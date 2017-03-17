Make Northern Ireland Great Again

Northern Ireland of course is much smaller than the southern Republic:
The difference between north and south — in 1926, for example — was crucial, agricultural and manufacturing sectors of the economy playing very different roles in the two jurisdictions. Almost 35 percent of the workforce in Northern Ireland were engaged in manufacturing, while under 10 percent were engaged in the nationalist Free state; nearly two-thirds of Ireland’s manufacturing employment was in the north.
That is from Richard English, Irish Freedom: The History of Nationalism in Ireland, pp.348-349. (By the way, this is one of the best books I’ve read in months. It is a subtle treatment of politics, history, religion, and most of all political psychology; it is especially strong on why the Unionist movement in the north never has perished and why a formal reunification of the two Irelands would be so hard to pull off.)
We also can learn that “In 1969 output per head in the [Northern] region was still around one-fifth higher than in the Republic.” And in 1984, living standards in Northern Ireland were about 25 higher than in the south.
Today “Northern Ireland’s per capita GDP is similar to that of the Border region of Ireland which is about 38 per cent lower than the national average.”
On Twitter, I suppose that would be #MNIGA.
Has somebody captured Tyler? Make NI Great Again…hmm MNIGA…sounds a bit controversial.
The United States should, like Mexico, have a barebones welfare system that leaves kids dead in the street and an immigration policy that encourages its poorest to cross wastelands to live off of the government to the north. If Canada declines to pay for 10-20% of our lowest income and most criminal citizens, we can begin an international campaign against Canadian xenophobia. Much applause will erupt from MR lefties.
We can all have walled estates if the Canadian racists will take our lowest quintile.
How informative are GDP stats for the Republic of Ireland?
Aren’t they inflated by Ireland’s role as a tax haven for huge Silicon Valley firms like Apple, who contrive to recognize most of their European profits in Ireland?
They are but you can compare the Republic’s Gross National Income per capita to the North’s Gross National Product per capita. More importantly the North is quite visibly less prosperous and more of its economy is based on public employment.