idiotic or uninformed comments? OTOH if the conference is just about signalling and the need for academics to present to fill out their CVs, then I can understand why you would want outsiders to liven the thing up. But perhaps the answer would be to not attend the conference at all, and just hang out with interesting people somewhere else.
It does make me think there is something sick about modern academic culture, where we have the most highly intelligent people basically spinning their wheels doing work of very little significance to the world. Perhaps a healthier system would be to abolish tenure, fund research only through prizes, and have undergraduates taught by professionally trained teachers.
+1
Such is life in Trump’s America…
‘there is something sick about modern academic culture’
What makes you automatically assume that the chairman and general director of the Mercatus Center was at an academic conference? Prof. Cowen, for example, undoubtedly adds lustre to all sorts of events where public intellectuals are required to pretend that what is being presented is something other than a straightforward attempt to influence public policy – AEI, Heritage, Cato, etc.
By doing this, you might marginally improve the success of the conference in 90% of the cases, but you also run the risk of getting into a significant problem once in a while. Something you might want to avoid as an organizer.