Irish people fact of the day

…pay for white Irish women in the UK has outpaced counterpart male salaries since the 2000s, the report said.
Here is more on the appearance of some gender pay reversals.
Fascinating. But with Brexit, one may hope that Little England will again be able to restore the natural order of things without interlopers causing unnatural distortions – ‘The society found the biggest pay gap between white British men and women, where male full-time workers were paid £15.35 an hour on average and women £13.21, between 2010 and 2015.’
I believe those pay differences here in Blighty apply when looking at all people of working age. And if adjusting for time out for children and career preferences, that gap disappears. (Call me a misogynist, I guess.) However, I understand that women under 35 are out-earning their male counterparts all the way. This may actually have some demographical (and societal?) impact as women very rarely “marry down”.
Could be there is a younger cohort of Irish who come here to make their fortunes before returning home (anecdotally, I tend to run into more younger Irish than older), and the pay gaps are generally reflective of the wider population.
Why do they make more than locals? Anecdotally again, I tend to be running into more Irish professionals than manual workers lately, and all the bartenders and restaurant workers are Italian and Eastern European. Construction workers tend to be Polish lately. Factory workers are Eastern European, too.
‘And if adjusting for time out for children and career preferences, that gap disappears. ‘
Well, if one assumes that British women, earning £13.21, are more interested in child bearing than Caribbean women who earn an average £14.51, or Irish women who earn an average £18.04. Possible, of course – and why anyone would think this makes the person making a factual observation a misogynist escapes me completely.
UK’s ethnic groupings differ from US–interesting. How long since we tracked Irish-Americans?
Since Ted Kennedy was alive? Or maybe Tip O’Neill?
I’d also like to know what types of work Irish men and women are doing in the UK – because the article seems to show that both Irish men and women are earning more than the average White British men and women. Or am I missing something in the article?
This sounds like it means catch-up, not reversal, no?
My parents generation mostly hadn’t competed secondary education, if they even got that far. Modern Irish emigrants to UK of my acquaintance are typically uni educated, ambitious, career-oriented. Ireland has moved from poverty to affluence in two generations. For the less motivated who still can’t/won’t find work, Irish unemployment assistance is more generous than UK, so little incentive to move.