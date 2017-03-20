Great Britain fact of the day

…the [English] census of 1851 for the first time registered a majority as living in urban areas…the rest of the world remained overwhelmingly rural, perhaps one-tenth of humanity living in towns. The exceptionalism persisted throughout the century. In 1890, 61.9 percent of the population of England and Wales dwelled in towns with at least 10,000 inhabitants, while the figure for the country second on the list, Belgium, was 34.5 percent, France staying at 25 percent, China at 4.4 percent.; by 1900, the metropolitan region of Manchester — including satellites such as Bolton, Oldham and Stockport — contained the largest concentration of human population on the planet.
That is from the at times quite interesting Fossil Capital: The Rise of Steam Power and the Roots of Global Warming, by Andreas Malm. It is most interesting on steam power and the history of energy, not the treatment of current environmental debates.
Manchester had more people than London in 1900?
Some quick Googling suggests the claim is WAY off.
Here are some population estimates for the metropolitan areas of the world’s largest cities in 1900: https://www.thoughtco.com/largest-cities-throughout-history-4068071
London is tops, and over 4 times as big as Manchester.
Almost as if the British Empire’s policy of mercantilism, integration of Ireland as a food supplier, and its vast agricultural holdings in Canada and Australia had the effect one would expect. Which might make a census of the British Empire a bit more relevant in this context – though by 1851, the population of Ireland was about a quarter less compared to 1841.
British Agricultural Revolution and patterns of land ownership?
Bit suspicious of those estimates – where is the Netherlands?