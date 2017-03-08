Gender Reversal Teaches Uncomfortable Lessons

How would the Trump-Clinton debates have been perceived if the genders had been reversed? Two professors worked with trained actors to duplicate not just the words but also the mannerisms of Trump and Clinton–only with a female actor playing Trump, now called Brenda King, and a male actor playing Clinton, now called Jonathan Gordon.
[The professors] began the project assuming that the gender inversion would confirm what they’d each suspected watching the real-life debates: that Trump’s aggression—his tendency to interrupt and attack—would never be tolerated in a woman, and that Clinton’s competence and preparedness would seem even more convincing coming from a man.
What happened, however, was quite different. Audiences in two sold out performances were shocked. They liked Brenda King and distrusted Jonathan Gordon!
We heard a lot of “now I understand how this happened”—meaning how Trump won the election. People got upset. There was a guy two rows in front of me who was literally holding his head in his hands, and the person with him was rubbing his back. The simplicity of Trump’s message became easier for people to hear when it was coming from a woman—that was a theme. One person said, “I’m just so struck by how precise Trump’s technique is.” Another—a musical theater composer, actually—said that Trump created “hummable lyrics,” while Clinton talked a lot, and everything she was was true and factual, but there was no “hook” to it….Someone said that Jonathan Gordon [the male Hillary Clinton] was “really punchable” because of all the smiling. And a lot of people were just very surprised by the way it upended their expectations about what they thought they would feel or experience.
Here’s a clip:
Tabarrok may not be old enough to remember, but the election in 1980 (and in 1984) is the precedent for 2016. I vividly recall Reagan’s performance in the debates, a performance I would call embarrassing for Reagan, as he was uninformed on the specifics, befuddled even, someone not remotely prepared to assume the office of president. But that’s not what the majority saw: they saw a very likeable man, a simple man, a grandfather figure, someone who could be trusted. Reagan and Trump are very different personalities, but personalities nevertheless: Reagan the kindly gentleman, Carter the preachy technocrat, when kindly was valued and preachy was not; Trump the angry white male with grievances, Clinton the preachy technocrat, when angry was valued and preachy was not. Reagan and Trump give performances, Reagan a career movie actor, Trump a reality television star, while Carter and Clinton give interviews for a job. We are a media obsessed culture, in which personalities are far more important than qualifications. Reagan and Trump are alike in another respect: both promoted confrontation rather than appeasement with the enemy, Reagan with the Soviet Union, Trump with China, while their predecessors in office (Carter and Obama) promoted compromise and conciliation. And in both 1980 and 2016, America’s status as the world’s strongest nation was being challenged: in Iran in 1980 (the hostage crisis) and in China in 2016 (in trade). [To be clear, I am not comparing Reagan’s qualifications to Trump’s qualifications, nor Reagan’s temperament to Trump’s temperament, but the way they connect with voters with what are performances.]
It also helps to have a resonant message: I’ll protect you from your enemies. Morning In America. Make America Great Again.
They both seem just as awful as in they do in their original genders.
Yep, at least from that short clip. But as someone above already mentioned Reagan, I am not a good guide – why anyone would consider Reagan charismatic completely escaped me at the time. And why anyone would think that the person playing Trump was somehow now acceptable as a woman who employs Trump’s mannerisms and words equally escapes me.
Agreed, and I don’t think the actors achieved full “gender reversal.” They carried switched-gender mannerisms into their performance. Jonathan Gordon does not have the body language of a male politician. Perhaps that was intentional, but it confuses the test.
Both seem better to me. Probably because I’m not yet sick of the sight of these two people.
I’ll reread later today Harry Franfurt’s “On bullshit”. I think Trump fits the definition of bullshiter while Clinton fits the definition of liar. Successful sales people is good at saying anything that engage buyers without worrying about truth or lies. Instead of man Vs woman, this would be better framed as buying a used car from a private seller Vs buying from a used car salesman.
Then you might also want to read this link, as it uses Frankfurt’s perspective regarding the importance of an oath to American democracy – https://www.lawfareblog.com/what-happens-when-we-dont-believe-presidents-oath
